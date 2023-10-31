41 Pieces Of Clothing And Shoes For Anyone Who Has Been Wearing Black Long Before Wednesday Addams

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A crewneck that'll help you express your entire mood — a skeleton sippin' on some coffee. It's just as relatable as it is comfortable!
Promising review: "I bought this shirt oversized. But I was surprised at how soft this crew neck was! Graphic has held up after many washes." —Jillydukez
Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (available in unisex sizes S–2XL and five colors).
2. A cropped black tank with an open back you can totally wear to the horror film trivia night your friends have all been *begging* you to come to (because your knowledge of all-things-scary will be the key to winning).
Get it from American Eagle for $14.96 (available in sizes 2XS–2XL and two colors).
3. A knit dress with a subtle Peter Pan collar for anyone who's always wanted to try out the token style but has been too shy to fully embrace contrasting colors — this beauty is calling your name.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $123.50 (available in sizes XS–XL).
4. A versatile oversized sweater vest that'll become your go-to layering piece — it works all on its own, over a collared long sleeve top, or even over a dress. It's fabulous with a capital F.
Promising review: "Gorgeous. Very good quality material feels like a much more expensive sweater. It is longer but I bought it to tuck with trousers for work...The sides do not show your bra; the neckline is work-appropriate. " —Shelly Kuntz
Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and in 12 colors/patterns).
5. Over-the-knee boots made with a stretchy fabric you'll adore because of how non-constricting they are. They're also both sexy and comfortable — these boots are what dreams are made of!
Promising review: “Freaking love these! Purchased for a Vegas trip. And didn’t wear them in before I went. Risky, right? Like never bring a new pair of shoes for a night out. But oh my gosh. They fit amazing in the shoe! And were legit comfortable until 4 a.m. when I got back to my hotel room. Only con: they do slide down a little bit, but nothing terrible, just to the top of my knee if walking. Standing and just moving they stayed up all the way. Just buy the boots!” —Danielle
Get them from Amazon for $37.72+ (available in sizes 5–11 and four colors).
6. A trendy strapless mesh bustier you can wear any time — even if you're *not* part of the Bridgerton cast. It comes in *tons* of colors, but you and I both know you're going to like it best in black.
Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another mid-sized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes 00–20 and 20 colors).
7. A black pleated skirt that will absolutely become a fast favorite of your wardrobe. Reviewers love it for its high waist and perfect length, but also because it *stays* true to its color even after being washed.
Promising review: "This skirt is a perfect wardrobe staple! The waist has a nice stretch to it. The length hits at just below the knee. I get a million compliments on this skirt any time I wear it. I’ve had it for a year and a half — the color is still nice and black. I wash and dry it like normal, and it’s always looked great!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes XS–2XL and 44 colors and lengths).
8. A lace layering turtleneck covered in gorgeous florals you can count on to add some pizzazz to your spookiest fall outings.
Promising review: "Bought this to go with a faux white leather skirt. It’s perfect and lightweight. The neck isn’t too tight and the lace pattern is so pretty and not scratchy which can be a problem with some lace. Can’t wait to wear with boots this fall." —SaintCharlesgirl
Get it from Anthropologie for $68 (available in sizes 2XS–2XL, 1X–3X, standard, petite, and plus, and three colors).
9. Sparkly Betsey Johnson ankle boots to add some ~razzle dazzle~ to your wardrobe and ensure when you head to a friend's and you all remove your shoes that yours definitely won't get lost in a sea of black booties.
Promising review: “I bought these for an Elton John concert and received so many compliments on them throughout the evening! The rhinestones are absolutely stunning and even though I don't wear heels often I was able to comfortably wear these for several hours. However, I would highly recommend going up a half size! I read several other reviews recommending this and am glad I did or else they probably would not have fit. I'd recommend going a half size up from your regular shoe size, but otherwise these boots are perfection!” —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $114.45+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 15 colors)
10. A black organza dress that'll leave everyone thinking "Wednesday Addams, who?!" once they see you strutting your stuff in it. Don't forget to snag a plain black slip to wear underneath!
Promising review: "I use this with a simple silk undergarment of the same color...From being a beach coverup for a casual and refreshing dress for the hotter days. Size up if you have bigger arms or large breasts as it doesn’t have any stretch to it at all." —Joan Espinoza-Gonzalez
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and three styles).
11. A cropped tank you absolutely need in black — no ifs, ands, or buts, about it! It's a style basic everyone should have on hand, but *better* because it won't require you to wear a bra (the biggest of wins).
I wore this in Deep Blue to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and anyone who is *in the know* will understand just how much thought goes into choosing an outfit for that occasion. The material felt almost bathing suit–like and was super stretchy (excellent for anyone who, like myself, is rather busty). I liked that I was able to wear a bralette with it (but didn't have to if I didn't want to) and that it wasn't see through at all.
Promising reviews: "This top is perfect for a lot of outfits and occasions. The material is butter soft, double lined, stretchy, and fits just right. I don’t wear a bra with it but you can’t see through it at all. It is so comfortable as well. It comes just right above my belly button in terms of length...Definitely recommend for everyday wear or comfy times." —Katherine
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and 23 colors).
12. An oversized corduroy button-down shirt that screams "fall is here and it's fabulous!"
13. Doc Martens, because you can't go wrong with a tried-and-true classic.
Promising review: "These boots are BEAUTIFUL. Exactly as I remembered from my pair I owned in high school. They fit tight on first wear, especially where the tongue meets the boot (the seam). I wore wet wool socks for three hours in them to soften 'em up and form them to my feet. I wore them with regular socks last night for five hours and they fit AWESOME already. No discomfort at all. Super fast and easy to break in when it comes to a leather boot. My Fryes took months to break in and quite honestly, they still aren't nearly as comfortable at these. I'd feel confident wearing these all day or to walk around in a lot. LOVE LOVE THEM." —Sjeasley
Get them from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and 23 styles).
14. A witty crewneck sweatshirt that'll guarantee you'll have a ~ghoul~ time whenever you wear it.
My colleague Mallory Mower and I both took one look at this sweatshirt and knew we had to have it. It's super soft and cozy. It might just become your go-to cold weather accessory.
Femfetti is a small business run by a squad of incredibly creative women in Columbus, Ohio. They've been making apparel since 2013 — every design features hand-drawn illustrations and lettering!
Get it from Femfetti on Etsy for $30+ (available in unisex sizes S–5XL).
15. A fuzzy V-neck popcorn sweater you'll find yourself as infatuated with as the smell of the freshly popped snack.
Promising review: "This is my favorite new sweater! The quality is amazing! It's super soft and the color is a pretty taupe that goes well with everything. It's definitely oversized, so order your normal size. I love the detail on the sleeves and the length is great. I'm tempted to buy the other colors now!" —