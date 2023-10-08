31 Outdoor Toys And Activities For Kids Who Can’t Get Enough Of The Fall Weather

1. A pack of oversized sidewalk chalk they'll be *so* excited over they might just forget to pester you about extra screen time — encourage them to create all kinds of art in your driveway or leave funny messages for passersby.
Urban Infant is a Chicago-based small business run by a brother/sister duo making unique and useful parenting products.
Promising review: "Our 1-year-old loves these. It was his first time using chalk and he had no trouble with them. They are pretty thick; doesn't matter how he holds them, there will be contact with the surface and there will be color!" —JW
Get it from Urban Infant on Amazon for $11.95 (also available in glitter chalk).
2. GeoSafari kid binoculars kids will love using to get *up close and personal* with nature without actually getting all that close — a must-have for littles who are curious but a bit skittish about bugs and what-not.
Promising review: "I bought two of these as gifts. If your child likes the outdoors or looking for bugs, anything like that, then these are a must-buy. The children I gifted these to loved them and used them right away. They're a nice color, durable, and easy for little hands to hold." —melissa
Get them from Amazon for $11.99.
3. A giant bubble kit, so enchanting, even the most angsty of kids won't be able to resist giving them a go.
The kit comes with the giant bubble wand, two pouches of bubble concentrate, and a booklet to help you become a skilled bubble creator! Wowmazing is a small business.
Promising review: "Love this!! Easy for kids to use — my 6-year-old son figured it out pretty quick — and fun for adults as well (my husband and I might have played with it as much as our son did...) Makes amazing bubbles. The bubble mix it comes with is fantastic." —Thomas Durant
Get it from Amazon for $15.95+ (available in six styles).
4. Or a bubble machine that'll have your kids scoffing at the old handheld bubble wands they're used to using — this one will take playtime to the next level without filling the house with extra noise.
See this bubble machine in action on TikTok here.
This bubble maker includes: bubble gun, two bottles of bubble solution, a rechargeable battery, a charger, and a plate to place the bubble solution. My sister got it for my son for his birthday and we've been using it through all the seasons — bubbles don't discriminate!
Promising review: "I ordered this for my daughter's birthday and she has always loved bubbles! So when I found this bubble gun on TikTok, it was a no-brainer. The amount of bubbles that you get out of that is so fun and it lights up. It's easy to use and pretty inexpensive for what we wanted. Even the adults enjoyed it." —Tina
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in six colors).
5. A Radio Flyer racing car and ramp your little one will want to ride again and again (and agaaaaaain! Toddlers, man). The ramp and car also fit into the base for easy storage.
This product is designed for kids ages 3–5.
Promising review: "Highly recommend for an active, thrill-seeking toddler!! My daughter has used this daily since she was 16 months old. At first she just wanted to walk up and down the ramp while holding my hand and push the car down (without riding it), or she would ride it with me on it too (I'm 120 lbs and she's around 25 lbs and we never had an issue). But since around 18 months...she climbs up the steps, plops down on the car, and rides it down the ramp...over and over again. Granted, I'm always right there beside her JUST in case, but she's become a 'me do it myself' kind of girl, so she insists on doing it all by herself now. I think we'll get years of use with this toy and I'd buy it again in a heartbeat!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $109.99.
6. A classic Little Tikes slide you may have had when *you* were a kid — it's extremely easy to set up and will provide your mini-me with hours of fun (just wait until they discover they can climb back up the slide all on their own).
My son got this as a gift for his first birthday and he loooooves it. It took my husband literally 5 minutes (if that) to put it together, as it's only two pieces. It's been very durable in the few months we've had it outside and it's very simple to clean (we use the leaf blower to quickly get rid of any debris from the trees above). It's a simple toy but it brings my kid so much joy!
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
7. A Doona Liki Trike that'll grow with your tyke — first you can push them along in it as a stroller, then transform it into a push tricycle, and finally turn it into a toddler tricycle. Your kiddo will have so much fun in the sun with this trike. ☀️
This vehicle has been such a godsend for us in the toddler years. Whenever we go on a walk this is the first thing we grab — especially when we don't want our son to fall asleep (which he's prone to doing in a stroller). He loves pushing it around himself when he's not riding in it, he doesn't fight having his lil' feet strapped into the pedals (they don't move on their own at this point) or having the harness clipped on, and he loves being able to have a close-to-the-action view during our walks. I personally love the visor that comes down to protect him from the sun. It's a must-have!
Promising review: "We love our Doona Liki Trike and since purchased we’ve not taken the large stroller out a single time. It’s easy to unfold, a bit trickier to fold. I needs better storage. I wish it could recline for a nap. But my 10.5-month-old son has gone from hating strolling to giggling and squealing when he gets into his trike. He’s now completely a part of the action and that definitely outweighs the few downsides of the trike. Also, we get stopped every single day to talk about it…if you live in NYC and you find that sort of thing annoying, don’t purchase lol. We don’t mind the interaction and engagement at all, especially for building social skills." —DRMo
Get it from Amazon for $250 (available in three colors).
8. An incredibly useful sandbox with a lid that opens up to double as benches for kiddos to sit on while they play. The lid will ensure you can keep it up and running throughout the fall without leaves and other outdoor debris sneaking in.
Promising review: "I ordered this for my granddaughter's fourth birthday. It was easy to assemble and has that great cedar smell — it's also light weight, but well made. My granddaughter, along with her 1 and half year old brother, has already gotten a lot of play time in the sandbox. They love it!! It is beautiful and my son loves the fact that it closes up to protect the sand then opens up for benches for the children to sit on. He has sent me a couple of pictures and videos of them playing in it. I highly recommend this sand box." —lisa burroughs
Get it from Amazon for $119.99.
9. A kids' bow and arrow with foam-tipped arrows, so your tween who just finished reading The Hunger Games for the first time can embrace their inner-Katniss and indulge in some (safe) target practice.
Marky Sparky is a small business crafting games you and your kid can play outside.
Promising review: "Our 5-year-old son loves to take this to the park with dad. Even dad loves to shoot the arrows! It attracts all of the other kids at the playground/ park so be prepared to share, haha." —J.
Get it from Marky Sparky on Amazon for $29.99.
10. A playhouse for your kids that'll make the backyard a go-to destination for all the neighborhood rascals...or provide them with the perfect opportunity to play House Hunters.😅
Promising review: "I really liked that I was able to put this together within 30 minutes by myself. Everything was pre-drilled and the directions were extremely easy to follow. We have had some crazy storms recently that have taken the cottage flying through the wind and landing upside down and it hasn’t broken anywhere! It’s very light to where I can pick it up and toss it if I needed to and big enough for my kids and their friends to play in. Overall a great buy!" —melinda
Get it from Amazon for $119.41.
11. A Minnie Mouse–themed picnic table complete with an umbrella so kiddos can color or enjoy a snack outdoors without the sun getting in their eyes.
Promising review: "So incredibly happy with this super cute Minnie Mouse picnic table. 💞 Besides it being incredibly cute, it’s made from weather-resistant plastic, is easy to assemble/disassemble, sturdy, and the perfect spot for the kids to eat their food and snacks!" —d.sievers
Get it from Amazon for $74.99 (available in three styles).
12. A swing set, so if you're lucky enough to have a yard for your kiddos to play in you can send 'em right outside to burn all kinds of energy and have a blast hanging out on their at-home playground.
The swing set has pinch-free coating on the chains, so no need to fret about those tiny fingers getting caught.
Promising review: "This swing set is a good value for the money. The instructions were clear and assembly was easy. The lumber was sanded and finished. The metal pieces were well coated and the hardware is stainless. The chains are rubber sleeved and the seats/bars are well made. This is not a heavy piece of playground equipment, but it is, I think, good for my kids. Anchoring it securely is an important part of the installation and since we have it down right, I don't see it moving around very much at all. Overall, I am very happy with this purchase and it surprises me how much my kids, who get way too much screen time, go out into the yard to use this." —tmkreutzer
Get it from Amazon for $237.09+ (available in two styles).
13. A 2-in-1 checkers and tic-tac-toe game with checkers on one side and tic-tac-toe on the other, a must-have for any family who would rather exercise their brain muscles.
The game mat measures 4' x 4' and is machine washable! It comes with a carrying bag and 24 jumbo playing discs (12 red and 12 black). The discs are made of non-toxic recycled EVA foam.
Swooc Games is a small business that makes fun games for family and friends. The company is committed to maintaining a net zero footprint by planting trees to offset 100% of its carbon emissions.
Promising review: "This 4' x 4' reversible game mat is great for indoor and outdoor fun! I love that you can play checkers or tic-tac-toe and all of the supplies fit in a portable bag that is perfect for storage and/or traveling. The mat is machine washable and the pieces are made of foam that is eco-friendly. The best part about this game set is how easy it is to set up and put away. I am looking forward to using this game with friends, family, and in my classroom." —Sixth Grade Teachers
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
14. A supersized version of Connect Four that'll provide your squad with hours upon hours of simple fun in your yard. The only downfall is you might never want to play the regular version again!
Promising review: "Best purchase! We bought it for the kids but my husband and I stayed up until 1 a.m. playing!! It was a hit at our party! Great quality. Yes, you can hit the bar and release the discs, but it hasn't happened to us and wouldn't be a big deal if it did! Totally worth it! So glad we got it!!" —Rechel B
Get it from Amazon for $70.99+ (available in two sizes).
15. A ring toss set to help you all work on your hand-eye coordination and encourage some ~friendly~ competition.
The set comes with five rope rings, five blue rings, five red rings, a sturdy wooden base, and a carrying case.
Promising review: "Great for the whole family. It's so simple, but good to get the kids outside having fun as a family." —Jessie Lee
Get it from Amazon for $19.61.