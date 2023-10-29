30 Gifts To Give Your Friend Who Is Usually Feeling Overwhelmed

1. SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick — it'll reduce under-eye circles and puffiness thanks to the glacial waters its formulated with. It's so freakin' cute!!! Who wouldn't want to improve their skin with the help of a lil' polar bear?
Promising reviews: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
2. A "Wreck This Journal" that'll encourage them to get more in touch with their artistic side, great if they've always been intimidated by trying to fill out the blank pages of boring old regular journals.
Promising review: "I’m 17 and I loved this. In the intro it says the page instructions are all up to interpretation, so if it says 'spill your drink' or something you can take that literally or choose to paint on it with something such as tea or coffee that’ll look like brown watercolor. Which I love that it’s bizarre prompts but that you have wiggle room if you don’t want to do anything too crazy. I would recommend this if you’re just looking for something fun or if you’re going through some challenges this is really helpful to distract/express/push yourself!" —Marlee
3. A Buddha Board for anyone who loves an activity that'll help them zen out and get in touch with their creative side.
I gifted this to my mom and it's been such a hit! All you have to do is fill the stand with water, dip the bamboo brush in, and start creating! It's surprisingly super soothing and is great because you don't have to think long and hard about what to draw since it disappears anyways! It's a great practice in the "art of letting go" and is honestly a lovely way to spend an hour unwinding.
Promising review: "I work at a college in an environment where I am stressed out a lot, but I also have a lot of stressed-out college students in my office! The Buddha Board is incredibly soothing to 'paint' on (only requires water and helps remind me that tough days will fade away just like my artwork does. Several of my coworkers have this in their office too. And, of course, it's great when you're not stressed out too — just fun to play with!" —Violet Kayjee
4. A hydrating sweet candy-flavored Laneige lip mask to keep their lips nice 'n' soft (and encourage them not to pick at their pout when they're stressed).
Promising review: "If you suffer from chapped lips, or wake up to super dry lips, I highly recommend this product. It's very soft, a little goes a long way and lasts throughout the entire night. My lips always feel so soft and smooth. Been using it for a year, will never go back!" —Kelly
5. A wine glass holder for the shower so your bestie can unwind after a long stressful day, sip on their favorite vino, and wash their hair at the same time.
Promising review: "Bought this as a birthday present for my best friend. We often drink wine together and I know she often drinks wine in the bathtub. She loved this gift and thought it was quite entertaining and the perfect invention for her. If I had a bathtub I would be buying a second one for myself." —Ally Stage
6. A selfie-worthy carbonated clay mask that detoxifies and exfoliates blackheads along with other skin impurities while it bubbles up and looks downright hilarious.
Promising review: "Wow! I purchased this on a whim after seeing one of my favorite YouTubers try it out. I didn't expect a lot from it. I tried it out and was shocked!!! The mask was simple (and fun) to use. I wasn't sure I felt a lot happening while it was on, but it was pretty cool how the bubbles started to grow off of my face. Upon inspection after using this mask I was completely amazed. My face felt cleaner than it has in a very long time AND my pores looked amazing! I don't remember a time when I felt like my pores looked great before using this mask. I would highly recommend this mask to anyone. It's also so much cheaper than the GlamGlow ones I have been using (and didn't see near these results from)." —Phil Textor
7. A plush blanket reviewers swear is *just like* a Barefoot Dreams but without the extra dollar signs on the price tag — your pal can curl up in it, relax for a bit, and let some of the stress they've been carrying melt away.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
8. An embroidery kit for beginners that won't test their patience but'll provide them with a happy distraction and a pretty piece of art at the end of it all!
9. A set of matte hair clips to ensure that even on their messiest of hair days they'll still look fabulous. You're SUCH a good friend.
BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde has these and loves 'em! She said:
"I've owned this set for about a year, and I am reaching for them constantly! I used to be someone who would tie my hair up in a messy bun whenever I'm doing things around the house, but I noticed how that would really start damaging my hair after a while. Instead, I just clip my hair back with one of these, and my long, thick hair stays in place without the claw jamming into my head. I have some other clips lying around that I should probably get rid of because I only ever exclusively use these!"
Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica
10. I Dew Care's "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo because who has time to wash their hair these days anyways? This lovely lil’ product will keep their locks looking fabulous even when they haven’t found a spare moment to indulge in an “everything shower.”
The powder-based dry shampoo works just like spray formulas — apply to the area you're looking to refresh and then shake out excess powder with your fingertips or a brush.
Promising review: "I never understood how people could go more than two days without washing their hair and now I know. This has been a life saver! I was looking for an alternative to my spray dry shampoo and this is even better. It literally dries up the oil and makes hair look freshly washed. I used to have to wash my hair every other day and now I can stretch it, which is amazing for a busy mom who barely has any time. I’m stocking up!" —Mandy
11. A shampoo scalp massager so even if they only have the time and energy for a quick rinse they'll still be able to indulge in a relaxing scalp massage.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord is a big fan of this product:
"I have one of these and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this is a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice."
12. A Petcube, which is a reliable pet monitoring camera with a wide angle and night vision. Delightful if they're out and about but still want to keep an eye on their precious pup.
Promising review: "We have had the original Petcube for some time and have loved being able to see our furry friend (cat) when we are away. We had always talked about getting another one so that we could see more of her while we are traveling. Enter the new Petcube...a petite footprint with a wide-angle lens. Easy to set up and easy to use. Absolutely perfect." —NLVG
13. A set of Monkey Noodles that stretch up to 8 feet (!?!??) and will provide anyone with a non-disruptive way to scratch their fidgety itch. Perfect for anyone looking to relieve some pent up anxiety without leaving their desk.
14. A "Liquipen" for anyone who grew up with a lava lamp but knows setting one up at their desk probably isn't *ideal*. Watching the little blobs float up and down will ease their mind and give them a chance to regroup before diving back into a project.
Promising review: "I broke up the three-pack and gave one pen as a gift for a class gift exchange and put the other two in stockings for Christmas. Good quality and approved by both the 8-year-old and 49-year-old husband who is a kid at heart! Definitely recommend." —Kindle Customer
