41 Pieces Of Clothing And Shoes For Anyone Who Has Been Wearing Black Long Before Wednesday Addams

I wore this in Deep Blue to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and anyone who is *in the know* will understand just how much thought goes into choosing an outfit for that occasion. The material felt almost bathing suit–like and was super stretchy (excellent for anyone who, like myself, is rather busty). I liked that I was able to wear a bralette with it (but didn't have to if I didn't want to) and that it wasn't see through at all.



Promising reviews: "This top is perfect for a lot of outfits and occasions. The material is butter soft, double lined, stretchy, and fits just right. I don’t wear a bra with it but you can’t see through it at all. It is so comfortable as well. It comes just right above my belly button in terms of length...Definitely recommend for everyday wear or comfy times." —Katherine

Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and 23 colors).

Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!