Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Just 47 Pieces Of Holiday Decor To Make Your Home More Festive Inside And Out

    Get ready to put Clark Griswold to shame with your top notch decor.

    Heather Braga
    by Heather Braga

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A flocked pre-lit Christmas tree to kick things off with a festive *bang* — what would the holidays be without a stunning tree to serve as the centerpiece of all your decorating???

    a reviewer's white flocked tree decorated with lights and red ribbon
    a close up on a reviewer's christmas tree's flocked branches
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "With the price of this tree I was not expecting the quality to be just great but I wanted a flocked tree and I’d be happy with it! My expectations were definitely reached far beyond what I thought I’d get! It is a beautiful, full, flocked tree! Super easy assembly. Took about an hour and a half to fluff! Still need to decorate it but I am absolutely amazed! 10/10 100% recommend!" —Andrea Oaks

    Get a 4.5 foot tree from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in three colors and five sizes).

    2. A leg lamp nightlight for anyone who doesn't want to commit to showing off the full size version *but* has appreciate for this *major award*.

    a leg lamp night light
    a leg lamp night light lit up
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    NECA is a small business — and if you *do* want the full size, you can also snag it from them!

    Promising review: "Super cute and just like the movie except smaller, obviously." —Chris Bookman

    Get it from Amazon for $17.94.

    3. An adorable set of reindeer tealight holders you'll want to buy a ton of to create an entire fleet of festive friends throughout your home. Rudolph would certainly approve.

    The reindeer tealight holders holding lit candles
    Reviewer photo of the reindeer tealight holder holding an unlit candle
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "So. Freaking. Adorable. I got them for my mom as an early Christmas present. Everyone who came over to our house during the Christmas season gushed over these cuties. And I had to send the link for their Amazon page to at least two people." —Haley Livingston

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.76.

    4. A beloved LED lights panel (over 70,000 5-star ratings!) that'll transform your home into a cozy holiday hangout. They can be used indoors and out, so I hope you're ready to get serious about your decorating.

    reviewer gif of the twinkling lights hung up in front of windows in their dining room
    reviewer photo of two of the string light panels lit up between columns on their front porch
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    It comes with eight lighting modes and has a lifespan of 1,200+ hours!

    Promising review: "Very happy with this purchase, especially for the price. We bought two sets to hang on the ceiling in our family room during the winter when it gets dark so early. Fantastic! We used the Command small clear decorating clips to hang them. Worked like a charm! Originally intended just for the holidays, but it brightens up the room so well that we have left them up. Nightly use for several hours for several months. Couldn't be happier!" —Anonymous

    Get a 6.6-foot by 9.8-foot set of lights from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five colors). 

    5. Or some snowflake LED string lights to make you feel like you're *~walkin' in a winter wonderland*~ even if you're just strolling from your living room to the kitchen — you can also hang these outside!

    The snowflake string lights
    Reviewer GIF of the blinking snowflake string lights hung on a porch
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    These battery-powered lights come with two modes (flashing and steady), and are attached to flexible wires to give you creative freedom. Don't forget the AA batteries!

    Promising review: "I loved how small the snowflakes were — I was expecting them to be bigger snowflakes and look a little more unrealistic, but these are perfect! I also love how they are battery-operated so I can put them outside, we don't have outdoor outlets where I live. Thanks so much for my amazing product!! :)" —Courtney

    Get a set of two 21.3-foot-long strands from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in white light and warm light).

    6. Or (!) festive snowflake window decals that are *so* easy to put up you can recruit your kids (or lazy roommate) to assist — no need to fumble with electrical wires for this lovely decoration.

    reviewer photo of the snowflake decals on four windows
    reviewer photo of the snowflake decals on a pair of windows with two dogs looking out of them
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE THESE! They look great and you can barely see the cling outline! They stick easily and hold on well. If you're thinking about purchasing them, do it! They're so worth it!" —Amber Flavin

    Get a pack of 135 decals from Amazon for $8.99.

    7. A snowman garden flag complete with LED lights so it can still sparkle and shine when night falls — you can definitely leave this cutie up all winter.

    a snowman flag with led lights in it
    Amazon

    Grab a garden flag holder here.

    Promising review: "This is the most adorable light up flag I have seen. I’m going to buy more. It's so cute." —DC

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five styles).

    8. battery operated pinecone-shaped candle for your carefully curated Christmas table. No need to worry about it melting all over your gorgeous dishes or that table cloth you inherited from your grandma.

    a small pinecone battery operated candle
    Amazon

    Luminara is a small business!

    Promising review: "I love this Luminara pinecone candle. I bought two of these for Christmas decor but they are so lovely, I will use them all winter long to brighten my evenings." —madwoman

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in five styles and sizes).

    9. A fluffy reindeer-print throw blanket with a different plush material on each side — it's just waiting for you to throw it on your cart then immediately wrap it around you to watch The Holiday for the umpteenth time.

    The blanket draped over a chair
    overhead shot of a mug and magazine on top of the reindeer throw blanket to show the blanket's print up close
    Amazon

    And it can be thrown in the washer and dryer when it's time to clean!

    Promising review: "Bought this during Christmastime to cozy up watching holiday movies. Looks great, keeps us warm, and my family loves it!" —Cloud 9

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in twin, queen, and king sizes, as well as 15 other colors/prints). 

    10. A darling Rudolph doormat to let everyone know just exactly who your favorite of Santa's sleigh pullers is — shocker, it's the one with the shiny red nose who saves the day!

    reviewer standing in front of the rudolph doormat, which is on top of a red and black buffalo plaid mat
    www.amazon.com

    Just note that the red and black buffalo plaid mat in the reviewer photo is not included, but you can find a similar one here if you love that look!

    Promising review: "Excellent doormat and super cute! Very thick — good for getting snow and mud off your boots in the winter. Great size! I am extremely impressed!" —Mtngrl84

    Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in five sizes).

    11. Rainbow felt holiday light garland for anyone with a colorful Christmas aesthetic. These will certainly do the trick!

    felt holiday lights and a rope to string them on
    a reviewer's home with holiday string light felt garland hung
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Really cute and easy to string together. Adds a festive pop of color that I was looking for." —gabriellajayne

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $21.99.