If All Your Friends Are Having Kids And You Don’t Know What To Buy Them, Check Out This List

1. A touchless forehead thermometer with a built-in sensor that'll make taking their tyke's temperature a breeze. Perfect for any parents who err on the side of caution and find themselves checking their kiddo's temp anytime they look a bit flushed (ahem, me).
Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must-have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now, and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in, and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used many different thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1
2. Bumkins washable bibs that'll turn mealtime into a fashion show (hehe) while also protecting their little one's clothes from all kinds of gross baby food stains.
My son has these bibs in a variety of styles: Super Mario Bros, The Legend of Zelda, and Mickey Mouse. They're super cute and make for silly photos, but best of all they can be easily rinsed off or thrown into the washing machine. I've put the bibs in with his regular laundry and then dried them on cool — they come out nice 'n' clean. We also have a Bumkins splat mat I simply could not live without, as it catches all the food debris my son tosses over the edge of his high chair.
Promising review: "This is easy to put on and easy to clean. We just rinse, wipe and dry. I can see our son may be able to take it off one day but that's part of the process. I like how light it is compared to the silicone bibs we have." —hmfan24
3. Or a silicone bib that's waterproof and extremely easy to rinse off (or toss right into the dishwasher) after an especially messy dining sesh — the pocket also serves a food catcher so the debris *hopefully* won't end up all over the floor.
My son has silicone bibs and they are fantastic! I love that Simple Modern has both minimalist options as well as cute Disney-themed ones. I also very much love that I can toss it into the dishwasher after my son inevitably covers his in sauce. Def recommend!
Promising review: "We love the simple modern rubber bibs because the part the catches the food is sturdy and won’t spill while my son is wriggling around during meal time. My husband said to replace all of our rubber bibs with these!! Very easy to clean and do not retain any smell. My son finds them comfortable and doesn’t complain while wearing it." —Terry
4. An ingenious cup catcher parents can count on to save themselves from endlessly bending down to grab the cup their surprisingly strong tyke has thrown with the strength of The Hulk across the room (which never fails to be quite impressive, TBH).
Watch this mom explain why "you need this" cup catcher on TikTok. Brilli Baby is a small business!
Promising review: "These are fantastic for keeping my child from dropping her sippy cup over and over during meals. I'd recommend to any parent who just wants one thing to be easier. But isn't that all of us?" —Leigh Powers
5. A car seat buckle release tool that'll save both their nails and their precious time! No one wants to struggle to open those (thankfully) extremely secure buckles while their kiddo is hitting a pitch that could likely break glass.
Watch this mom explain why this tool has been a game-changer in this TikTok.
This gadget doesn't attach to the car seat, so no need to fret about kiddo's unbuckling themselves while you're driving. UnbuckleMe is a small business.
Promising review: "Love that my kindergartner can unbuckle himself. It makes morning school drop-off SO MUCH EASIER! And he likes the independence of being able to do it himself!" —Lauren
6. A baby butt spatula they'll either laugh or cringe at but will thank their lucky stars that you thought to purchase it for them when they see how much nicer it is to apply diaper cream to their baby's booty with it instead of their finger.
Both my mom and my mother-in-law poked fun at me for getting this lil' spatula but I have ZERO regrets. I love my son more than life itself, but I am more than pleased to not have to put my finger in his butt after he's recently pooped and I think that is OKAY! I'd like to think he's happier to have a lil' spatula do the job ANYWAYS! That being said, this lil' tool is fantastic as it's super easy to clean, doesn't waste any product, and suctions onto my changing table with ease.
Promising review: "If I could give this little tool 10 out of 5 stars I would!!! It makes the whole process of applying diaper rash ointment SOOOOO much easier. And this thing cuts down on how much diaper rash ointment is wasted because your fingers are not getting covered in ointment. I HIGHLY recommend this product to anyone with a baby!!!" —Hazel-91
7. An iconic Sophie the Giraffe teether their little one will, for unexplained reasons, likely cherish and love chomping away on as their pearly whites start to (painfully) poke through.
Sophie the Giraffe has become a valued member of our family. I ran out to buy it when my son started teething (badly) as he simply refused every other type of teether we already had (of course). I was skeptical as to why a toy giraffe would cost nearly $30, but I soon learned it clearly had magical powers. Sophie has apparently been around for over 55 years (who knew!) and is made entirely of natural rubber. She has various chewable parts (ears, horns, and legs) that Noah was able to grasp onto himself way easier than any other teether. She's becoming my go-to baby shower gift!
PSA: Do not wash Sophie with water or if you do, do not get water into the squeaker hole! I've seen a number of TikTok videos noting that if you do this the inside can potentially get moldy.
Promising review: "I was super hesitant to spend $25 on a teething toy. It’s honestly just a regular squeaky toy but the other reviews were spot on and my child absolutely LOVES his Sophie. Something about that rubbery smiley giraffe is just so darn appealing to babies. She is without a doubt one of his very favorite toys, especially once he started teething." —Courtnee Thompson
8. A Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes Musical Toy that'll entertain their fussy babe with catchy melodies by the likes of Mozart, Vivaldi, and others as well as exciting and twinkling lights.
My son received this as a gift around during first holiday season and it's, surprisingly, fantastic! It's really a simple toy but he enjoyed playing with it *all* the time (he's almost 2 so it's not as appealing anymore, sadly). He loved the sounds and the lights while I personally liked that it's not HUGE (so many musical toys are very bulky). It was a great toy option for the car thanks to its size.
Promising review: "The best baby distractor EVER! Every person with a child must have this toy! I had about five tucked in various places in case one got lost. My son loved them from basically birth and sometimes it would distract him for hours of not crying! (Heaven for a new mother.) Of course, in the beginning you have to keep pushing the button for them, but compared to swinging him in his car seat that was easy! Then we he got older he would spend entire car rides just playing with this one toy. I give it to everyone I know who has a baby." —NH-Mommy
9. A Munchkin UV-sterilizing diaper pail — you might feel like it's odd to literally gift someone a trash can, but trust me, they'll be SO happy you did. The UV light is said to kill staph, E. coli and klebsiella and odor-causing bacteria.
I recently received this for my toddler's room and it has been SUCH a game changer. Our previous diaper pail got the job done but was very hard to clean and the yucky smell lingered FOREVER. This one from Munchkin has fully solved that issue for us. I was reluctant to try it out because I wasn't sure how I felt about not being able to use regular ol' garbage bags in it — but it's already proven itself to be worth it. I'm not a scientist or a doctor so I honestly don't know if the UV light kills bacteria, but I do have a very sensitive sense of smell (I'm 5 months pregnant while writing this) and this pail has made it possible for me to toss out dirty diapers without gagging. It absolutely keeps the scent contained and for that reason alone it's worth the splurge.
10. A too-cute baby bathtub they'll have a *whale-y* good time using. It can be used in a tub instead of a sink (which grosses me out for reasons I can't quite explain).
My baby used this tub for about four months and it was fantastic. I liked that it was a secure place for him to sit inside our bathtub instead of in the sink. It was very easy to clean (a must) and has adjustable seating options that were simple to swap as he grew longer.
Promising review: "We have a newborn and absolutely love this tub for her. The sling supports her perfectly. The size of this tub is perfect, big enough that my 3-year-old fit in it (when he insisted on trying it out) but small/compact enough that it is not obnoxious to store. If you have a standard size bathtub, there is plenty of room to hang this on a suction hook inside the tub to store (and this Skip Hop tub has its own storage hook to make this simple to do). This is the fourth baby bath that we have owned/tried and it is hands-down our favorite. I have no complaints, absolutely love it!!" —E
11. Or an Angelcare Baby Bath Support, great for littles who want the freedom of splashing their tiny toes directly in the big tub.
My son is admittedly a bit wild (ahem, he has been from Day 1 when he tried to escape his swaddle). So, while I loved the Skip Hop whale tub, I had to retire it once my son tried to slide his little booty off the edge of the seat to lay completely in it the bottom section of it with his ears under the water (someone, plz, send me prayers). I ordered the Angelcare seat on a whim and it was a great solution! He was able to splash and kick to his heart's content and doesn't actively give me a heart attack during bath time! It also hangs nicely on a suction hook, which took up way less space in my bathroom.
Promising review: "I’ve had two of these and I love gifting them! This is the best baby bath! I bought one for my son four years ago ( I’ve handed it down since ) and one for my newest baby. I cannot recommend this bath enough! It’s easy to clean, the babies loved lying down in it and it’s convenient!" —Jocelyn Turner
12. A sling diaper bag for when they're just heading out on a quick errand and don't need to lug around a massive bag of items — this smaller option will do the trick!
I have this bag in the Disney Princess print of this sling bag and have since gifted them to FOUR new moms (and counting, honestly) — everyone loves them! It's the perfect size to hold a bottle, some diapers, wipes, and a burp cloth (just the essentials) which is great when taking the baby along for a short outing. I typically put my own things (wallet, keys, mints) in the zippered front pocket, so I only need to take one bag out of the house! I also, as a big Disney fan, love the design. I've gotten tons of compliments from other parents which is always an added bonus!
13. A Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced parents will be able to rely on to help them make their baby a bottle in a flash — which is *much* appreciated when they're screaming their head off because they've decided they're hungry.
The number one item I simply could not live without is the Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced. Literally I would happily spend my last penny on this product because it has made that much of a difference in my life.
It’s essentially a Keurig for baby bottles. It has the capability of mixing formula with the proper amount of water and dispensing it at the *perfect* temperature for baby. It has a button on it so I can easily choose how many ounces I want for my son’s bottle, depending on how recently he’s eaten sometimes we need only need 2oz instead of 4oz, etc. The bottle settings will stay in place so while my baby is screaming (he gets hangry!) I just have to place a bottle under the dispenser and hit the “start” button. It’s so easy I can literally do it with one hand while holding him.
The spout has to be cleaned every four bottles, which I just do with hot water and a paper towel, and the water needs to be refilled once a day (like a Keurig). Other than that, all I have to do is ensure the formula container is filled. My husband set it up like a baby bar cart in the nursery so we don’t have to stumble down our stairs to the kitchen while bleary-eyed and half asleep in the middle of the night. It really is a godsend and I don’t know what I’d do without it!
14. And a Baby Brezza Bottle Sterilizer and Dryer, because why not add another gadget into the mix? This one will automatically sterilize bottles, breast pump parts, and other accessories with natural steam.
As an infant my baby boy was going through about 12 bottles throughout the day/night, as he was eating about every 2 to 3 hours, which means I always needed to have the bottles and nipples clean and ready to go. “Back in the day,” as my parents and my in-laws have told me, you’d need to boil every part of the bottle in water on the stove. Who has time for that??? Certainly not me in 2022. Thanks to this sterilizer I don’t have to bother with any of that!
After washing the bottles and nipples (I use Dapple’s lavender bottle soap and a Dr. Browns cleaning brush), I place each piece on the rack inside the sterilizer. Once it’s filled with six bottles, I remove the rack, pour filtered water into the bottom section of the sterilizer, replace the rack, pop its dome back on, and set it to sterilizer and dry for 30 minutes. It’s honestly fantastic and super easy to use. TBH, I’d say this is a must-have for anyone who formula feeds and breastfeeding mamas who also pump/use bottles. You can also use it to sterilize pacifiers and any breast pump parts. It’s a fantastic item for any parent, trust me.
Promising review: "You guys...if you are expecting (or trying to get a gift for someone who is)...GET THIS PUPPY NOW. I ended up getting this after a few sleepless nights and not feeling like my bottles were staying clean while drying on the grass counter mat. This has been a lifesaver. It is so easy to use and works in a hurry. The best part = it dries your bottles too. No more waiting around for them to dry. Every evening I load em' in and they are sterilized and dried within 45–60 minutes. What could be better?! Definitely a game changer everyone should have on their list." —MorganS
15. A Fisher-Price kick and play piano they may have seen on TikTok or heard about from other parents — it'll keep their kiddo entertained for MONTHS, which is a lot more than other toys can boast about.
Check it out on TikTok!
I have this toy and even have a backup of it for my parents' house — it's that good. My son is a very energetic little guy and has been fond of this toy since he was about two months old! He loved aggressively kicking the piano (of course), pulling at the toys on the bar, and (once he learned how) would often flip onto his stomach and hit the keys of the piano with his hands. Now that's he's mobile, we've detached the piano and he plays with it separately.
The attached mat can also easily be tossed into the washing machine and the dryer, which was essential for my kiddo as he spits up on everyyyyything. Overall, this toy gets a 10/10 from me, even if the songs do get a bit annoying (just part of the territory these days!).
