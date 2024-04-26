44 Home Staples You Probably Needed To Buy, Like, Yesterday But There’s No Time Like The Present

The Duo Plus replaces 13 (!!!) common kitchen appliances. It can be used as a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, roaster, mini oven, broiler, dehydrator, yogurt maker, sous vide, and bread proofing.

Promising review: "Seriously the best kitchen appliance I’ve ever owned. Super easy to use, very convenient, and the safety features are astounding. If you have the wrong lid on for what feature you are trying to use, it tells you. It tells you when to flip your food during air frying to ensure even cooking. It automatically turns off if it senses your food burning. We use this every day, from perfect rice, to quick frozen nuggets, steamed tamales, or sautéed veggies/meat. I even baked a small cake in mine and it came out moist and perfectly fluffy (better than my oven for sure). Our duo crisp stays out right on the counter because we use it so often." —Someone who never writes reviews

Get it from Amazon for $69.99.