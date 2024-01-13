Transform Your Home Into A Charming Cozy Haven With These 26 Delightful Decor Pieces

I would sell my soul for a French Cade Lavender Voluspa candle — no joke. It's absolutely one of my all time favorite candles. I typically buy one for my sister once a year because they're easily her number one fave. There's something that feels so elegant about the design of the glass jars and scents of these candles that keeps me coming back to them time after time. They're known for being a bit pricey but, honestly, they're worth it. Additionally, Volupsa is considered a small business!

Promising review: "This candle smells INCREDIBLE and lasts FOREVER! I’ve purchased this exact candle several times over the years and plan on continuing to do so so in the future. The lavender scent isn’t too strong but does make my room smell heavenly almost immediately after lighting it. I would like to eventually try other scents but I can’t tear myself away from this one!" —Cassie

Scent notes: French Cade Wood, Verbena and Bulgarian Lavender

Get it from Amazon for $33.25 (available in six scents and four sizes).