48 Magical Gifts For The Disney Adult On Your Shopping List

1. A Funko Pop! figure of Walt Disney riding on a train — meant to replicate the one he had on his own property that partially inspired him to build Disneyland! The more you know, friends.
If you're a diehard Disney fan you certainly know the story behind Walt Disney and his own little backyard train — I can't think of a better way to commemorate that moment in history than this cute Funko Pop!
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
2. A Monsters University cap inspired by the one young Mike Wazowski wears in the movie — apologies to their actual alma mater because this is likely the only one they'll be claiming as their own from here on out.
I actually have this hat and have owned it for years! I originally bought it in Walt Disney World, but it's become one of my favorite Disney items over the years. I typically wear it to the beach or when running errands. It has an adjustable back, so it'll fit anyone and everyone, but not a Velcro one so it's not as noticeable. Big fan!
Promising review: "My sister spent a pretty penny on her exact hat at Disneyland. I purchased mine here and it’s identical! She actually wishes she would have known to purchase this item here instead of the 30 extra dollars there. Comfortable, sturdy, I always get compliments." —Destiny
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $21.80.
3. A set of stacked measuring cups that form a Christmas tree with a *touch* of Mickey magic to it — a perfect gift for anyone who enjoys a subtle Disney item and bakes all holiday season.
Shipping info: Standard Delivery will arrive within 5-7 business days, but Express shipping is also available for an additional fee.
Get it from shopDisney for $34.99.
Check out other Disney home decor for the holidays here!
4. A windshield cover to keep their car cool when it's parked in the sun all day and provide them with an excuse to shout "KA-CHOW!" when they walk up to it.
Promising review: "I've had this for about four years now. It's still holding up well, I have a red car so the Cars reference is fun. Does a good job of keeping the car temp down. It's not going to be cold or anything, but it's a very noticeable difference." —Everett Logan
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).
5. A Nightmare Before Christmas mini cross-stitch kit for any crafty human who would love nothing more than to *live like Jack and Sally* and take a mental break from their real life.
Promising review: "This is a great kit perfect for any cross-stitch or Nightmare Before Christmas fan. It contains a booklet with instructions and four patterns, the needed thread, three pieces of canvas, the holder and two needles. It's a really awesome set. The instructions were easy to follow, and I managed to already finish one of the designs." —witchykitty39
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $6.72.
6. The Magical World of Disney Trivia game — a must-have for any Disney family who thinks they know all there is to know about every film.
Promising review: "This is a really nice game for Disney fans. The box comes well packed with dedicated spots for all of the pieces. (Hint: take a picture of the full box to save yourself a minute or two for the first few games!) From the box itself to the board to all of the 3D elements and cards, everything is beautifully designed, and the insert holds everything perfectly. The game can be played over and over, with 2,000 total trivia questions. I love the fact that there are two decks of cards, one visual for the kids. My kid excelled at picking out who was who from the cards (the questions are specifics about those characters), whereas the adults mostly did better with written questions. You can switch it up, too, if the written trivia questions are too hard. This makes for a fun game night for Disney fans of all ages." —M. Fisher
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $32.99.
7. An adventure book just like the one Carl and Ellie created together in Up before Pixar went ahead and crushed all of our souls into a million pieces.
Promising review: "Super awesome gift to make. I made it for my one year anniversary with my boyfriend because he loved the movie Up. (Who doesn't? It's so cute.) We're going to continue adding to the scrapbook and hopefully pass it on to our children. The book is real sturdy and easy to remove and add pages. Pages are easy to write on and paste on pictures. Really great for the price." —Esther G.
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
8. The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook, perfect for anyone who would basically give their kidney away if it meant being able to chow down on a Mickey-shaped pretzel right about now.
Promising review: "This cookbook brings Disney magic to your kitchen! If you have grown up going to the Disney Parks or discovered them as an adult easily one of the greatest aspects is the food. I always wanted that food when I got home and now I can. This book is so comprehensive covering the best dishes organized by park. It is a beautiful book that will bring our family magic for years to come!!!" —Jason M. Bernhisel
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
For more recipes, check out The Unofficial Disney Parks Epcot Cookbook.
9. And The Unofficial Disney Parks Drink Recipe book, so they can complete all of their meals with delectable beverages (we're talkin' Dole Whip, Le Fe Fou's Brew, and even the questionable Blue Bantha Milk).
Promising review: "The quality is just great!!! I purchased it as a gift...and I'm struggling not to keep it. If you are a Disney Parks lover this is for you. I think most of the drinks are nonalcoholic beverages but they can easily be spiced up. ;)." —CynG
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
10. An adult coloring book starring Disney animals filled with intricate designs, so they can relax and listen to their favorite Disney songs while coloring in pages inspired by Disney's 100-year history.
Promising review: "I really love all the information included with each page and the inspiration from Walt Disney’s own words." —panda
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $13.59.
11. And The Story of Disney 100 Years of Wonder coffee table book — jam-packed with magical facts they won't be able but help to rattle off to anyone who crosses their path. It's the companion book to the touring Walt Disney Archive exhibit. ✨
I personally own *quite* a few Disney-themed decorative (although interesting!) books so if you're looking to stock up here's a few other suggestions:
- Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts by Wolf Burchard
- The Art and Flair of Mary Blair by John Canemaker
- The Illusion of Life: Disney Animation by Ollie Johnston and Frank Thomas
- Poster Art of the Disney Parks by Daniel Hadnke and Vanessa Hunt
- They Drew as They Pleased Volume 6: The Hidden Art of Disney's New Golden Age by Didier Ghez
- The Art of Pixar: The Complete Colorscripts from 25 Years of Feature Films by Pixar
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $47.16 or from Bookshop (to support small businesses!) for $55.80.
12. An embroidered sweatshirt covered in Bambi's adorable face, because real fans know they should be paying tribute to the Prince of the Forest whenever given the opportunity.
Check out the entire Disney collection here!
Shipping info: Standard shipping is 1–7 business days, however you can upgrade to Express or Next-Day shipping for an additional fee.
Get it from Forever 21 for $49.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XL and in plus sizing 0X–4X).