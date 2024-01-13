Transform Your Home Into A Charming Cozy Haven With These 26 Delightful Decor Pieces

1. A curtain of twinkle lights to help you transform any space into a cozy nook where you can sip on a cup of tea, crack open a book, or unwind from a long day.
Promising review: "I saw a few pictures online of fairy lights with sheer curtains and loved the look. These lights in particular are perfect for what I was looking for. It gives off a warm cozy glow, and really adds a nice touch of oomph to the room." —NG
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 10 colors and three sizes).
2. A 3-in-1 convertible "reading chair" you've likely seen bubble up on your FYP — it has a spot to charge your phone/Kindle, a cup holder, a side pocket to keep your current read in, and pulls out into a full sleeper bed. There's even hidden storage at the bottom you can fill with MORE books (or, you know, sheets/pillows).
Check out a TikTok of the reading chair in action.
Promising review: "Amazing reading chair/lounger. If you're one of those people who needs to change positions often while reading, this chair is the bomb. I leave a charging cord in the arm for my phone and headphones, slide out the foot, and grab whatever book I chucked under there. I can lay down, recline, sit straight, etc. with ease. The foot stool part, being collapsible and held up with thin bars, did kind of sink a little after awhile but nothing that makes the chair feel broken or look lopsided. It's a solid little guy and I plan on picking another one up eventually for another room I like to read in." —Calvin Andrews
Get it from Amazon for $274.99+ (available in seven colors).
3. A color-shifting mushroom light because you're a ~fun guy~ and will totally appreciate the cozy lil' cottagecore aesthetic these bring to any room.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
4. A "flaming" humidifier to impress anyone who cherishes nothing more than cozy cottagecore vibes, soothing aromatherapy, and sleeping amongst delightfully hydrated air.
Check out a TikTok of the flaming humidifier in action.
Promising review: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent, and it also worked as a humidifier." —Benny
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
5. An incredibly soft chenille throw so when you wrap yourself up like a burrito to watch a movie you'll feel like you're living in the lap of luxury.
Promising reviews: "The color and material are perfect!" —Renee
"My husband and I both love this blanket! I mostly got it for the look, but it's so soft and cozy! We've always used fuzzy blankets while sitting on the couch at night, but now we both prefer this one! It's perfectly light weight, a good size, and all over very nice. 10/10 would recommend!" —Cori
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in three sizes and 29 colors).
6. Or a plush blanket reviewers swear is *just like* a Barefoot Dreams (y'know, the blanket the Kardashians are always seen toting onto their private jets?) but without the extra dollar signs on the price tag. You'll never want to put your book down once you're all snugged up in this beauty.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 30 colors and four sizes).
7. Or a giant 10x10 blanket everyone in your home can pile under together when Mother Nature decides none of you should venture outdoors that day — throw on a movie and snuggle up!
Big Blanket Co is a small business that, obviously, creates HUUUUGE blankets. The blankets are made with four-way stretch, temperature regulating fabric, and can fit in standard-sized washing machines.
Promising review: "I took the leap and bought my first blanket! I am in love with it! It is so soft. I love the weight it has. It keeps me at a good temperature. I have a feeling that I will be getting more. 😉" —Lelia R.
Get it from Amazon (available in 11 colors) or Big Blanket Co (available in 17 colors) for $159+.
8. A square iron firepit table you'll pat yourself on the back for investing in come Sunday morning when you're sitting with your feet up, enjoying the warm while sipping coffee. Bliss.
Promising review: "This has changed our outdoor living. Love spending time just sitting by it and watching the flames. It’s made very well and I love how easy it is to use. One 5-gallon tank of propane lasts about four to five hours. I use it for about 30 minutes at a time in the morning and evening having coffee or winding down...I enjoy it mainly for the ambience it creates on my back porch. I would definitely recommend it if you want an attractive, well-built fire pit as a spot to gather around on a cool evening and make s’mores or just talk. Would buy again for sure." —Derek S.
Get it from Amazon for $149.99.
9. Or a wall-mounted electric fireplace you can count on to add a comfy-cozy vibe to your home — it has various brightness and flame speed options, as well as 12 color options for the flames and flame bed. It has touch screen buttons and a remote control, too, allowing you to customize it without getting up from the warm spot you've claimed on the couch.
Promising review: "Installation was quick and easy; it's very, very slim to the wall profile-wise. The heat output is great, and it's quiet. It's heating approximately 1,000-sq.-ft. basement to comfortable levels. I was frozen down here; now I just set the fireplace on low, and it's 72 degrees. Plus, it looks awesome, and the remote is easy enough to use. I've had tons of compliments on it." —m.code
Get it from Amazon for $159.99+ (available in six sizes).
10. A light-up essential oil diffuser that'll make every day feel like a cozy rainy day (the best kind of day) — the soothing scent it gives off and the relaxing sound of water falling will help ease your mind. Deeeeeep breaths, friends.
Check out a TikTok of the rain cloud diffuser in action.
Promising review: "I love this thing. I have anxiety and insomnia, and I need background noise to function/sleep. This little desktop fountain is SO SOOTHING, both aesthetically and the sound of the little raindrops. If I’m in the room with it, it’s probably on. If you love the sound of rain this is for you. Because I’m paranoid and I want this to last, I run it with plain distilled water and I have not used essential oils with it even though they say it’s fine. It’s very dry here right now, and I still only have to top up the water every few days, even with it running daily. It’s a solid 12/10 from me." —Violet
Get it from Amazon for $56.80.
11. And an adorable mushroom cup/tea infuser because we're really into anything that screams "I-BELONG-IN-AN-ISOLATED-FOREST-CABIN-WITH-FAIRY-CREATURES." What pairs better with a good book than a cup of tea? Nothing.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom cup in action.
Promising review: "It's so cute. It gives me so much serotonin drinking from it and having it on my desk. I'm always craving any sort of liquid so I do drink it pretty fast, but I just keep a refill close. The cup makes it worth the trip to refill." —PoisonedTendrils
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in five colors).
12. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" — aka an absolute essential for achieving peak comfort goals in your living room. It features a spot to hold your remote, two mugs, and two additional beverages. You honestly may never want to leave your couch again.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow in action.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
13. A candle lamp warmer that'll help you bring the coziest of vibes to your living space without fretting over open flames. It'll also double as cute home decor!
Check out a TikTok recommending the candle lamp warmer.
Promising review: "This was perfect for my wife and me. She especially loves to have the scent of candles throughout the day, but because of our pets, we can't have lit candles. We tried this with both a jar candle and a glass bowl with some wax melts, and it worked perfectly for both. One of my wife's favorite features is the on/off switch on the cord, rather than having an ugly button or knob on the lamp/light itself. It's really a statement piece, like a desk lamp with a pretty wooden base. Overall, it works well for what it is and is well worth the money." —Scott Rarden
Get it from Amazon for $37.98+ (available in 10 styles).
14. A Voluspa candle in a gorgeous jar that'll make your home smell divine while also adding a pretty piece of decor to the room. If it were acceptable to soak your entire body in a candle scent....this is the one I'd want to cover myself in from head to toe.
I would sell my soul for a French Cade Lavender Voluspa candle — no joke. It's absolutely one of my all time favorite candles. I typically buy one for my sister once a year because they're easily her number one fave. There's something that feels so elegant about the design of the glass jars and scents of these candles that keeps me coming back to them time after time. They're known for being a bit pricey but, honestly, they're worth it. Additionally, Volupsa is considered a small business!
Promising review: "This candle smells INCREDIBLE and lasts FOREVER! I’ve purchased this exact candle several times over the years and plan on continuing to do so so in the future. The lavender scent isn’t too strong but does make my room smell heavenly almost immediately after lighting it. I would like to eventually try other scents but I can’t tear myself away from this one!" —Cassie
Scent notes: French Cade Wood, Verbena and Bulgarian Lavender
Get it from Amazon for $33.25 (available in six scents and four sizes).