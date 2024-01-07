If All Your Friends Are Having Kids And You Don’t Know What To Buy Them, Check Out This List

My son has these bibs in a variety of styles: Super Mario Bros, The Legend of Zelda, and Mickey Mouse. They're super cute and make for silly photos, but best of all they can be easily rinsed off or thrown into the washing machine. I've put the bibs in with his regular laundry and then dried them on cool — they come out nice 'n' clean. We also have a Bumkins splat mat I simply could not live without, as it catches all the food debris my son tosses over the edge of his high chair.



Promising review: "This is easy to put on and easy to clean. We just rinse, wipe and dry. I can see our son may be able to take it off one day but that's part of the process. I like how light it is compared to the silicone bibs we have." —hmfan24

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.59+ (available in 47 styles and sets).