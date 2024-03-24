35 Backyard Toys That’ll Make Your Kids Even More Excited To Get Some Fresh Air

1. Binoculars kids will love using to get *up close and personal* with nature without actually getting all that close — a must-have for littles who are curious but a bit skittish about bugs and whatnot.
The set also comes with a sticker book filled with 40 bird species!
Promising review: "We bought one pair each for a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old. The colors are vibrant and the binoculars appear to be well made. The soft grips and the compact size make them good for small hands. They're easily adjustable to match the eyepieces to the eye width. The kids took to the binoculars immediately and used them a lot. It'll take the 3-year-old a bit of time and practice to get used to the idea of the focus wheel and how it works, but that's OK. The included carrying case and neck strap are very nice, as is the lens cloth. These seem to be very good binoculars for youngsters." —Jim in Hanover, Maryland
Get them from Amazon for $22.59 (available in two colors).
2. A hook and ring game that'll take up minimal space — if you don't have a huge area to work with you'll still be able to set up some fun for your kids.
Tiki Toss is a small business that took a classic hook and ring game to the next level by creating several unique ways to play it.
Promising review: "We all love this game. Everyone who comes over cannot stop playing Tiki Toss. So simple and so fun. Quality and design of product is fantastic. Also makes a great gift." —jzek
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes).
3. An incredibly useful sandbox with a lid that opens up to double as benches for kiddos to sit on while they play. The lid will ensure you can keep it up and running throughout the fall without leaves and other outdoor debris sneaking in.
Promising review: "I ordered this for my granddaughter's fourth birthday. It was easy to assemble and has that great cedar smell — it's also light weight, but well made. My granddaughter, along with her 1 and half year old brother, has already gotten a lot of play time in the sandbox. They love it!! It is beautiful and my son loves the fact that it closes up to protect the sand then opens up for benches for the children to sit on. He has sent me a couple of pictures and videos of them playing in it. I highly recommend this sand box." —lisa burroughs
Get it from Amazon for $124.98.
4. A bug catching kit for curious kiddos who would love nothing more than to get a closer look at some creepy crawlers then set 'em free.
The set comes with a mesh critter case, a smaller critter case, tweezers, and a handheld magnifier.
Promising review: "My son loves catching bugs and studying them. He caught a huge centipede and this kit let him see the colors of it close up so he could research it. I love that there is a magnifying glass included and tweezers. The tweezers make it much easier for him to catch the bugs. The small bug catcher also has a magnifying glass on the top. This little container also helps transfer the bugs into the bigger catcher. Overall, I am very impressed with this kit and so is my 7-year-old!" —Natalie
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
5. A ball pit, tunnel, and tent combination designed to look like a castle — a must-have for anyone whose child asks them constantly to play pretend with them. You can take play time to the next level with this exciting toy!
GeerWest is a small business! Note: you'll need to purchase balls for the ball pit separately.
Promising review: "This was so easy to set up! Our little one loves to play around in it. It is great indoors and outdoors! It is also very easy to fold up. It stores nicely in the little zipper bag that comes with it. I expect hours of fun!!" —JH
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in six styles).
6. A "Bouncy Pals" hopping toy for your mini-me who has LOTS of endless energy — this inflatable but sturdy toy will keep them bouncing around the house instead of on top of your couch.
Promising review: "It was super easy to inflate, came with an extra 'plug,' and is sweet enough to give a T-rex a cavity. The material is VERY sturdy…reminds me of what you would make an inflatable raft with…really tough! My granddaughter loves it, even just to sit on and watch TV. The cover is easy to clean (by hand, allow to air dry) and not difficult to put back on and zip. I’m pretty sure it will be around for a long time!!!" —Athena L.Stallman
Get it from Amazon for $29.87+ (available in two styles).
7. Banzai Bump N' Bounce Body Bumpers you can count on to elicit full blown belly laughs — from both kids and adults. How could you not? You're gonna want to have your phone at the ready for this one.
PSA: Make sure helmets are worn during bump-offs.
Promising review: "Great for the kids. The kids have been playing with this for hours. One of them even asked if they could sleep in it. It’s great for winter indoor fun. I highly recommend this product." —RyanAndFaith
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
8. A classic Little Tikes basketball set — you'll finally be able to show off your *~skillz~* to your kids while teaching them how to shoot some baskets. This addition to your yard will surely be a slam dunk. 😉
Promising review: "I went out and bought this after my grandkids showed interest in basketball. It was so easy to put together, it is sturdy enough for the kids to slam dunk and its durable enough to leave outside in the weather. Very happy with this purchase." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $48.46.
9. A geode-breaking activity from National Geographic that'll give you and your kids an excuse to pick up a hammer and smash rocks in half. The best part? The cracked-open rocks will reveal stunning crystal centers you can learn about together.
This science kit includes 10 natural crystal-filled geodes, one pair of safety goggles, three display stands and one learning guide.
Promising review: "My daughter is 10 and this kept her busy for HOURS! She had so much fun and was excited every time she got a glimpse of what might be inside. A couple of them were pretty cool, while the rest were just white. She didn't care, she loves them all. She was so proud to gift them to her grandparents." —Michelle
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four sizes).
10. A construction-themed folding play set complete with kinetic sand, a dump truck, a working crane, a wrecking ball, and bucket attachments to keep kiddos entertained for hourrrrrs — it even includes a carrying kit to contain the mess to one space (ideally).
11. An adjustable tee ball set so your little slugger can practice their swing whenever the mood *strikes* (hehe) — no need to schlep to a batting cage!
Don't forget to add in a baseball mitt so they can practice their pitching as well!
Promising review: "My 4-year-old niece loves this. It is adjustable for different heights and durable. Best of all, it stays upright. Kids don't always hit the ball squarely, but because of the four legs, this stand stays upright when it is hit." —Kayaker
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (also available in pink).
12. A rainbow-colored saucer swing that'll quickly become your kid's favorite place to hang (literally).
Maximum weight is 260 pounds.
Promising review: "Very, very sturdy and easy assembly. We had a reunion and this swing kept the kids busy for hours. I definitely will be buying another." —msbakwudhic
Get it from Amazon for $57.99 (also available in a smaller size).