33 Products To Make You Comfy And Cozy While You Power Through Your TBR Stack

I purchased this lil' gadget when my son was first born and slept in a bassinet in our room. I wasn't always ready to go to sleep at 8 p.m. but I did want to curl up in my bed and read — this light let me do exactly that without waking the baby. Big parenting win, if you ask me. It has three colored light options and five brightness settings, so you can set it to the perfect brightness for your eyes.

Promising review: "This little light is the best thing I’ve bought on Amazon! It’s so bright and easy to use." —Faith Chase

