54 Fun Gifts For Toddlers That’ll Fill Your Home With Joy Instead Of Chaos (For Once)

1. A fan favorite reversible octopus that'll become your child's favorite companion while also encouraging them to be open about how they're feeling at any given time. Fingers crossed they're smiling when you present them what you made for dinner tonight...
TeeTurtle is a small business! Reviewers noted that it's a great item for anyone who is nonverbal.
Promising review: "This was a gift for my sister, and she loves it! The little guy was soft and squishy, but also felt durable as well. I’ve had many plushes myself, so I know good stitching/fabric when I feel it. For the price point of this guy, you’re getting a good product that will make whoever gets these happy for a long time. An excellent reversible friend!" —Emily Mitchell
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $15 (available in 45 styles).
2. Silly Poopy's Hide and Seek — which is pretty much exactly what you'd think it is. It's a rainbow-colored, light-up poop-shaped toy littles can take turns hiding throughout the house. It'll shout out clues and play a song when it's finally found!
What Do You Meme? is a small business that sells card games/toys, plushies, and pool floats.
Promising review: "This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it (8, 6, and 3 years). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy, where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." —Adele
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
3. A LeapFrog 100 Words Book that'll interact with your eager-to-learn little one and teach them all kinds of useful words in both English and Spanish!
Promising review: "My 1-year-old loves to touch the different animals and hear the book say their name and animal sound. He’s got a good vocabulary, but we’re working with him to encourage more and more words. His doctor recommended teaching him animals and the sound they make, so this is great to add to what we’re already doing. Great toy that is fun and also teaches. They learn through repetition — and this was just what I was looking for! I also love that this toy will grow with him. He using the name/sound mode right now, but is also has a mode that gives facts for when he’s older and also has Spanish! 10/10 recommend." —Jessica Grace
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
4. GeoSafari kid binoculars they'll love using to get *up close and personal* with nature without actually getting all that close — a must-have for littles who are curious but a bit skittish about bugs and whatnot.
Promising review: "A MUST-HAVE. Baby K is only 1.5-years-old and she was so excited to look out the windows and see the birds, up close! I wasn't sure they would work for her little face, but once she focused in, it was all over, hahaha!" —Brenda Richmond
"My 3.5-year-old loves these! Perfect for toddlers wanting to explore. He uses them for bird watching, plane watching, checking out bugs, just about anything! Great for learning!" —JillS
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
5. A wooden puzzle that'll help jumpstart your tyke's brain and encourage them to problem solve without having their eyes glued to a screen.
Reviewers say this is a great toy for all ages — from 3–12.
Promising review: "Excellent for learning! Must-have! Such a wonderful toy/puzzle! Similar in some way to tangrams. Great for stimulating thinking and problem solving. My 3-year-old's teacher was blown away by her working the puzzle so easily." —tigerhax
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6. A Disney princess necklace activity set tiny fashionistas will be so excited to get their hands on to create their own baubles — be prepared to give them your full attention when they're ready to show 'em off!
Promising review: "My 3-year-old twins loved it, entertained for hours which is rare and so worth $7. Perfect for teaching coordination, color patterns, encourages creativity. The necklaces are a soft, stretchy material with a safe breakaway clasp but that also stays on well. I wore a necklace for hours around the house and didn't fall off. The beads are cute and a good variety of colors. Overall great project, loads of fun for toddlers." —Lyss
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
7. A flower-building activity set they can use to create a beautiful garden of their own even if it's absolutely dreary outside — and they can do it without going near any soil (a parenting win, TBH).
Promising review: "I bought this flower garden as a gift for my 3-year-old daughter. She absolutely loves it! She has always enjoyed blocks and this is something different that has kept her engaged for hours! We highly recommend this product to others!!" —Ashley Petersen
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in two sizes).
8. A set of massive bubble wands so enchanting that even the angstiest of kids won't be able to resist giving them a go.
The kit comes with the giant bubble wand, two pouches of bubble concentrate, and a booklet to help you become a skilled bubble creator! Also, Wowmazing is a small business.
Promising review: "Fantastic product!! My 8-year-old son played outside with them for two solid hours...unplugged...happy as can be! I definitely recommend and will buy again!." —Pxysis
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $15.95+ (available in seven styles).
9. An Elf on the Shelf "Cheer Checkup" set you can surprise your toddler with *before* the holidays fully commence so they can ensure their Elf's furry companions are healthy and ready to report back to Santa as needed (which is VERY important).
You might want to pair this gift with the Noorah Arctic Fox, a reindeer, or St. Bernard companion. And, of course, if your kiddo doesn't have an Elf on the Shelf, this is prime time to get one and start a fun new family tradition.
I was sent this little kit and, although we're not fully starting the Elf on the Shelf chaos in our home (my son is only 1.5) we opened this toy right away. My son loves using it to take care of his other stuffed animals! It's a great little toy toddlers will love.
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $10.95.
10. A set of satisfying tempera paint sticks you'll love as much as your toddler because they're *so* easy to paint with and they dry super fast. A win for everyone!
The Pencil Grip is a small business!
Promising review: "Best invention almost ever (there’s still sliced bread). I mean how can you go wrong with paint in a stick?!! I mean certainly a toddler can go wrong with it. A toddler can go wrong somehow with a spaghetti noodle!!! But seriously, I saw these paint sticks at one of our local art galleries and it was an immediate MUST HAVE!!! Vibrant colors and they fit in little hands SO well!!! My kiddo loves them and so does her Momma!!" —RNinMD70
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get a pack of 24 pens from Amazon for $19+ (also available in larger quantities).
11. A pack of oversized sidewalk chalk they'll be *so* excited over they might just forget to pester you about extra screen time — encourage them to create all kinds of art in your driveway or leave funny messages for passersby.
Urban Infant is a Chicago-based small business run by a brother/sister duo making unique and useful parenting products.
Promising review: "Our 1-year-old loves these. It was his first time using chalk and he had no trouble with them. They are pretty thick; doesn't matter how he holds them, there will be contact with the surface and there will be color!" —JW
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Urban Infant on Amazon for $11.95 (also available in glitter chalk).