37 Festive Things That'll Make Your Home Merry And Bright

1. A flocked pre-lit Christmas tree to kick things off with a festive *bang* — what would the holidays be without a stunning tree to serve as the centerpiece of all your decorating???
Promising review: "With the price of this tree I was not expecting the quality to be just great but I wanted a flocked tree and I’d be happy with it! My expectations were definitely reached far beyond what I thought I’d get! It is a beautiful, full, flocked tree! Super easy assemble. Took about an hour and a half to fluff! Still need to decorate it but I am absolutely amazed! 10/10 100% recommend!" —Andrea Oaks
Get a 4.5 foot tree from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in three colors and five sizes).
2. An adorable set of reindeer tealight holders you'll want to buy a ton of to create an entire fleet of festive friends throughout your home. Rudolph would certainly approve.
Promising review: "So. Freaking. Adorable. I got them for my mom as an early Christmas present. Everyone who came over to our house during the Christmas season gushed over these cuties. And I had to send the link for their Amazon page to at least two people." —Haley Livingston
Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.76.
3. A beloved LED lights panel (over 70,000 5-star ratings!) that'll transform your home into a cozy holiday hangout. They can be used indoors and out, so I hope you're ready to get serious about your decorating.
It comes with eight lighting modes and has a lifespan of 1,200+ hours!
Promising review: "Very happy with this purchase, especially for the price. We bought two sets to hang on the ceiling in our family room during the winter when it gets dark so early. Fantastic! We used the Command small clear decorating clips to hang them. Worked like a charm! Originally intended just for the holidays, but it brightens up the room so well that we have left them up. Nightly use for several hours for several months. Couldn't be happier!" —Anonymous
Get a 6.6-foot by 9.8-foot set of lights from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five colors).
4. Or some snowflake LED string lights to make you feel like you're *~walkin' in a winter wonderland*~ even if you're just strolling from your living room to the kitchen — you can also hang these outside!
These battery-powered lights come with two modes (flashing and steady), and are attached to flexible wires to give you creative freedom. Don't forget the AA batteries!
Promising review: "I loved how small the snowflakes were — I was expecting them to be bigger snowflakes and look a little more unrealistic, but these are perfect! I also love how they are battery-operated so I can put them outside, we don't have outdoor outlets where I live. Thanks so much for my amazing product!! :)" —Courtney
Get a set of two 21.3-foot-long strands from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in white light and warm light).
5. Or (!) festive snowflake window decals that are *so* easy to put up you can recruit your kids (or lazy roommate) to assist — no need to fumble with electrical wires for this lovely decoration.
Promising review: "I LOVE THESE! They look great and you can barely see the cling outline! They stick easily and hold on well. If you're thinking about purchasing them, do it! They're so worth it!" —Amber Flavin
Get a pack of 135 decals from Amazon for $8.99.
6. A battery operated pinecone-shaped candle for your carefully curated Christmas table. No need to worry about it melting all over your gorgeous dishes or that table cloth you inherited from your grandma.
7. A fluffy reindeer-print throw blanket with a different plush material on each side — it's just waiting for you to throw it on your cart then immediately wrap it around you to watch The Holiday for the umpteenth time.
And it can be thrown in the washer and dryer when it's time to clean!
Promising review: "Bought this during Christmastime to cozy up watching holiday movies. Looks great, keeps us warm, and my family loves it!" —Cloud 9
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in twin, queen, and king sizes, as well as 15 other colors/prints).
8. A darling Rudolph doormat to let everyone know just exactly who your favorite of Santa's sleigh pullers is — shocker, it's the one with the shiny red nose who saves the day!
Just note that the red and black buffalo plaid mat in the reviewer photo is not included, but you can find a similar one here if you love that look!
Promising review: "Excellent doormat and super cute! Very thick — good for getting snow and mud off your boots in the winter. Great size! I am extremely impressed!" —Mtngrl84
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in five sizes).
9. Rainbow felt holiday light garland for anyone with a colorful Christmas aesthetic. These will certainly do the trick!
Promising review: "Really cute and easy to string together. Adds a festive pop of color that I was looking for." —gabriellajayne
Get a set of four from Amazon for $21.99.
10. Or a Hanukkah felted garland featuring menorahs, stars, and traditional blue, yellow, and white colorings that'll take your Festival of Lights to the next level.
I have this Rifle Paper Co. collab garland and cannot wait to hang it up! This is the first year my son is starting to understand what the holidays are about, since we celebrate both Hanukkah and Christmas it was important to me to find a fun way to decorate for both holidays. This was a great addition to my planned decor for the season — it's so cute!
Get it from Pottery Barn Kids for $39.50.
11. Or glittery pre-lit garland that'll immediately *~spruce~* up any archway, mantle, or railing in your increasingly-festive home. It features with faux pinecones and berries and its artificial pine needles are hypoallergenic and fire-resistant.
Reviewers say it does shed a lot of glitter, but it can be used outside for less mess!
Promising review: "This garland is gorgeous. The berries and pinecones and lights just look so nice together. The wire running through it is stiff and doesn't lose its shape. It also has connectors on both ends. That being said, the glitter that falls off of this garland WOOOOOOOW! If you mind glitter being everywhere, this probably isn't the garland for you. If you're like me and don't mind the glitter, you won't be sorry that you bought this. It's absolutely beautiful!" —Rachel
Get a 9-foot-long strand from Amazon for $32.61+ (available in plug-in or battery-operated designs).