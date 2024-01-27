45 Products For Your Bedroom That’ll Freshen It Up For The New Year

1. A highly rated Levoit air purifier a must-have for any pet owners who spend all of their time snuggling up with their furry friend. This lil' gadget will capture unwanted pet dander, pollen, dust, and more.
Promising review: "I foster kittens for a rescue, and no matter how often I clean the boxes, two or three times daily, and general cleaning, I still have an odor in the room. I got this product out of desperation. It was a good size and weight for kitties bouncing around. I am truly shocked and enormously happy with how it works! My husband was at wits' end with his sensitive nose. He goes in there now and is astonished, no smell. We are getting another for the kitchen! The room is 10×10, and I use it on the two setting. I also enjoy the night light. Very helpful without disturbing sick sleepy babies recovering from illness." —victoria Mohagen
Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in black or white, as well as packs of two) — don't forget to apply the coupon to save $15!
2. A set of new standard bed pillows to replace the ones you've been sleeping on for so long that they resemble thin sheets of paper rather than something you should rest your head on.
Promising review: "I’ve become pretty committed to these pillows. I recently revamped my guest rooms and had some ancient pillows that I decided to upgrade with these bad boys since we have used them in other places for years now! Love them. Super soft, clean up nice, and stay cool. Highly recommend in both queen and king sizes! And yes, the queen size fits into a regular sham if you need to know!" —Ali Lytle
Get a set of two from Amazon for $39.39+ (available in sizes Queen/Standard and King).
3. Or Coop Home Goods Pillows that are said to be ideal for back, side, and stomach sleepers — they're filled with memory foam that can be adjusted to your precise sleeping preference.
Coop Home Good is a small business!
Promising review: "This is the best pillow ever! 🙌🏻 I’m SUPER picky with pillows and this one is perfect! I normally don’t like shredded pillows, but this one is a game changer. It’s super soft like a fluffy cloud. It doesn’t really feel like it’s shredded once you lay your head on it. I’m mainly a side sleeper and this gives me perfect support. It molds perfectly to your head, neck, and shoulder. No more neck pains in the morning for me. Over time I added the extra stuffing and I’m happy with where it’s at. When it needs a fluffing I just toss it in the dryer on low for 15 minutes and it’s good as new. I’ve had it for a few months now and this is the one I will always buy from now on. Just buy it! You’ll love it!" —Sierra
Get it from Amazon for $75 (available in three colors and queen or king sizing).
4. A pack of bedsheet suspenders that'll ensure your sheets will always stay perfectly taut as if the hotel cleaning service *just* freshened it up for ya.
Promising review: "These are definitely worth the price. My significant other and I apparently run marathons in our sleep, so the fitted sheet and mattress pad came off the bed without fail. We own a double pillow-top mattress and they haven't stretched out while holding a fitted sheet, (that shrunk in the wash), plus two mattress pads. They hold them firmly to the bed with no slipping. No damage has been done to the sheets, either." —Michelle
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in standard and extra-long sizes, and in black, white, and pink).
5. A set of Wonder Hangers you'll be absolutely amazed by once you see just how much closet space you'll get back after setting them up — which will mean more room for new clothes!
Check out a TikTok of the Wonder Hangers in action. Additionally, Wonder Hangers is a small business!
Promising review: "These are so clever and versatile! I live in an old house with tiny closets so I have to get creative. These are great because they can be used hanging horizontally or vertically. I also found they work great for hanging camisoles and tank tops. I can see what I have and take just the one I need!" —Therese Van Heuveln
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors and four pack sizes).
6. A leggings organizer — aka a hanger with 10 clips that are designed to specifically hold onto your leggings. Just think of all the space you're about to gain in your dresser drawers!
Promising review: "This hanger is easy to use. You just clip your legging on and done! You can clearly see what you have and grab the pair you want without digging through a drawer or stack. It takes up a little bit of my hanging space but it is well worth it. I get dressed for the gym in the dark in the morning and never have to guess at what leggings I am grabbing." —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.57+ (available in two colors and pack of four).
7. And an underwear drawer organizer, in hopes that after you do a lil' purge and rearranging you'll *finally* be able to actually close the drawer without shoving tiny glimpses of your bras and undies back inside.
Promising review: "Embarrassed that I lived so long as an adult and never had anything like these! Not only do these save space and give me an at-a-glance view of all my items, but they actually make me want to be proactive with putting my clothes away rather than dumping them into a drawer. I am buying these for all family members. So great for the price!" —caroline e haenszel
Get a set of four from Amazon for $13.87 (available in seven styles).
8. And (hear me out, OK?) shelf dividers to help you wrangle the mountain of sweaters and sweatshirts that are threatening to topple over and out of your closet any second now.
Lynk is a small business that sells a ton of very helpful organization products.
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised at the quality of the product. It matches my other closet accessories perfectly and organizes the shirts and sweaters I wanted. This is a quality, durable, sturdy item that I believe will last for a long time and was worth the price." —JubalsArt
Get a set of two from Amazon for $17.99.
9. A handmade moon phase garland you'll want to promptly hang above your bed — it'll make your cozy little room feel like one of those highly rated boutique hotels where your fave influencers seem to spend all of their time.
Base Roots is a woman-owned small business based in Las Vegas.
Promising review: "I'm an incoming freshman this fall, and I bought this to add some personality to my dorm. It has beyond exceeded my expectations! I placed it directly on top of my dorm bed as shown in the display photos and am so pleased with how it looks. It fits perfectly with the grey/white color scheme I was going for and have received numerous compliments from both my friends and RAs when they've visited. I cannot stress enough how much of an 'aesthetic feel' it adds to my dorm." —jhsgf
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
10. A sunrise alarm clock that'll wake you up so pleasantly you'll forget that you're supposed to be cranky about heading off to work.
This lovely lil' gadget has seven different light settings, calming "wake up" noises, and can be set to gradually get brighter at 30, 20, or 10 minutes.
Promising review: "I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped, especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep. The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $38.99.
11. Or a sunset-mimicking lamp to make every hour feel like golden hour — perfect if your if your space isn't known for having the greatest natural light.
Check it on TikTok here!
Promising review: "I really bought this on an impulse. BUT, I do really enjoy it. I prefer dimmer light and especially at night, I don't want my office to feel clinical if I am working or hanging out. It's a nice way to add ambience. I really like how it offers different levels of brightness. The neck is flexible as well and helps with getting the right angle! Would be a great night-light!" —communicaitlyn
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in two lighting themes).
12. A handheld lamp you will surely find yourself *mooning* over each night. It changes colors in a soothing rotation to help you relax before drifting off into Dreamland.
Check out a TikTok of the moon lamp in action.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord is obsessed with this gadget:
"UMMMM I bought this because it was on one of Amazon's top selling products pages for so long that I was like "Why are people so obsessed with this moon!!" And now, my friends, I know. First of all, it really does look hyper realistically like a small moon and adds a chill vibe wherever you plant it. But it's also just so soothing to watch and have in the periphery. You can control dozens of different colors for it and either keep it on those colors or have them alternate, fade quickly, or fade gradually. It's super easy to charge and controlled by a remote, so you can move it off its stand and have it light up wherever you want. These days I tend to turn it on for my designed ~me time~ night every week, in which I will light a candle, pour a glass of red wine, read a romance novel, and, of course, light my lil' moon. Definitely one of my favorite 'the internet made me do it' purchases."
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in eight sizes).