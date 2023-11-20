Just 37 Style Pieces That’ll Make You Feel Like Every Day Is A Cozy Day

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A witty crewneck sweatshirt that'll guarantee you'll have a ~ghoul~ time whenever you wear it.
My colleague Mallory Mower and I both took one look at this sweatshirt and knew we had to have it. It's super soft and cozy. It might just become your go-to cold weather accessory.
Femfetti is a small business run by a squad of incredibly creative women in Columbus, Ohio. They've been making apparel since 2013 — every design features hand-drawn illustrations and lettering!
Get it from Femfetti on Etsy for $30+ (originally $40; available in unisex sizes S–5XL).
2. An oversize flannel shirt made for transitional weather (shout out to its lightweight material) so you can layer to your heart's content and snap photos with a Pumpkin Spice Latte, but without all the sweating that usually happens when you try to dress cozily before the temps completely cool off.
Promising review: "Super cute flannel to layer for fall outfits! The material is extremely lightweight, which is perfect because I live in the south where it’s hot nearly year round. I can get the trendy fall look without overheating lol I will be ordering more colors! I love it." —Hayley Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 21 colors).
3. A puffer vest that'll make you feel like you're receiving the biggest, coziest hug while leaving you looking like a fashionista at the same time.
Reviewers are saying to size down for a cropped look.
Promising review: "I am absolutely OBSESSED with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time, it keeps me warm and feels so comfy. I took the advice of other reviewers and ordered an extra small even though I'm usually a small, and I'm so glad that I did. I love the cropped look that the smaller size gives me. I will certainly be buying this in other colors." —Lydia Spencer
Get it from Amazon for $36.97 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 20 colors).
4. High-waisted leggings, because structured pants are *not* welcome to join in on your lazy day plans. Sorry, not sorry.
Promising review: "If you’re on the fence about buying these leggings, DO IT. I bought a black pair (plus size) to see how they’d fit and let me tell you! I have wide hips, big thighs, and a large behind, and these leggings fit perfectly! Even better, THEY ARE NOT SEE-THROUGH when I bend over!! I’ve *never* found leggings that weren’t sheer when I bent over before! I bought eight more in different colors and they all are the same quality! I love them so much that over a year later I bought two more black pairs!! I recommend these leggings to everyone I hear talking about the difficulties of finding good leggings. I swear I wear these to work three times a week, at least. I love them!!" —hali howard
Get them from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in standard and plus sizes, three lengths, and 23 colors/patterns).
5. A two-piece lounge set worth investing your hard earned dollars on — once the weekend rolls around you're going to want to live in the utmost comfort. This set will certainly check that box.
Promising review: "This is a cute and comfortable two-piece set. The fit was as expected, and these pieces could easily be worn for travel or just lounging around the house. They washed up nicely, but I wouldn't recommend putting them in the dryer due to possible shrinkage." —H. Brien
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 36 colors).
6. Sweater pants, because why should your arms and torso have all the fun??? Let your legs join in on the coziness by enveloping them in these bad boys.
Promising review: "SO COMFY. These pants are literally so amazing and such an awesome material...It’s a nice comfy brunch outfit or lounge outfit...they’re my favorite pair to wear right now." –Kyrene Galanis
Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 10 colors).
7. An open-front blanket shawl you can claim is *~fash-hun~* but in reality we both know you're just wearing it to feel like you're actually still lying in bed watching re-runs of Seinfeld.
Promising review: "I love this poncho. Quality of material is good. Love the colors. I purchased this for a trip. I wanted something lightweight, not bulky but would keep me warm on cool nights. It also doubles as a blanket when I am watching TV. I machine wash it, put in the dryer, and it still looks good." —Damian Perez
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in 45 styles).
8. A drawstring jumpsuit, perfect for anyone who wants to lounge *most* of the day but also has a handful of errands to run. When the cute cashier at CVS starts checking *you* out while you're checking out, you can thank me.
Promising review: "Originally, I wanted a comfy outfit for air travel and bought this before my last trip to Mexico. As soon as I put it on, I fell in love with it. I now live in it. It's comfortable and fits perfectly. I will be purchasing more!" —Meg Fanslow
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 12 colors and styles).
9. A fuzzy V-neck popcorn sweater you'll find yourself as infatuated with as the smell of the freshly popped snack.
Promising review: "This is my favorite new sweater! The quality is amazing! It's super soft and the color is a pretty taupe that goes well with everything. It's definitely oversized, so order your normal size. I love the detail on the sleeves and the length is great. I'm tempted to buy the other colors now!" —Laura Chaffee
Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 15 colors).
10. An oversized crewneck sweater you can comfortably wear with leggings on busy WFH mornings where you want to feel cozy but still be a little dressed in case you have to hop on a Zoom call.
Promising review: "This is a great loose fitting sweater. So comfortable. Great to lounge around the house in sweats or throw on some leggings or jeans and run errands. I wear it a lot." —Michelle S.
Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 32 styles).
11. A fuzzy three-piece loungewear set reviewers have praised as being delightfully similar to Skims. (Apologies, Kim K!) A must-have if you want to test run the style before potentially treating yourself to the real thing — or just another set of these in another color!
Promising review: "This is by far the best money spent on clothing! I love this outfit, it's so comfortable! I will say the tag was a bit itchy on the top piece so I had to cut it off, but otherwise 20/10. This outfit is what I treat myself to on my self-care days and relaxing moments. Personally, I don't think I'd wear it out and about, but around the house it is just so perfect! And what I look like in my own house doesn't matter, but my comfort definitely does!" —Wendy
Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $53.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 31 styles).
Psst: This is included in Prime Wardrobe, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
12. Richer Poorer recycled sweats, because everyone should have *at least* one pair of ridiculously comfortable sweatpants in their lineup.
You can make it a matching set with this recycled fleece sweatshirt.
Here's more from my colleague Emma Lord:
"Before these sweatpants, I had three rotating sweatpants that each had, like, One Good Thing about them, but weren't overall great. After I got these Richer Poorer sweatpants, I straight up got rid of all the others, because this pair has it all. I'm talking ridiculously soft fabric on the inside, and — be still my millennial heart — the aforementioned POCKETS. I tend not to go outside in sweatpants, but I do occasionally have to run down to the lobby of my building to pick up deliveries, and these make me feel very ~sweatpants chic~ (and the deep pockets are truly appreciated for holding things like my phone and keys and face masks). I can tell these are going to be a favorite of mine for a loooong, long time (unless I end up getting it in other colors, in which case it might tie for my favorite with those, lolol)."
Get it from Richer Poorer for $76 (available in sizes XS–XL and six colors).
13. An oversized vintage-inspired NFL sweatshirt featuring your favorite (or least favorite, depending on the week) football team — it's so unbelievably soft you'll never want to take it off.
I had been debating ordering one of these since last year and *finally* caved. I'm here to tell you...it's worth it. Add it to your cart, impatiently wait for it to arrive, then throw it on and ENJOY. It is truly so soft — I couldn't believe it. I bought it essentially because I liked the design, so the softness of the fabric was a big, lovely surprise.
Promising review: "This is luxury. The perfect football Sunday cozy sweatshirt. Absolutely worth the price. It runs oversized, I almost got a M because I like my sweatshirts huge but glad I stuck to my true size." —Dana
Get it from Abercrombie & Fitch for $90 (available in unisex sizes XS–2XL and 37 styles).
14. A sweatshirt and leggings set you'll find yourself reaching for time and time again when you've slept through your alarm and need to quickly compose yourself.
Rebdolls is a woman-owned small business started by Dominican Republic–born model Grisel Paula.
Get it from Rebdolls for $59.90 (available in sizes S–4X).