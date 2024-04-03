32 Comfy Pieces Of Loungewear Your Body Deserves To Be Wearing

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. High-waisted leggings you'll adore because they don't have any side seams, making them extra comfy so they'll be perfect whether you want to snuggle up in them or break a sweat.
Promising review: "These leggings are absolutely awesome. They are very stretchy and comfortable. They don’t slide down at all throughout the day. I love the high waist and smooth, soft material. I have now bought three of them and wear them all the time!" —Alice
Get them from Amazon for $34 (available in 16 colors, two inseams, and women's sizes 2XS–2XL).
2. A pair of fleece-lined jeggings for anyone who prefers the look of jeans but absolutely detests chilly weather — these will give ya' the best of both worlds.
Promising review: "Quality is fantastic. Fits exactly to size indicated. I'm always cold, and I'm in love with these jeans. Not bulky...in fact, they look fantastic on. I've bought five different pairs in various styles and colors." —Debbie L Morawski
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 2XS–5XL and 33 colors).
3. A pullover sweatshirt that'll become a staple in your wardrobe faster than you can say "cozy." It comes in *so* many colors you can absolutely stock up on 'em. (Who wants to do laundry???)
Promising review: "I can't stop buying more and more of these sweaters. I am not joking. They are the coziest thing ever. Make sure to wash on a cold, gentle cycle and tumble dry low so it stays softer for longer. It is the PERFECT lazy day comfy outfit. Couldn't recommend more. Going to get everyone one for the holidays." —Caroline Cycon
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 26 colors).
4. Joggers (with pockets!) that are just begging to become part of your cozy homebody plans — they're stretchy, smooth against the skin, and simply a must-have loungewear piece.
Promising review: "When I ordered them, I expected them to be thick. I wanted something warm for my winter workouts in my garage. They are way thinner than I expected but are surprisingly super warm. Not see through at all. And the feel is amazing. I love the material. I ordered both black and tye dye. I’ll def be ordering more! If you want a super tight feel like leggings, order down a size. But medium fit me perfectly with lots of room to move around, and so far no issues with waistband sliding down." —lacie Marie like
Get them from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 21 colors).
5. A pet pouch hoodie to help you *finally* win over your cat, who typically prefers to scowl at you while they lounge on their own. They simply won't be able to resist the warm pocket and cute pom poms — snuggle time is HERE, friends.
"The picture and gif above are of my cat Blair, who loves my husband so much more than she loves me. I bought this in an attempt to get her to snuggle up with me instead of him. This sweater works, folks! This has also made working from home a lot easier as she'll chill out in the pocket instead of insisting on using my keyboard as a bed. Win, win, WIN!" —BuzzFeed Writer, Mallory Mower
Promising review: "This is very cute. The color is vibrant, and the size is technically very true. I say this only because the material is not stretchy AT ALL! Not that it ruins the sweatshirt! I think the stiffer fabric makes your pet more comfortable in the pouch. The removable pouch liner is awesome!!! I took it out, seamed it a bit smaller, then put it back in. My pup is TINY and couldn't even reach the top of the pouch! Once I seamed it, he could see out but still cuddled down for warmth. As he grows, I can adjust the seam size! All in all, this is an AWESOME sweater that I will be buying in other colors!" —Carrie Parker
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in seven colors and sizes S–4XL).
6. A matching sweat set for a coordinated cozy vibe you can happily rock whether you're splayed out on your couch with your laptop or running errands at Tar-jay.
Promising review: "Got this set to sleep in for the winter. The material is very comfortable and soft on the skin and not irritating at all. The stitches were flawless and it looks exactly like the picture. I actually wore the sweats outside with another top, and I was feeling fine the whole day." —Kesha Follz
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 20 colors).
7. An over-sized blanket sweatshirt to keep you company while you hibernate/watch television.
I gifted one of these to my sister, and she is OBSESSED. Her and my other sister have actually been fighting so much over it that I need to order another one. It's so freakin' soft and snuggly they'll never want to take it off! It's also made by a small business!
Promising review: "My teenage son lives in sweatpants and a sweatshirt when he's home, even in the summer. He loves to be comfy, so I knew this would be perfect. I was right. He has yet to take it off in the past few days!" —amoretto
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in 22 styles).
8. A super soft V-neck top you won't be able to resist adding to your cart in many colors — embrace the season and make it your uniform from now through the summer.
You can also find coordinating shorts to complete the set!
Promising review: "The texture/fabric is a dream. So soft, stretchy, loose fit." —arielle
Get it from Aerie for $35.97 (originally $59.95; available in sizes 2XS–2XL and seven colors).
9. A two-piece lounge set worth investing your hard-earned dollars on — once the weekend rolls around, you're going to want to live in the utmost comfort. This set will certainly check that box.
Promising review: "This is a cute and comfortable two-piece set. The fit was as expected, and these pieces could easily be worn for travel or just lounging around the house. They washed up nicely, but I wouldn't recommend putting them in the dryer due to possible shrinkage." —H. Brien
Get it from Amazon for $51.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 29 colors).
10. Iconic Lululemon Align yoga leggings made from fabric that is so ridiculously soft you likely won't want to wear regular pants ever again. These babies can be worn to work out in, sure, but there's absolutely no reason why you can't lounge around in them as well.
I wore these throughout my pregnancy — they were stretchy enough to fit through all nine months comfortably! Former BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde also finds these leggings to be comfy enough to consider them her go-to travel pants:
"If someone told me 'you could only wear one pair of pants on planes for the rest of your life,' I'd pick these leggings in a heartbeat. I have five pairs of them, and for every single flight I've been on for the past six years, I've worn these with a sweatshirt or oversized sweater, most recently on a eight-hour overnight flight to Naples, Italy. They feel like you're wearing nothing (in the best way possible) while also offering great compression that doesn't show any lumps or bumps. The high waistband also offers great comfort and very rarely ever rolls down, which means no awkward adjusting while you're packed into an economy seat. There's a reason people rave about them despite their high price point — they're just that good. Trust me — I've literally put the miles in."
Get it from Lululemon for $98+ (available in sizes 0–20, four lengths, and 12 colors).
11. Sweater pants, because why should your arms and torso have all the fun??? Let your legs join in on the coziness by enveloping them in these bad boys.
Promising review: "SO COMFY. These pants are literally so amazing and such an awesome material...It’s a nice comfy brunch outfit or lounge outfit...they’re my favorite pair to wear right now." —Kyrene Galanis
Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and nine colors).
12. A drawstring jumpsuit, perfect for anyone who wants to lounge *most* of the day but also has a handful of errands to run. When the cute cashier at CVS starts checking *you* out while you're checking out, you can thank me.
Promising review: "Originally, I wanted a comfy outfit for air travel and bought this before my last trip to Mexico. As soon as I put it on, I fell in love with it. I now live in it. It's comfortable and fits perfectly. I will be purchasing more!" —Meg Fanslow
Get it from Amazon for $32.79+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 12 colors and styles).
13. An oversized crewneck sweater you can comfortably wear with leggings on lazy mornings when you still want to feel just a little dressed in case you get the urge to get wild, throw on jeans, and head out for lunch later on in the day.
I snagged this sweater during a Prime Day sale, and my only regret is not ordering it in more colors. In the photo above (right), I was about 5 months pregnant, and, despite ordering my normal size, the stretch was so fantastic it still fit great! It's very lightweight — which is great for anyone who wants the look of a sweater but the feel of a lightweight top.
Promising review: "This is a great loose-fitting sweater. So comfortable. Great to lounge around the house in sweats or throw on some leggings or jeans and run errands. I wear it a lot." —Michelle S.
Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 29 styles).
14. A fuzzy three-piece loungewear set reviewers have praised as being delightfully similar to Skims. (Apologies, Kim K!) A must-have if you want to test run the style before potentially treating yourself to the real thing — or just another set of these in another color!
Promising review: "This is by far the best money spent on clothing! I love this outfit, it's so comfortable! I will say the tag was a bit itchy on the top piece so I had to cut it off, but otherwise 20/10. This outfit is what I treat myself to on my self-care days and relaxing moments. Personally, I don't think I'd wear it out and about, but around the house it is just so perfect! And what I look like in my own house doesn't matter, but my comfort definitely does!" —Wendy
Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $54.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 27 styles).
Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!