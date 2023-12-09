23 Cozy But Stylish Items Of Clothing You’ll Never Want To Take Off

1. An oversize flannel shirt made for transitional weather (shout out to its lightweight material) so you can layer to your heart's content and snap photos with a festive drink.
Promising review: "Super cute flannel to layer for fall outfits! The material is extremely lightweight, which is perfect because I live in the south where it’s hot nearly year round. I can get the trendy fall look without overheating lol I will be ordering more colors! I love it." —Hayley Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in sizes XS–2XL and 22 colors).
2. A cable knit chunky pullover sweater you can totally get away with wearing as a dress — add in your favorite over-the-knee boots for a fabulous lil' look.
Promising review: "This sweater dress is a dream! Not a scratchy material, not super short (especially for anyone with a little more in the back), warm, literally the PERFECT sweater dress!! Some sweaters I don’t like because the wind will blow through the holes from the knitting/stitching but this one is perfect. It looks great on anyone and the burgundy is a stunning wine color that’s great for the holidays! I’ll probably be wearing this to Thanksgiving dinner for sure and more than likely, a Christmas event, too!" —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 23 colors).
3. A pair of fleece-lined jeggings for anyone who prefers the look of jeans but absolutely detests cold weather — these will give ya the best of both worlds.
Promising review: "Quality is fantastic. Fits exactly to size indicated. I'm always cold, and I'm in love with these jeans. Not bulky...in fact, they look fantastic on. I've bought five different pairs in various styles and colors." —Debbie L Morawski
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 2XS–5XL and 36 colors).
4. A puffer vest that'll make you feel like you're receiving the biggest, coziest hug while leaving you looking like a fashionista at the same time.
Reviewers are saying to size down for a cropped look.
Promising review: "I am absolutely OBSESSED with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time, it keeps me warm and feels so comfy. I took the advice of other reviewers and ordered an extra small even though I'm usually a small, and I'm so glad that I did. I love the cropped look that the smaller size gives me. I will certainly be buying this in other colors." —Lydia Spencer
Get it from Amazon for $36.97 (available in sizes XS–2X and 20 colors).
5. A long-line cardigan coat you can count on to make you the most stylish pumpkin in the patch — pair it with your fave jeans and a staple tee for an easy, fabulous 'fit.
6. A quilted fleece pullover, in case you're someone that is always cold and know you'll benefit from having an even warmer option on deck.
Promising review: "I love this sweater!!! It has the coolest button detail that you can button all the way up or have loose like my pics, it’s incredible soft, and it's amazing quality! I highly recommend this!! If you’re on the verge of sizes, just go up a size because you can’t go wrong with oversized right now!" —Stephanie Mason
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 26 colors).
7. An open-front blanket shawl you can claim is *~fash-hun~* but in reality we both know you're just wearing it to feel like you're actually still lying in bed watching re-runs of Seinfeld.
Promising review: "I love this poncho. Quality of material is good. Love the colors. I purchased this for a trip. I wanted something lightweight, not bulky but would keep me warm on cool nights. It also doubles as a blanket when I am watching TV. I machine wash it, put in the dryer, and it still looks good." —Damian Perez
Get it from Amazon for $27.69+ (available in 42 styles).
8. An oversized chunky statement-sleeve cardi that'll probs also make you want to invest in new tank tops just so you can wear a version of this outfit day after day until the sun returns in April.
Promising review: "I. ABSOLUTELY. LOVE. THIS. SWEATER. Love love love it!!!! It’s worth every penny. The color is beautiful, it’s soft, I love the design, the fit, everything. I’m going to get more in other colors too. Pair it with a body suit and high waisted jeans and you’re ready!" —Kari
Get it from Amazon for $36.98 (available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors).
9. Spanx faux-leather leggings you can wear on days you want to appear more ~edgy~ but still feel like you're lounging in comfy clothes.
I splurged on these two years ago. I don't know why I waited so long! They're super soft on the inside, edgy on the outside, and just freakin' fabulous. If I venture to any family gatherings this holiday season you better believe you'll find me in these bad boys. I love pairing them with an oversized sweater for a look that's stylish but still cozy.
Get them from Nordstrom, Spanx, or Amazon for $90+ (available in sizes XS–3X).
10. A chic sweater starring an asymmetrical hem, long enough to cover your booty so you can wear your leggings without hearing "those are NOT pants, I can see your whole butt!"
Promising review: "Ordered a small in the white version of this sweater and holy cow! I intend to buy this in black as well, so impressed. This sweater is incredibly soft and stretchy and comfortable. It does run slightly large in my opinion, however, I wouldn't order a size down. This has been washed several times since I ordered it and I am impressed with how it's held up. 10/10 would recommend to a friend! Great value for the money spent." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 30 styles).
Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
11. A fuzzy V-neck popcorn sweater you'll find yourself as infatuated with as the smell of the freshly popped snack.
Promising review: "This is my favorite new sweater! The quality is amazing! It's super soft and the color is a pretty taupe that goes well with everything. It's definitely oversized, so order your normal size. I love the detail on the sleeves and the length is great. I'm tempted to buy the other colors now!" —Laura Chaffee
Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 15 colors).
12. An oversized knit cardigan in an array of gorgeous colors — ideal if you're someone who *waffles* between being too hot and too cold and loves nothing more than a go-to layering option.
Promising review: "I have these cardigans in three different colors, need I say more? They are thick and heavy, which I like because I bought them for winter, but since it’s cotton, I feel like they will be comfortable in spring and fall too. They keep their shape and quality after washing. For sizing comparison, I have them in S, and I usually wear US S in tops." —Anonimous
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 30 colors).
13. A faux shearling moto jacket with a look that'll stand the test of time — throw it on over a tee and jeans you've already got in your closet and *boom* you've got a new go-to outfit!
Promising review: "Really an excellent steal! Just like the one from Zara but more comfortable, half the price and warmer. Wore it a few times and already got a dozen compliments." —Aleksandra Teichman
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors).
14. Sweater pants, because why should your arms and torso have all the fun??? Let your legs join in on the coziness by enveloping them in these bad boys.
Promising review: "SO COMFY. These pants are literally so amazing and such an awesome material...It’s a nice comfy brunch outfit or lounge outfit...they’re my favorite pair to wear right now." –Kyrene Galanis
Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 10 colors).
15. A wool blend coat with a grid design and an asymmetrical hemline, so chic you won't even want to take it off when you get to work.
Promising review: "Love love love this coat. I got so many compliments. I’m usually a 12 and they suggested a 2XL but after reading the reviews I got a large and it worked perfectly. The arms are not too tight at all. The back is shorter which I love, I hate to take my coat off when driving and this is a perfect hop out of the car and go coat!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $79.90 (available in sizes 2XS–3XL and 10 styles).
Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!