39 Toys And Games Reviewers Say Are Great Gifts

1. A wooden puzzle that'll help jumpstart your tyke's brain and encourage them to problem solve without having their eyes glued to a screen.
Reviewers say this is a great toy for all ages — from 3–12.
Promising reviews: "Excellent for learning! Must-have! Such a wonderful toy/puzzle! Similar in some way to tangrams. Great for stimulating thinking and problem solving. My 3-year-old's teacher was blown away by her working the puzzle so easily." —tigerhax
"This is completely gift-able. Quality. Let’s their little minds explore dimension depth etc… endless hours of fun. My kids fight over it." —cass
2. A geode-breaking activity from National Geographic that'll give you and your kids an excuse to pick up a hammer and smash rocks in half. The best part? The cracked-open rocks will reveal stunning crystal centers you can learn about together.
Promising reviews: "We bought this for our boys who are 4.5. They loved the goggles and the magnifying glass that came with the kit. Breaking open the rock was a little more difficult than I thought. My boys definitely couldn't do it. You will also need to make sure you have a hammer and chisel to break them open. The rocks we got looked very different, which is great! One was black on the outside and one was a creamy white brown color and the insides were very different as well. The lighter-colored one was also much easier to open. The rocks are so much prettier in person and they really sparkle in the sun. It comes with a nice picture book as well. Great activity! Definitely recommend!" —Martin
"My kids loved these, and they also learned a lot. The geodes are beautiful. This makes a great gift for the little scientists in your life!" —Xavier Virsu
3. A marble run set that'll help kiddos work on their problem-solving skills while also having an a-maze-ing time crafting endless structures for their marbles to race through.
Promising review: "So fun! Our 2-year-old loves it. He is too young to build his own run but I enjoyed building one and he loves to drop the marbles down and watch them go. I like that they are transparent so you can see the marbles easily. Great quality too. I think this will grow nicely with him as well considering that I even had fun with it as an adult." —Amazon Customer
"Bought as a Christmas gift and my son loved. Pretty easy to assemble and comes with lots of marbles. Fun for hours. Highly recommend." —Ariadne Lima
4. A Melissa & Doug ice cream station to encourage kiddos to indulge in some imaginative play — they can stack up the flavors and toppings and offer sweet treats to everyone in the house...delish!
The wooden ice cream counter comes with eight ice cream scoops, six toppings, two cones, cup, scooper, tongs, wooden spoon, reusable menu card, and six pretend dollar bills. I gifted this to my son over the holidays and he loves it! It's great for practicing his organizing and stacking skills. So fun!
Promising reviews: "My newly turned 3-year-old daughter instantly fell in love with this set! She loves seeing how high she can stack the ice cream cones and pretending to serve Mom and Dad her creations. She's been obsessed with climbing things around the house and we *desperately* needed a distraction to get her to stop, and this is working so far — she plays with this thing for HOURS!" —West Family
"We gave this item as a gift to my niece and she loved making ice cream for everyone after she opened it. It’s made well too and should hold up to a lot of playing for a very long time. Thanks Melissa & Doug for another great toy!" —Lauren
5. A light-up fountain bath toy you can count on to keep your kiddos entertained for a whale-y long time in the tub.
Promising review: "The Gigilli Baby Bath Toys are simply fabulous! With their adorable whale design, water spray feature, and colorful lights, bath time becomes a delightful and exciting experience for little ones. The automatic sprinkler function adds a touch of magic without any manual operation. Made with safe materials, these toys are a perfect gift for joyful and entertaining bath time. Upgrade your child's bath routine with the fabulous Gigilli Baby Bath Toys!" —Y Star
6. An activity pad to show little ones how to correctly use scissors — a skill we *all* could likely work on, TBH. It comes with safety scissors (obviously) and a book filled with mazes, puzzles, animal art, sequencing activities, and more!
Promising review: "This adorable and super fun activity book with the child safety scissors really improved my daughter’s confidence with scissors overall. It also helped her to gain more control over her cuts by improving her hand/eye coordination which I love. The pages are brightly colored and the activities kept her interested and engaged and the cutout activities became more challenging so it never became too easy or made her feel bored. This activity book had her practicing cutting along directional lines and it has increased her awareness of staying inside the lines when she is coloring in coloring books too which is another plus. This activity book is fun and engaging and is a great educational gift for those learning to use scissors." —KayBee
7. Custom crayons that spell out a name, a gift guaranteed to bring a smile to any face *especially* if their moniker is unique and typically never found on items in stores.
My coworker Tasia Bass bought these for herself and loves them,
"OMG, so I bought these for myself and I LOVE them. They are so cute and super reasonably priced. They come in this adorable box, in which the seller also stamps your name on it. The crayons are melted down and mixed randomly, so it does give this lovely rainbow effect when you do use them. Or you can be like me and keep them on your art desk as a form of decor. I think this is great for any artists or those who like unique gifts."
8. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza — a card game you can play together on family nights or even at the beach. Hope your little ones are ready for endless giggles!
You deal all the cards out to your two to four players, and everyone keeps their mini-deck face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle of the table, saying one of the words "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone slaps their hand on the card in a pile as quickly as possible. The last person on the pile has to take the stack and add 'em to their cards, and whoever runs out of cards first wins! Additionally, this game comes from a small business!
Promising review: "OMG!! This is fun with lots of laughter! My granddaughter is 10 and my mom is 92 and we all play and have a great time! I have given it as a gift to several different couples and families that love to play games. Everyone says it is so fun. Going to gift it again at Christmas. The Christmas version. Their are others versions as well." —Linda
9. Silly Poopy's Hide and Seek — which is pretty much exactly what you'd think it is. It's a rainbow, light-up poop-shaped toy littles can take turns hiding throughout the house. It'll shout out clues and play a song when it's finally found!
Promising review: "Of all the Christmas gifts, this was the surprising favorite. My 6-year-old grandson has started liking potty humor and loved the name. My 3-year-old granddaughter loves hide and seek. Once the poopy toy is hidden, you press a button. It will then make intermittent comments and laugh so the seeker can find it. Once found you press the button and it sings and lights flash. Definitely worth the cost." —karen collins
10. Crayola Globbles, a fun lil' toy kids can use to burn off some steam when they need a quick mental break from their homework. Don't worry, they won't leave residue on your walls.
Promising reviews: "I waited over two months to write my review! My daughter is 4 and plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Kindle Customer
"These are an amazing toy, gift, stocking stuffer or travel game. My kids love these and can entertain them for hours!" —Ashley Park
11. GeoSafari kid binoculars they'll love using to get *up close and personal* with nature without actually getting all that close — a must-have for littles who are curious but a bit skittish about bugs and whatnot.
Promising reviews: "I bought two of these as gifts. If your child likes the outdoors or looking for bugs, anything like that. Then these are a must buy. The children I gifted these to loved them and used them right away. They're a nice color, durable, and easy for little hands to hold." —melissa
"My Grandson lives these Kidocculars. He’s been outside watching everything, so cute. Great birthday gift🎂" —Emma P
12. A set of 500+ puffy stickers the crafty kiddo in your life will squeal happily over — too bad for your friend who's about to have an array of sea creatures, dinosaurs, fruits (and more) decorating their furniture (but fear not, they actually don't leave any residue and unstick very easily!!!).
Promising reviews: "Gave to my grandson when I babysit him. Got a sticker book to put them in. He loves them. Liked them so much bought another set for my granddaughter as one of her birthday presents." —J. Reulet
"I bought these for a stocking stuffer gift for my almost 2-year-old. She played with them for hours. I taped a few pieces of construction paper on the wall and she went crazy. They didn't stick the greatest because she was trying to move them around a lot but the designs were super cute and lots of stickers for the price made a great value." —lizmomma1129
13. A set of the entire Heeler family so kids can live out their favorite moments of the show right from their own play room.
Promising review: "Absolutely great gift for any toddler, it is a wonderful toy! My grandson was playing with it for whole day and this toy had to go with him to bed too! Two best friends for long time, for sure! The toy is very well built, as described and it’s worth for us every penny!" —Damir Ibrahimovic
14. A splash-proof kids smartwatch with the ability to take videos, pictures, and selfies kids can customize with built-in funny filters. They won't be reaching for your watch anymore, now will they???
Promising review: "Bought this as a gift to my little cousin and he absolutely adores it, I love that it has a little camera on and is super easy for him to use and get used to. Love the extra features on it like the little fitness tracker and the little games that is has, and more importantly I like that it has the analog feature for the time to teach him how to read time that way (you would be surprised as to how many children have no clue how to read an analog clock)." —Mikhaela
15. A wooden grocery store play set kiddos will have no problem playing creatively with — just prepare to hear them say "sorry, we're all out of oat milk" or some other too-adult comment they've likely overhead already while you were food shopping. Oops.
Promising reviews: "This is such a fun set and my kids play with it constantly. I love the pretend play and no screen time fun they have with it. Highly recommend it! The quality is great and it looks so cute and perfect in our play room." —Lindsey Iskierka
"This is a great gift and one of the best gifted this Christmas. It does take some time to assemble, but the instructions were great and all of the pre cut holes lined up. Highly recommend." —LG
16. A VTech Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker tykes will have a blast with thanks to the toys on the front and its ability to help them run wildly throughout the house. Maaaybe get this for a niece or nephew instead of your own kid, hehe.
Promising reviews: "Great for babies learning to sit. Keeps them engaged and looking upward. My baby is now standing and trying to walk and loves to pull herself up on this thing! The wheels have a resistance setting so it doesn't go too fast. Best on carpet when they're starting out. The front comes apart too, so even babies who don't like tummy time can have something to look at if you detach the front and put on the floor for them! Best toy that will last for stages of baby development!" —Meet The Jacksons
"I’ve only had this thing for about a month and my baby stood up using it. (She’s 7 months) It worked! I hope next month she’s able to give a few steps with it. Anyway, she loves playing with it, I would say it’s one of her favorites. I’m happy with it and I would definitely recommend or buy again as a gift." —Natalia E
17. A "My First Magic Show" set complete with 25 different tricks and how-to videos so the child in your life can start training to become the next David Blaine.
Promising reviews: "I definitely recommend this magic set for beginners! Decent quality, age appropriate and reasonably priced. My son AND husband have really enjoyed this product." —M. Stevens
"I purchased this for my daughter's 5th birthday and she still pulls it out regularly months later. I love that there were some really basic tricks that she could master easily, but there were also some trickier ones that I could impress her with that she's going to love doing down the road. It's also been great watching her put her own twist on the tricks provided! Great gift for any curious kid." —Caitlyn Wallin
18. A set of massive bubble wands so enchanting that even the angstiest of kids won't be able to resist giving them a go.
The set also comes with instructions on how to make the BIGGEST bubbles possible! It's great for kids of all ages.
Promising reviews: "The wand is awesome, but even MORE awesome is that I just used regular bubble solution (way cheaper, found anywhere) and it worked just as well. Maybe better. Some people in reviews have said that you must use the packets that come with the wand, but I gave it a shot anyway with regular bubbles and it worked just fine, with no noticeable difference." —Lauri
"Great gift and great for backyard fun, picnics and BBQs. The children and adults loved making bubbles." —