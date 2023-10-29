30 Gifts To Give Your Friend Who Is Usually Feeling Overwhelmed

I gifted this to my mom and it's been such a hit! All you have to do is fill the stand with water, dip the bamboo brush in, and start creating! It's surprisingly super soothing and is great because you don't have to think long and hard about what to draw since it disappears anyways! It's a great practice in the "art of letting go" and is honestly a lovely way to spend an hour unwinding.

Promising review: "I work at a college in an environment where I am stressed out a lot, but I also have a lot of stressed-out college students in my office! The Buddha Board is incredibly soothing to 'paint' on (only requires water and helps remind me that tough days will fade away just like my artwork does. Several of my coworkers have this in their office too. And, of course, it's great when you're not stressed out too — just fun to play with!" —Violet Kayjee

Get it from Amazon for $37.