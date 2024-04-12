34 Things To Give Your Backyard A Spring Makeover On A Budget

1. Solar lights you can use to create the ambience you've always wanted for your yard — add them to the darkest area of your space and embrace the fact you can now stay outdoors longer without worrying if there's something creeping in your bushes.
2. Or solar powered, motion sensor-activated lights so you can sing "and at last I see the light," like Rapunzel in Tangled each time you step into your yard.
Promising review: "I purchased these to cover the side of my house. Installation was easy and I left them outside for two days to charge. The light coverage was about what I expected from them and do the job well. The motion sensitivity covers all the side and lights turn on. It has rained about three times and still work great and hoping they last for a long time." —J. Argueta
Get a set of four from Amazon for $32.99.
3. Solar-powered string lights that'll transform your backyard into the hipster haven you've always imagined it could be. They even have a dimmable feature so you can truly *set the mood* at any time.
Brightech is a small business!
Promising review: "I have had these lights up for approximately five months. They lit up right out of the box. They have been through a snowstorm, ice storm, and massive rain, and are still perfect. They are pretty easy to hang. They are shatterproof, which I love." —D Kelly
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two styles).
4. An outdoor storage box that'll finally create a home for your kid's toys, grill supplies, or gardening gear so you won't have to stress about your yard looking like a mess when your patio isn't in use. It even has a lockable lid so you won't have to worry about critters getting in.
Promising review: "Couldn't be happier with this deck box. It is very lightweight, snaps together super easily, and has kept all moisture out through snow, ice, and rain. Critters have not gotten into it either, which is great considering it's where I'm storing all the birdseed and suet for my feeders." —Lauren C
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in two sizes).
5. An indoor/outdoor rug to create a softer spot for your pet to lounge if your yard happens to be lacking in the ~luscious grass~ department.
6. An outdoor drink stakes set you can literally say "Hold my beer" to while you impressively flip burgers or show off your cornhole skills. After your hangout wraps up, you can simply pull 'em out of the grass and put them away for next time, no strings attached.
Promising review: "As always, my order was shipped quickly and in perfect condition. I love the bright colors and they are tall and sturdy. They are perfect for bottles, cabs, and cups... Not so good with stemmed wineglasses! No problem: I just ordered silicone stemless wineglasses!" —LaDonna Clark
Get a set of six from Amazon for $39.95. Or get a set made for stemmed wine glasses here.
7. A lighted umbrella that'll provide you and your pals with shade so you can get back to gossiping about the latest celeb couple breakup (BRB mourning Chance the Rapper's marriage) without fretting about sunburns. The built-in lights will let the good times roll even after the sun goes down.
Note that this includes just the umbrella, not the table!
Promising review: "I normally don’t like buying products like this sight unseen, but I’m very pleased with the look and especially with the solar lighting. We enjoyed a pleasant evening on the deck with just the right amount of ambient light tonight, and we are hopeful that it will prove to be durable." —Dee Williams
Get it from Amazon for $68.98 (available in 11 color combos).
8. Or a clip-on light for anyone who already has an umbrella they adore but want to extend the use of their yard into the night.
It has three different brightness options so you can set *~the mood~* perfectly. It also requires AA batteries, so be sure to pick those up as well.
Promising review: "This light is great!!! It has three settings, to adjust the amount of brightness you need. Lowest level is great for just sitting around your patio table and having a couple of drinks with friends. Brightest setting is PERFECT for playing cards! We play cards a few times a month. We decided to try and play outside. There are two 70+-year-olds who did not complain that they couldn’t see. So, works great in my book! 😁" —Mandie Jordan
Get it from Amazon for $10.79.
9. A fast-acting lawn repair formula made up of grass seeds, mulch, and soil amendment will help undo all the damage your beloved doggo (who, obviously, can't help but pee all over your grass) has done to the yard. Now, back to trying to teach Fido *not* to dig up the new grass...
Promising review: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day and it filled the lawn in beautifully!" —Mariah
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes).
10. Sticky Stakes to trap unwanted pests trying to feed off your plants and buzz annoyingly around your apartment. Toss your fly swatter in the garbage, you won't be needing it anymore.
There is NOTHING more irritating than gnats or any other tiny insects invading your home. I have these Sticky Stakes in every potted plant I own and they actually really work! Each pack comes with seven traps, so feel free to stock up.
Promising review: "Just placed another order for more. I was given a plant that has brought in lots of gnats. I didn’t realize how many there were till I got this. They are doing a great job of catching/killing these annoying bugs. I even was able to put the sticky side in on the lower clip so that it wouldn’t stick to the leaves of the plant and rip them. Will definitely continue to get these when needed. Hopefully they will get rid of all of them soon." —Nicole Pisa
Get them from Amazon for $8.98.
11. A garbage guard that'll keep pesky flies and other insects from congregating around your can — perfect timing now that you're finally able to make use of your outdoor space again.
Promising review: "Got an outdoor can, the kind the mechanical arm on the garbage truck picks up and tips over, with the lid opening by gravity. Placed this on the inside of the lid, near the hinge to lessen the chances of it being scraped off during emptying and no flies/maggots! No apparent odor, just seems to put a big hurt on the fly party that used to be my trash can (litter box contents, remnants of meat, etc.) " —Michael E. Bradley
Get it from Amazon for $9.84+ (available in a two-pack).