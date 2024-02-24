1. A cushioned bath pillow that'll support your neck, your back, and your need to relax and unwind after a rather unpleasant human-filled day. You deserve it!
Bath Haven is a small business.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this!!! Five stars all the way! I love soaking in baths but always had to use two or more towels every time to cushion my tailbone / neck from crunching against the hard tub. With this bath bed though, I am relaxing in delightful comfort the entire time and no longer have any pressure on my tailbone or head against the hard surface. Feels like I’m laying on a cloud." —Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in four styles).
2. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" — aka an absolute essential for achieving peak comfort goals in your living room. It features a spot to hold your remote, two mugs, and two additional beverages. You honestly may never want to leave your couch again.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow in action.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
3. A set of new standard bed pillows to replace the ones you've been sleeping on for so long that they resemble thin sheets of paper rather than something you should rest your head on.
Promising review: "I’ve become pretty committed to these pillows. I recently revamped my guest rooms and had some ancient pillows that I decided to upgrade with these bad boys since we have used them in other places for years now! Love them. Super soft, clean up nice, and stay cool. Highly recommend in both queen and king sizes! And yes, the queen size fits into a regular sham if you need to know!" —Ali Lytle
Get a set of two from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes Queen/Standard and King).
4. And a duvet cover set complete with one cover and two shams that'll refresh the entire look of your room while also ensuring you stay as cozy as possible (priorities, right?).
Promising review: "I’ve ordered two in different shades. This duvet is absolutely amazing for the price. This is my second one, like the one before VERY SOFT and feels like high end, breathable not too heavy, but warm as well. Definitely will be purchasing more in different colors." —hanna bates
Get it from Amazon for $21.59+ (available in 40 colors and in twin, full, queen, king, and California king sizing).
5. An incredibly soft fleece throw blanket so when you wrap yourself up like a burrito to watch Real Housewives, you'll feel like you're living in the lap of luxury.
Promising review: "This was my first blanket purchase from the Bedsure brand, having only ever bought one of their duvet covers, with which I was really pleased. So, when I came across this fleece blanket, I knew to expect better-than-average quality and was not disappointed. This is easily the most luxuriously soft blanket I have ever owned, yet far from the most expensive. Somehow, it's incredibly warm while also being fairly lightweight. This blanket has no business being this damn delicious." —Mistress von Redrum
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in 23 colors and five sizes).
6. A dual-thickness comforter with a warm side and a cool side for couples who have different body temperatures — now you can both sleep soundly.
7. High-waisted leggings you'll adore because they don't have any side seams, making them extra comfy so they'll be perfect whether you want to snuggle up in them or break a sweat.
Promising review: "These leggings are absolutely awesome. They are very stretchy and comfortable. They don’t slide down at all throughout the day. I love the high waist and smooth, soft material. I have now bought three of them and wear them all the time!" —Alice
Get them from Amazon for $34 (available in 16 colors, two inseams, and women's sizes 2XS–2XL).
8. A tabletop fire pit/s'mores maker that'll make you feel like you're on a one-on-one date on The Bachelor every time you break it out to whip up a sweet treat or add to the extra cozy vibe you've already curated in your home.
Houswise is a small business!
Promising review: "This was a little surprise for my fiancé for Valentines and it was excellent! 10 minutes after opening the box and reading the directions we had a fire going. It’s excellent quality, nice looking, puts off a decent sized flame with very little heat and almost no smoke. We loved it and very pleased." —R Smith
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in two styles and three colors).
9. A reading light you can wrap around your neck, in case you have no interest in fumbling with a clip-on light while you turn the pages of your book. Reviewers have also said it's great if you tend to fall asleep while reading, leaving your overhead lights on in the process.
Promising review: "I also ordered one of those book lights that you have to clip directly on to your book. I haven't even tried the clip-on yet because I LOVE THIS ONE SO MUCH!! It's so versatile. It is the perfect solution for when I'm up in the middle of the night and I still want to stay in bed and read while my husband sleeps next to me. Even when I don't have to worry about disturbing someone this light is still my go to when reading. It's better than any night stand lamp because you can focus this light directly on your book or other types of hands-on projects. I had worried that it would be uncomfortable around my neck but It's so lightweight I hardly even notice it" —Linda Holloway
Get it from Amazon for $18.09+ (available in eight styles).
10. And a bookmark book tracker that'll motivate you to actually settle down and read the novel your book club decided on for this month. After you finish a book you can add the title into the spine on the bookmark and color it in — adorable.
Britishbookart is a small business based in the UK that sells paintings of literary characters, like Belle from Beauty and the Beast (my personal fave) and Arya from Game of Thrones, as well as reading trackers and bookmarks. I bought two for my cousins during the holidays and the both were so excited to get started reading/coloring!
Get it from britishbookart on Etsy for $3.31.
11. A color-shifting mushroom light because you're a ~fun guy~ and will totally appreciate the cozy lil' cottagecore aesthetic these bring to any room.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
12. A wall-mounted electric fireplace you can count on to add a comfy-cozy vibe to your home — it has various brightness and flame speed options, as well as 12 color options for the flames and flame bed. It has touch screen buttons and a remote control, too, allowing you to customize it without getting up from the warm spot you've claimed on the couch.
Promising review: "Installation was quick and easy; it's very, very slim to the wall profile-wise. The heat output is great, and it's quiet. It's heating approximately 1,000-sq.-ft. basement to comfortable levels. I was frozen down here; now I just set the fireplace on low, and it's 72 degrees. Plus, it looks awesome, and the remote is easy enough to use. I've had tons of compliments on it." —m.code
Get it from Amazon for $159.99+ (available in six sizes).
13. A light-up essential oil diffuser that'll make every day feel like a cozy rainy day (the best kind of day) — the soothing scent it gives off and the relaxing sound of water falling will help ease your mind. Deeeeeep breaths, friends.
Check out a TikTok of the rain cloud diffuser in action.
Promising review: "I love this thing! The motor is quiet so all you hear is water. I love that there’s a section at the top to keep the cleaning tools it came with! There’s also been no water leaking out. It’s perfect and so worth it!" —David Bauer
Get it from Amazon for $56.90.