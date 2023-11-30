35 Disney Gifts That’ll Add Some Serious Magic To Your Kid’s Holiday Season

1. Disney hair bows the diva in your life who is forever channeling their inner-princess won't be able to resist — they're available in so many different themes you might just want to snag two different sets and let 'em have their pick.
Luv Her is a small business!
Promising review: "Purchased the princess bows to use the Ariel (Little Mermaid) bow specifically to match to an Ariel dress for my 3-year-old's birthday. The colors matched perfectly, we got a lot of compliments and the bow looked beautiful! All of the bows look great and the quality looks to be good overall. I would definitely recommend the set of Princess bows, especially for the price!" —Justlucky18
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get them from Amazon for $7.99 (originally $9.99; available in 14 sets).
2. A playful Loungefly wallet featuring a Mickey and Minnie dessert design any kiddo will agree is "sooooo sweet" especially if you throw in some cash as an extra treat. 😉
Promising review: "Absolutely adorable, vibrant, sturdy, and holds all my cards. I love how the sprinkles and swirls are indented. My favorite wallet of all time!" —Samurai Lim
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (originally $40) and check out this themed backpack that goes along with it.
3. A Melissa & Doug Disney Snacks and Popcorn Stand every child is going to be absolutely begging for this holiday season — and for good reason! It'll bring all the fun of snacking at the Parks to their imaginative at-home play. You won't be able to resist joining in on the magic.
I hunted this item down for my son for Christmas this year, but I'd be lying if I didn't say it's because I desperately want to play with it myself. Check it out in all its glory on TikTok.
Promising review: "This has to be one of the cutest play sets I’ve seen. The Disney cart is perfect and the kids absolutely love it already!" —Lwargin
Get it from Target for $109.99.
4. A Disney version of Lite-Brite you might just find yourself playing with when your kids head off to bed on Christmas night — it'll remind you *so* much of the one you had as a kid, and your little one will likely love it just as much as you did back then.
There are 12 HD Disney templates included, featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Dumbo, Cinderella, Goofy, Donald Duck, Toy Story’s Woody and Buzz, The Little Mermaid, Pluto, Simba, Tinkerbell, and the classic VHS Disney logo.
Promising review: "This product is so awesome! Great for kids of many age groups. Allows kids to stay busy and be creative...would definitely recommend this product!" —Amazon Customer
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $18.74 (originally $24.99).
5. A Little People Toddler Play set Disney Princess featuring lights, sounds, two characters and a whooooole lot of magic to keep your kiddo entertained.
My son has a ton of Little People figures, so we were thrilled to get this castle as a gift. There's zero discrimination — everyone from the Disney Princesses to construction workers and tractor drivers get to hang in Noah's castle. 😉 There is literally zero set up (a parent's dream!) so your kiddo can start playing immediately. Noah loves putting different characters at the top of the castle and pushing them in the tiny swing. The Princess details throughout the toy are *so* fun and adorable. We love this toy, simple as that.
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $35.04.
6. The Haunted Mansion – Call of The Spirits Board Game, for anyone who wants to embrace spooky season all the time. Beware: grim, grinning ghosts will come out to socialize while they make their way around the mansion. 😉
Promising review: "I love the Haunted Mansion so I bought this based on the theme. This is a well laid out game, with excellent themed graphics, and quality components. The glow in the dark 'Hitchhiking Ghosts' are a real plus, and you can play this in a low light situation so you can see them glow. The rulebook is fairly clear, but you may want to watch a YouTube video as it's easy to miss little things. After a play through or two you get it, and then it starts to be really fun. Everything here is well thought out and of good quality. It also has many little 'homages' hidden through the game, as we expect from Disney. Lots of little details a true Disney and Haunted Mansion fan can find if you look. All in all this was a very fun game at an amazingly low price." —Chris R Skewes
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $11.49 (available in Magic Kingdom or Disneyland editions).
7. A Baby Yoda night-light that, for lack of a better term, will become their *guiding light* as they make their way through the hallway in the middle of the night when they inevitably have to pee.
I am admittedly obsessed with "The Child" and can't get enough of him — that includes letting him reign over my bathroom at night in the form of the night-light. Also, I knooooow his proper name is Grogu...just let me live.
Promising review: "So cute and I love that it turns on when it senses it is dark. Would also make a cute gift! Could be brighter, but it is perfect for what I was looking for and adds fun to my home." —Julie
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $6.42.
8. Family Feud: Disney Edition, filled with 400 Disney questions for the family who is constantly arguing over who really deserves the title of "Biggest Fan." Think you're ready to take on everyone and anyone? Survey says... yes!
Promising review: "We love this game! Gave it to my sons for Christmas and played with family on Christmas Day. We had the best time ever! Laughed non stop. Hands down one if our favorite games." —DM
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
9. A Winnie the Pooh Lego set in which kids get to build his iconic home — complete with a "Mr. Sanders" sign and all of the memorable Hundred Acre Wood characters. Delightful!
Promising review: "If you know someone who loves Winnie the Pooh, this is a fantastic gift. The design is perfect, with just enough time required to make the build itself interesting. Highly recommended." —Justin
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $99.99.
10. Or a Lego Grogu — because he is freakin' cute in every single form. (Yes, even Lego bricks!) Build him with your kiddo and then promptly set him up in your living room to watch The Mandalorian with the fam.
Promising review: "This was my first 'real' Lego set to put together and it was so much fun and relaxing. The pieces were sorted into separate bags for each step and we’re easy to understand. I worked on it the nights for a couple of hours each night while watching TV — could have finished sooner if I had focused more. Great way to relax and a wonderful piece to admire after your experience finished. I bought a display case for mine to keep and admire for years to come." —PaulaAnn0364
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
11. Villainous, a must-have for all Disney fans who typically prefer the likes of Maleficent, Ursula, and Jafar. Hope you've got your evil laugh prepared.
Promising review: "I love board games, particularly more adventurous and more adult ones, but getting my wife to play them with me is like pulling teeth. This one is very easy to learn but a challenge to master, which makes it accessible for those who are casual board gamers but enjoyable for the more hardcore enthusiast. Each play-through is different depending on what characters each player chooses, the strategy they apply, and the random draw of the cards. Can't wait until they release expansions with new villains." —Phil
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $36.95.
12. Personalized kids sunglasses featuring their name and favorite Disney character — they'll look cooler than ever the next time they strut into Magic Kingdom wearing these bad boys.
Hei Unlimited is a small business that makes custom accessories for kids.
Promising review: "The glasses are fantastic! Super cute and well made! My 4yo absolutely loves them! Plus, I needed them in a very short time and they went above and beyond to make it happen!" —Magdalena
Shipping info: Orders typically ship in 2–15 days.
Get them from Hei Unlimited on Etsy for $15+ (available in 16 colors and seven Disney character icons)/.
13. A download of Disney Dreamlight Valley, which will keep them entertained for hours on end. It's filled with magical quests, characters they already know and love, cooking, gardening, decorating, and so much more. It's a Disney lover and video gamer's dream come true.
I cannot even begin to fully describe how much I've enjoyed playing this video game, but I will certainly try. I consider myself a "cozy gamer," which is someone who prefers a video game they can leisurely enjoy without a lot of drama and stress. This game beautifully combines that genre of gaming with the magic of Disney — and it is simply fantastic. I love that I get to dress my character in an array of Disney styles, decorate a cute little cottage exactly as I like it, and chit-chat with characters galore. It's really soothing and I've found it to be a great way to unwind from a long day. I've played it on a PC, my Nintendo Switch, and my Xbox S, so feel free to pick your fave console and roll with it!
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon: the Deluxe edition (available now) for Nintendo Switch for $49.99 or pre-order the Cozy edition for Nintendo Switch for $49.99, the Cozy edition for Xbox for $49.99, or the Cozy edition for PS5 for $49.99.