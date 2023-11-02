1. A Nightmare Before Christmas mini cross-stitch kit for any crafty human who would love nothing more than to *live like Jack and Sally* and take a mental break from their real life.
Promising review: "This is a great kit perfect for any cross-stitch or Nightmare Before Christmas fan. It contains a booklet with instructions and four patterns, the needed thread, three pieces of canvas, the holder and two needles. It's a really awesome set. The instructions were easy to follow, and I managed to already finish one of the designs." —witchykitty39
Get it from Amazon for $6.72.
2. Family Feud: Disney Edition, filled with 400 Disney questions for the family who is constantly arguing over who really deserves the title of "Biggest Fan." Think you're ready to take on everyone and anyone? Survey says... yes!
3. The Magical World of Disney Trivia game — a must-have for any Disney family who thinks they know all there is to know about every film.
Promising review: "This is a really nice game for Disney fans. The box comes well packed with dedicated spots for all of the pieces. (Hint: take a picture of the full box to save yourself a minute or two for the first few games!) From the box itself to the board to all of the 3D elements and cards, everything is beautifully designed, and the insert holds everything perfectly. The game can be played over and over, with 2,000 total trivia questions. I love the fact that there are two decks of cards, one visual for the kids. My kid excelled at picking out who was who from the cards (the questions are specifics about those characters), whereas the adults mostly did better with written questions. You can switch it up, too, if the written trivia questions are too hard. This makes for a fun game night for Disney fans of all ages." —M. Fisher
Get it from Amazon for $32.99.
4. A Melissa & Doug Disney Snacks and Popcorn Stand every child is going to be absolutely begging for this holiday season — and for good reason! It'll bring all the fun of snacking at the Parks to their imaginative at-home play. You won't be able to resist joining in on the magic.
I hunted this item down for my son for Christmas this year, but I'd be lying if I didn't say it's because I desperately want to play with it myself. Check it out in all its glory on TikTok.
Promising review: "This has to be one of the cutest play sets I’ve seen. The Disney cart is perfect and the kids absolutely love it already!" —Lwargin
Get it from Target for $109.99.
5. An adventure book just like the one Carl and Ellie created together in Up before Pixar went ahead and crushed all of our souls into a million pieces.
Promising review: "Super awesome gift to make. I made it for my one year anniversary with my boyfriend because he loved the movie Up. (Who doesn't? It's so cute.) We're going to continue adding to the scrapbook and hopefully pass it on to our children. The book is real sturdy and easy to remove and add pages. Pages are easy to write on and paste on pictures. Really great for the price." —Esther G.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
6. The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook, perfect for anyone who would basically give their kidney away if it meant being able to chow down on a Mickey-shaped pretzel right about now.
Promising review: "This cookbook brings Disney magic to your kitchen! If you have grown up going to the Disney Parks or discovered them as an adult easily one of the greatest aspects is the food. I always wanted that food when I got home and now I can. This book is so comprehensive covering the best dishes organized by park. It is a beautiful book that will bring our family magic for years to come!!!" —Jason M. Bernhisel
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
For more recipes, check out The Unofficial Disney Parks Epcot Cookbook.
7. And The Unofficial Disney Parks Drink Recipe book, so you can complete all of your meals with delectable beverages (we're talkin' Dole Whip, Le Fe Fou's Brew, and even the questionable Blue Bantha Milk).
8. Meme the Game: Disney Edition that'll leave you laughing so hard you could easily be mistaken for Cheshire Cat — match Disney image cards with funny phrases to make the silliest memes yet.
Promising review: "My kids LOVE this. Since it was delivered they have practically begged to play it EVERY SINGLE NIGHT. Honestly it's a nice game, but it is geared more towards kids. If you have children, or are getting it for a child I 1000% recommend it. If you're a single person in college, you may not appreciate it as much. But hey, maybe you would love it too! Anyone with kids should check it out. My children range in age from 12 to 5, and they all love it. Even my 5-year-old, who can't read, loves to play this, and sometimes the funniest answers are the ones she picks at random on her turn." —Samantha Donovan
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
9. A Little People Toddler Play set Disney Princess featuring lights, sounds, two characters and a whooooole lot of magic to keep your kiddo entertained.
My son has a ton of Little People figures, so we were thrilled to get this castle as a gift. There's zero discrimination — everyone from the Disney Princesses to construction workers and tractor drivers get to hang in Noah's castle 😉. There is literally zero set up (a parent's dream!) so your kiddo can start playing immediately. Noah loves putting different characters at the top of the castle and pushing them in the tiny swing. The Princess details throughout the toy are *so* fun and adorable. We love this toy, simple as that.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
10. Tarot cards that'll infuse your next reading with a little *~Disney magic~* thanks to their Disney Villains theme — keep your eyes peeled for cards featuring Cruella de Vil, Ursula, Maleficent, and more classic anti-heroes.
Promising review: "I preordered these cards in January, and I admit that I actually cried tears of joy when they finally arrived. The cards are gorgeous, amazing quality, and the character choices are wonderfully clever. As a life-long Villains fan, this is everything I could have ever wanted and more in a Villains tarot set. Items like these are the kinds of merch that I'd wished existed when I was a kid, and am just so overjoyed to be able to have as an adult. Absolutely incredible!" —Briar Gray
Get them from Amazon for $19.53.
11. An adult coloring book starring Disney animals filled with intricate designs, so you can relax and listen to your favorite Disney songs while coloring in pages inspired by Disney's 100-year history.
12. And The Story of Disney 100 Years of Wonder coffee table book — jam-packed with magical facts you won't be able but help to rattle off to anyone who crosses your path. It's the companion book to the touring Walt Disney Archive exhibit. ✨
I personally own *quite* a few Disney-themed decorative (although interesting!) books so if you're looking to stock up here's a few other suggestions:
- Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts by Wolf Burchard
- The Art and Flair of Mary Blair by John Canemaker
- The Illusion of Life: Disney Animation by Ollie Johnston and Frank Thomas
- Poster Art of the Disney Parks by Daniel Hadnke and Vanessa Hunt
- They Drew as They Pleased Volume 6: The Hidden Art of Disney's New Golden Age by Didier Ghez
- The Art of Pixar: The Complete Colorscripts from 25 Years of Feature Films by Pixar
Get it from Amazon for $47.16 or from Bookshop (to support small businesses!) for $55.80.