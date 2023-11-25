40 Products For Parents Who Barely Have Time To Sleep Let Alone Clean Their Home

1. A Baby Brezza Bottle Sterilizer and Dryer, because why not add another helpful cleaning gadget into the mix? This one will automatically sterilize bottles, breast pump parts, and other accessories with natural steam.
As a new mom I’m quickly learning what items are a necessity in my day-to-day, one of them absolutely being the Baby Brezza Sterilizer.
As an infant my baby boy was going through about 12 bottles throughout the day/night, as he was eating about every 2–3 hours, which means I always needed to have the bottles and nipples clean and ready to go. “Back in the day,” as my parents and my in-laws have told me, you’d need to boil every part of the bottle in water on the stove. Who has time for that??? Certainly not me. Thanks to this sterilizer I didn’t have to bother with any of that!
After washing the bottles and nipples (I use Dapple’s lavender bottle soap and a Dr. Browns cleaning brush), I place each piece on the rack inside the sterilizer. Once it’s filled with six bottles, I remove the rack, pour filtered water into the bottom section of the sterilizer, replace the rack, pop its dome back on, and set it to sterilizer and dry for 30 minutes. It’s honestly fantastic and super easy to use. TBH, I’d say this is a must-have for anyone who formula feeds and breastfeeding mamas who also pump/use bottles. Added bonus? You can also use it to sterilize pacifiers and any breast pump parts. It’s a fantastic item for any parent, trust me.
Promising review: "You guys...if you are expecting (or trying to get a gift for someone who is)...GET THIS PUPPY NOW. I ended up getting this after a few sleepless nights and not feeling like my bottles were staying clean while drying on the grass counter mat. This has been a lifesaver. It is so easy to use and works in a hurry. The best part = it dries your bottles too. No more waiting around for them to dry. Every evening I load em' in and they are sterilized and dried within 45 to 60 minutes. What could be better?! Definitely a game changer everyone should have on their list." —MorganS
Get it from Amazon for $109.99.
2. Arm & Hammer Deodorizer Odor Busterz you can keep in the bottom of your garbage can to fight off even the stinkiest of smells — there's nothing worse than opening your kitchen garbage after throwing out broccoli the night before. 🤢
I have a similar item in the bottom of my baby's diaper pail and it really does make a difference! Reviewers also note it's been a great addition to their laundry baskets as well.
Promising review: "We consistently take out the garbage from our diaper pail, and even though the odor is sealed into the pail sometimes there can be a lingering odor when you go to change the bag. I decided to pop two of these in the pail underneath the plastic bag to see if it would help combat the smell and it’s like magic. We haven’t noticed any scent so far and they last a long time, more than three months of odor control! (We have a 3.5-month-old.) Definitely will be throwing one of these into my husband's tennis bag!" —Maddie Vasiliev
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.98.
3. A dryer vent cleaner attachment that'll pull all of the hard-to-reach pieces of lint out of your dryer. I truly can't think of anything more satisfying, TBH.
This adapter is compatible with most vacuum cleaner pipes, so all you have to do is attach it to your vacuum and guide it around your dryer to suck up excess and hard-to-reach lint. Too much lint buildup not only slows down the drying process, it's also a fire hazard, so this handy device can actually be considered a safety tool!
Promising review: "Yes, we had a sock in our dryer vent!! This past summer, the lint trap broke on our dryer. Our kids ran the dryer regardless! What a disaster. Received my vacuum kit today, and now my clothes are dry! I sucked up the sock, as well as a piece of lint roller tape. Great product!" —Laurel Enoch
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five colors).
4. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose cleaning paste that'll help you tackle all of your kid-made messes but make it *~pretty in pink~* at the same time.
After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast-iron pan (seen above, right) and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning.
Promising reviews: "Favorite cleaning product of all time!! This cleaned my walls so well and my kids had colored every inch of my walls. The price is so affordable and the product is strong on stains!" —Marina
"AMAZING! I was heart broken when I saw that my daughters had wrote on the dresser with SHARPIE! I tried SO MANY different chemicals and nothing worked! I found this on TikTok and said 'Welp let me try my luck and see if it really works!' And let me tell you I am still SHOCKED at how amazing this product works!!!! Yayyyy! I'm so soo soo happy to see my dresser white again!!!!😭😭😭 Thank youuuu!!!!!! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE LITTLE KIDS IN THE HOUSE!!!!" —Gabriela Portillo Solorio
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
5. A cacti-inspired bottle brush cleaning set you'll love because it'll look cute on your kitchen counter while also doing a fantastic job in helping you scrub all of the yucky milk residue out of your baby's bottles.
Promising review: "I usually don’t write reviews. But I love, love this. I think it’s so cute. Instead of those normal bottle cleaners that are bright ugly colors. The container that it comes in, it works and does collect the water. Would definitely recommend it, especially as an all-in-one bottle cleaner that looks cute and has a container for the water." —Hinojosas
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
6. And a Boon drying rack with a surprisingly chic design that'll provide you with the perfect spot to dry your little one's bottles and accessories without ruining the entire look of your kitchen.
Former BuzzFeed editor and mother of two Chandni Reddy is a big fan of this drying rack:
"Is it possible for a drying rack to be life changing? Why yes, it is. I caved and bought this grassy patch after my kitchen started to look like an episode of Hoarders. This thing instantly organized my kitchen by creating a dedicated spot for baby stuff. Bottles, pump parts, sippy cups...this bad boy can hold a LOT (at least six bottles and four cups at once) and dries everything quickly. Did I mention it's a heck of a lot more cheerful and stylish than your regular drying rack?"
I *also* have this drying rack! We keep it next to our full-sized drying rack and as my son has gotten older we've also started using it to dry reusable food pouches (and all the pieces that go along with that) as well as his sippy cup and any teethers we've washed.
Promising review: "Newborn twins are a mess. They took over our house within moments of coming through the door. For this type A mama, it was a horrifying side effect of the two most precious things in the world. A friend gave us one lawn at our shower and we promptly hopped on Amazon and bought a second to manage the sheer volume. The lawn and the accessories are a convenient and cute way to keep your bottles and pump parts organized. There is ample space in one for one baby's needs." —Lacey
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in two colors).
7. A handheld Dirt Devil vacuum so lightweight you'll be able to clean and dance around your living room to the endless loop of Ms. Rachel songs your kiddos are watching without fear of tripping over a cord.
Promising review: "This is such a wonderful vacuum! The fact that it is handheld makes it very easy to store and easy to use. We have a 600-square-foot studio with all-wood floors and it doesn't take more than 10 minutes to vacuum the entire apartment. The crevice tool is incredibly useful for nooks and crannies that gather dust, and the attachable nozzle has been great for vacuuming our rug. We have a delicate faux sheepskin rug that really shouldn't be vacuumed using such a powerful tool, but with the nozzle it's much more manageable and doesn't cause too much shedding. The filter is very easy to clean, though fills up pretty quickly, so make sure to clean it more frequently than not! Very happy with this purchase — it has made cleaning the apartment so much easier!" —Sting
Get it from Amazon for $37.99.
8. A Wet & Forget shower cleaner you can use to clean your shower with the least amount of effort ever — seriously, you just leave it for the day then rinse it off and enjoy how sparkly and clean the glass will be! A must-have for parents who simply don't have the time to deep clean the bathroom each day.
Promising review: "Wet & Forget does an amazing job maintaining my shower's cleanliness with weekly use. As a single parent, I like things that make life easy. First time I used it, I sprayed Wet & Forget on before going to work then rinsed it off when I got home and I wasn't content with all the results yet was impressed at how well it cleaned the chrome which I wipe daily so it doesn't get water spots. I decided to give the shower a good deep cleaning and started using Wet & Forget every Monday and since then, I'm very happy with the results. Personally, I would describe this Wet & Forget as 'a great way to maintain your showers cleanliness thru weekly use.' Bottom line ... you're responsible for the initial cleaning you want to maintain." —My D 1
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
9. A set of cleaning K-Cups that'll rinse away all the coffee grounds from your past beverages and ensure your next ones taste fresher than ever — you're gonna need 'em now that you have a tiny human to take care of all the time.
Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use… I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" —Corey West
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
10. Affresh cleaning tablets to toss into your dishwasher and easily get rid of that yucky smell that seems to appear after a few washes — it'll banish lime and mineral build-up and leave your dishes (and, more importantly, your kiddos botles and cups) nice 'n' clean.
I have these tablets and use them all the time! They work especially great after the bottom of my dishwasher has gotten stained with residue from detergent or rusty-looking liquid after I've run my baking sheets through the wash. I love knowing I can just pop one into the dishwasher 1, 2, 3, and end up with a clean machine.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" —Sheila
Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
11. And a box of washing machine cleaning tablets you can use to easily remove any odor-causing residue from inside your machine — you don't want little one's clothes to smell, do ya?
You can use this product on both front-load and top-load washing machines. I ran it through the old washing machine that was left in my new house (beggars can't be choosers!) and it came out nice and clean.
Promising review: "Works great. My washer started smelling like sour clothes. In turn, my clothes were smelling sour as well. I plopped an Affresh Tab in the washer and let it do its magic. After it was done I opened the washer and to my surprise there was no smell at all. This is a six-pack so buy one box for half a year or two boxes, and only have to order once per year. Definitely recommend." —jcski
Get it from Amazon for $10.16 (also available in a six-pack).