33 Products To Make You Comfy And Cozy While You Power Through Your TBR Stack

1. A "flaming" humidifier that'll impress anyone who cherishes nothing more than cozy cottagecore vibes, soothing aromatherapy, and sleeping amongst delightfully hydrated air. More importantly, it'll make sure your room is more than ready for you and your plan to read for 20 hours straight.
Check out a TikTok of the flaming humidifier in action.
Promising review: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent, and it also worked as a humidifier." —Benny
Get it from Amazon for $32.69 (available in two colors).
2. A color-shifting mushroom light because you're a ~fun guy~ and will totally appreciate the cozy lil' cottagecore aesthetic these bring to your room while you dive into that murder mystery you've had on your shelf forever.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom nightlight in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
3. A rechargeable clip-on reading light to attach directly to your novel, so even if your partner wants to hit the hay you can stay up as late as you want without disturbing them as you dive deeper and deeper into that New York Times Best Seller your friends have all been raving about.
I purchased this lil' gadget when my son was first born and slept in a bassinet in our room. I wasn't always ready to go to sleep at 8 p.m. but I did want to curl up in my bed and read — this light let me do exactly that without waking the baby. Big parenting win, if you ask me. It has three colored light options and five brightness settings, so you can set it to the perfect brightness for your eyes.
Promising review: "This little light is the best thing I’ve bought on Amazon! It’s so bright and easy to use." —Faith Chase
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in five colors).
Don't forget to clip the 20% off coupon before checking out!
4. Or a similar light you can wrap around your neck, in case you have no interest in fumbling with a clip-on light while you turn the pages of your book. Reviewers have also said it's great if you tend to fall asleep while reading, leaving your overhead lights on in the process.
Promising review: "I also ordered one of those book lights that you have to clip directly on to your book. I haven't even tried the clip-on yet because I LOVE THIS ONE SO MUCH!! It's so versatile. It is the perfect solution for when I'm up in the middle of the night and I still want to stay in bed and read while my husband sleeps next to me. Even when I don't have to worry about disturbing someone this light is still my go to when reading. It's better than any night stand lamp because you can focus this light directly on your book or other types of hands-on projects. I had worried that it would be uncomfortable around my neck but It's so lightweight I hardly even notice it" —Linda Holloway
Get it from Amazon for $18.09+ (available in eight styles).
5. A curtain of twinkle lights to help you transform your space into a cozy nook where you can sip on a cup of tea, crack open a book, and enjoy some much-needed me-time.
Promising review: "I saw a few pictures online of fairy lights with sheer curtains and loved the look. These lights in particular are perfect for what I was looking for. It gives off a warm cozy glow, and really adds a nice touch of oomph to the room." —NG
Get it from Amazon for $17.93+ (available in 11 colors).
6. A pullover sweatshirt that'll become a staple in your wardrobe faster than you can say "cozy." It comes in *so* many colors you can absolutely stock up on 'em. (Who wants to do laundry when you can be curled up with a book instead???)
Promising review: "I can't stop buying more and more of these sweaters. I am not joking, they are the most comfy thing ever. Make sure to wash on a cold, gentle cycle and tumble dry low so it stays softer for longer. It is the PERFECT lazy day comfy outfit. Couldn't recommend more. Going to get everyone one for the holidays." —Caroline Cycon
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 26 colors).
7. A 7-quart Crock-Pot slow cooker you can use to make your favorite cozy-weather foods (soups, chili, stews, etc.) without having to hover around your oven. While your dinner is cooking you can continue to hunker down and get through a few more chapters.
Promising review: "This works amazing! I was surprised with it being so cheap but I use this so much especially during the fall and winter when I’m able to just throw everything in for a soup. Love this Crock-Pot!" —Olivia Adams
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
8. And a pack of slow cooker liners, because who wants to ruin the warm, cozy vibe they've curated with the unpleasant task of cleaning out their Crock-Pot? With the addition of these lovely liners, you can simply toss it, wipe down your appliance, and get back to enjoying your book.
9. A light-up essential oil diffuser that'll make every day feel like a cozy rainy reading day (the best kind of day) — the soothing scent it gives off and the relaxing sound of water falling will help ease your mind. Deeeeeep breaths, friends.
Check out a TikTok of the rain cloud diffuser in action.
Promising review: "I love this thing. I have anxiety and insomnia, and I need background noise to function/sleep. This little desktop fountain is SO SOOTHING, both aesthetically and the sound of the little raindrops. If I’m in the room with it, it’s probably on. If you love the sound of rain this is for you. Because I’m paranoid and I want this to last, I run it with plain distilled water and I have not used essential oils with it even though they say it’s fine. It’s very dry here right now, and I still only have to top up the water every few days, even with it running daily. It’s a solid 12/10 from me." —Violet
Get it from Amazon for $56.80.
10. And an adorable mushroom cup/tea infuser because we're really into anything that screams "I-BELONG-IN-AN-ISOLATED-FOREST-CABIN-WITH-FAIRY-CREATURES." What pairs better with a good book than a cup of tea? Nothing.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom cup in action.
Promising review: "It's so cute. It gives me so much serotonin drinking from it and having it on my desk. I'm always craving any sort of liquid so I do drink it pretty fast, but I just keep a refill close. The cup makes it worth the trip to refill." —PoisonedTendrils
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in five colors).
11. An oversized knit cardigan in an array of gorgeous colors — ideal if you're someone who *waffles* between being too hot and too cold and loves nothing more than a go-to layering option. Just think of how darling you'll look wearing this while settled in at your favorite bookstore, making your way through all the books you've been dying to read this year.
Promising review: "I have these cardigans in three different colors, need I say more? They are thick and heavy, which I like because I bought them for winter, but since it’s cotton, I feel like they will be comfortable in spring and fall too. They keep their shape and quality after washing. For sizing comparison, I have them in S, and I usually wear US S in tops." —Anonimous
Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 30 colors).
12. An incredibly soft chenille throw so when you wrap yourself up like a burrito to read a romance novel you'll feel like you're living in the beachside cottage the story takes place in (you know the kinds I'm talkin' about.)
Promising reviews: "The color and material are perfect! Perfect fall aesthetic." —Renee
"My husband and I both love this blanket! I mostly got it for the look, but it's so soft and cozy! We've always used fuzzy blankets while sitting on the couch at night, but now we both prefer this one! It's perfectly light weight, a good size, and all over very nice. 10/10 would recommend!" —Cori
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in three sizes and 36 colors).
13. Or a plush blanket reviewers swear is *just like* a Barefoot Dreams (y'know, the blanket the Kardashians are always seen toting onto their private jets?) but without the extra dollar signs on the price tag. You'll never want to put your book down once you're all snugged up in this beauty.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 15 styles and three sizes).