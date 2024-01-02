33 Calming, Cozy, And Cuddly Necessities For Anyone Planning On Hibernating Until Next Summer

1. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" — aka an absolute essential for achieving peak comfort goals in your living room. It features a spot to hold your remote, two mugs, and two additional beverages. You honestly may never want to leave your couch again.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
2. Motorized custom shades that'll help you make even the sunniest of days into cozy ones fit for movie marathons — all you'll have to do is click your remote or ask Alexa or Google to lower them for you!
Promising review: "While a bit spendy, these blinds are great! The customer service is impeccable, and they are very responsive and were able to work with my poor measuring skills to get me sorted with a new set that only required a motor swap! After doing it twice because I put the reset button the wrong way, I'm back installed, and they work great!!!! Thank you!!" —Johnny X.
3. A "flaming" humidifier to impress anyone who cherishes nothing more than cozy cottagecore vibes, soothing aromatherapy, and sleeping amongst delightfully hydrated air.
Promising review: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent, and it also worked as a humidifier." —Benny
4. A trio of joggers you'll step into and likely think "where have you been all of my life?" They'll keep your legs nice 'n' toasty without sacrificing your carefully curated stylish loungewear moment.
Promising review: "These are perfect for me. They have pockets, are soft, and have adjustable waists. Plus they’re reasonably priced! I’m very happy with my purchase and I’ll probably buy some more. Btw these are pretty thin, like warm weather-appropriate." —Rachel Pinkerton
5. An extra-large blanket everyone in your home can pile under together when Mother Nature decides none of you should venture outdoors that day — throw on a nostalgic Disney movie and snuggle up!
It's made from a temperature-regulating blend of polyester and spandex, making it softer than sherpa and fleece blankets while keeping you cozy yet cool!
Big Blanket Co. is a small business specializing in selling the world's largest blankets for the ultimate cozy setup in your home.
Promising review: "I instantly fell in love with this blanket. I was hesitant to purchase at first with the price but I'm so glad I did. It's super soft, has just enough weight to it that it makes it soothing, and is surprisingly cool to sleep with. It doesn't get really hot like some of my other blankets do. The huge size is also a bonus, as I love hogging blankets all to myself." —Lindsey B.
6. A pair of memory foam slippers that'll make your feet feel appreciated for once — they're so plush and cozy you won't want to wear any other footwear.
Promising review: "These are fabulous slippers! They're everything a slipper should be: super soft and warm, easy to slip on and off, and the sole comes up just high enough on the sides to keep the slipper from 'rolling' and it’s got the right amount of grip to keep you from slipping on hardwood or tile." —Humans of Kork & Kopper
7. A cotton knit duvet cover that'll feel like a serious upgrade from your raggedy looking old duvet — pick a warm, seasonal cover option to make your room feel like one of those cabins the characters always spend the holidays at in Hallmark Christmas movies.
And if you're looking for a great duvet to fill this cover, here's a hypoallergenic option that reviewers love!
Promising review: "I have been looking for a terracotta jersey knit duvet cover forever and took a chance with this one. The color is great, a dark terra-cotta/rust color. It’s soft, but if I had to be nit-picky it isn’t as soft as other jersey knit fabrics I have felt. Shipping was surprisingly fast and the size was perfect for my queen bed. Overall I am happy with my purchase." —Amazon Customer
8. A small lamp with the ability to rotate 180 degrees — it'll quickly become the *~light of your life~*. It has 16 color settings to choose from so you'll always be able to match your lighting to your mood and it has a remote control so you can mix it up without getting out of bed.
9. A pine forest Bundt pan you'll get wayyyyy more use out of than a holiday-themed — this one will let you bake wintry treats all season (hope your neighbors are into cake!)
10. A fuzzy three-piece loungewear set reviewers have praised as being delightfully similar to Skims. (Apologies, Kim K!) A must-have if you want to test run the style before potentially treating yourself to the real thing — or just another set of these in another color!
Promising review: "This is by far the best money spent on clothing! I love this outfit, it's so comfortable! I will say the tag was a bit itchy on the top piece so I had to cut it off, but otherwise 20/10. This outfit is what I treat myself to on my self-care days and relaxing moments. Personally, I don't think I'd wear it out and about, but around the house it is just so perfect! And what I look like in my own house doesn't matter, but my comfort definitely does!" —Wendy
11. A string of 200 warm twinkle lights you can use to craft the ultimate cozy cave to hang out in this winter.
This comes with a remote which allows you to choose between eight lighting modes (with a set timer). A USB power adapter is also included.
Promising review: "I ordered these lights for a bedroom and they were beautiful! One pack of lights was way more than I needed for one room. I had excess lights after fully hanging them around the entire room, so the length was fantastic. Perfect for bringing a nice illumination to a room. Sometimes I only have these lights on as opposed to the room's lights and it makes the room very cozy. I just ordered another set for another room!" —DHB
12. A quilted chenille floor pillow for anyone who has always dreamt about having their very own reading nook — this will help you bring your fantasy to life without having to renovate your entire home.
13. An ultra soft faux fur rug you'll pat yourself on the back for purchasing whenever you step out of bed and squish your toes into it's plush fabric instead of your ice cold floors.
Promising review: "My parents went to Europe and sat outside on furs like these and now they do the same at home. They live in the mountains in Utah. They put these on their metal patio chairs and then cover themselves with a blanket outside in the winter. The furs keep your backside insulated and then topped with the blanket they are able to have cocktail hour(s) on the deck all year long! It’s honestly pretty sweet and the dog gets her own to lie on when she’s outside too." —Amazon Customer
14. A teak bath caddy to give you just one more reason to fill your tub to the brim and soak for hours while listening to Enya.
Promising review: "Well made, pretty tray that fits all the way across my tub. Has a support for book or iPad which is great." —Jolene Saiz
15. And a mod bath pillow, a must-have for anyone who desperately needs to soak the stress of their day away (ahem, me) before hittin' the hay.
Promising review: "This has a lot of cushion for your back and neck. I had no issues with sticking it to the tub. The best part