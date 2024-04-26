44 Home Staples You Probably Needed To Buy, Like, Yesterday But There’s No Time Like The Present

1. Solar lights you can use to create the ambiance you've always wanted for your yard — add them to the darkest area of your space and embrace the fact you can now stay outdoors longer without worrying if something is creeping in your bushes.
2. A garbage guard that'll keep pesky flies and other insects from congregating around your can — perfect timing now that you're finally able to make use of your outdoor space again.
Promising review: "Got an outdoor can, the kind the mechanical arm on the garbage truck picks up and tips over, with the lid opening by gravity. Placed this on the inside of the lid, near the hinge, to lessen the chances of it being scraped off during emptying and no flies/maggots! No apparent odor, just seems to put a big hurt on the fly party that used to be my trash can (litter box contents, remnants of meat, etc.) " —Michael E. Bradley
3. A veggie chopper you can use to dice onions in a flash — save your uncontrollable crying for the next time you watch The Notebook. It can also spiralize, slice, and chop!
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. Also! Fullstar is a small business!
Promising reviews: "I use this almost every day. It cuts all kinds of veggies and cleans up easily. It's sharp enough to do baby carrots without much effort. For the price, it is worth it." —Carol Habas
4. An ever-popular Instant Pot with so many uses you'll need to take a deep breath before deciding what to make with it first.
The Duo Plus replaces 13 (!!!) common kitchen appliances. It can be used as a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, roaster, mini oven, broiler, dehydrator, yogurt maker, sous vide, and bread proofing.
Promising review: "Seriously the best kitchen appliance I’ve ever owned. Super easy to use, very convenient, and the safety features are astounding. If you have the wrong lid on for what feature you are trying to use, it tells you. It tells you when to flip your food during air frying to ensure even cooking. It automatically turns off if it senses your food burning. We use this every day, from perfect rice, to quick frozen nuggets, steamed tamales, or sautéed veggies/meat. I even baked a small cake in mine and it came out moist and perfectly fluffy (better than my oven for sure). Our duo crisp stays out right on the counter because we use it so often." —Someone who never writes reviews
5. An outdoor storage box that'll finally create a home for your kid's toys, grill supplies, or gardening gear so you won't have to stress about your yard looking like a mess when your patio isn't in use. It even has a lockable lid so you won't have to worry about critters getting in.
Promising review: "Couldn't be happier with this deck box. It is very lightweight, easily snaps together, and has kept all moisture out through snow, ice, and rain. Critters have not gotten into it either, which is great considering it's where I'm storing all the birdseed and suet for my feeders." —Lauren C
6. A SinkShroom strainer you won't know how you lived without because it'll keep your kitchen sink unclogged no matter how much gunk you fill it with.
I bought this for myself and OMG. This thing REALLY works. Usually when my husband makes sauce from scratch I'm left with chunks of tomatoes throughout my sink and water that WILL NOT drain — that was until I bought the SinkShroom (which comes from a small business!). My mom was so impressed she bought one, too. It's a serious game-changer.
Promising review: "I’ve been a fan of the SinkShroom and TubShroom, and this is the best product from the line so far. My kitchen sinks simply do not clog any more, so there’s no more reaching into a bunch of water to unclog anything with my hand." —Brady Amerson
7. A KitchenAid stand mixer that is known as THE gift to add to a registry. It comes in so many colors you'll want to theme your entire kitchen around it. And it'll help you whip up so many treats you won't know where to begin.
Promising reviews: "I have used this almost every day since it got here. I am disabled and this has made baking a joy. I highly suggest it for those who might not bake as much because of physical limitations. I wouldn't be able to handle stirring, and I've never been able to make something like meringue. I can now! I did it the first day. Definitely the best investment in my kitchen." —KJ
8. A fast-acting lawn repair formula made up of grass seeds, mulch, and soil amendment will undo all the damage your beloved doggo (who, obviously, can't help but pee all over your grass) has done to the yard. Now, back to trying to teach Fido *not* to dig up the new grass...
Promising review: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day and it filled the lawn in beautifully!" —Mariah
9. A box of washing machine cleaning tablets that'll easily remove any odor-causing residue from inside your machine — you don't want your clothes to smell, do ya?
Promising review: "This product works great. My clothes were starting to get the damp smell after washing them. I put a tablet in to clean my washer and it works great. The odor from my washer disappeared. Will definitely buy again and recommend to others" —maria phillips
10. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose cleaning paste that'll help you tackle all of your messes but make it *~pretty in pink~* at the same time.
After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast iron pan (seen above, right) and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning.
Promising review: "I’m very impressed! It removed stubborn mold and grime from my shower tile grout with use of a hard bristle tooth brush. It removed hard water stains from my sinks and faucets. I noticed it really does remove mineral build up, but it takes a lot of elbow grease and repetitive applications before you start seeing progress. The texture feels similar to when you mix honey with sugar to make a lip scrub, except it’s super fine grit and more pasty like putty or clay. It works amazing so far! No overpowering smell (barely any smell at all), easy to use, and a little product goes a long way. I haven’t tried it on rust yet so we’ll see how that goes. Over all very pleased and impressed so far. Highly recommend!" —Marissa
11. A set of six faux potted flowers that'll make your seasonal decorating a whole lot easier — perfect for anyone who has always dreamt of filling their home with florals but is sadly lacking a green thumb.
Promising review: "These pots were just as pictured. The color of the pots and flowers are all very pretty. Would definitely recommend to brighten up your home." —Denise Deshaies
12. A large woven basket to act as decor while *also* providing you with a designated spot to store all the throw blankets you love to break out and huddle under.
Promising review: "This organizing basket is just what I was looking for to store our warm winter throws in our family room. It’s absolutely beautiful! The two-tone colors match my space perfectly! The basket material is very thick and sturdy. It easily holds its shape, even when empty. I am so pleased with the quality and the craftsmanship. I will definitely look into other sizes and styles." —Sky
