    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    41 Sweaters You’ll Love So Much You’ll Wish It Was Always Cold

    Cardigans, turtlenecks, bold designs, and any other type of sweater you might want in your collection.

    Heather Braga
    by Heather Braga

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

    1. A versatile oversized sweater vest that'll become your go-to layering piece — it works all on its own, over a collared long sleeve top, or even over a dress. It's fabulous with a capital F.

    reviewer in a black vest
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Gorgeous. Very good quality material feels like a much more expensive sweater. It is longer but I bought it to tuck with trousers for work...The sides do not show your bra; the neckline is work-appropriate. " —Shelly Kuntz

    Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and in 12 colors/patterns).

    2. A sweater with lantern sleeves you'll be so glad you bought on the coldest of winter days when you want to burrow away inside your clothes but still look stylish.

    a model wearing an emerald green sweater with oversized lantern sleeves
    a reviewer in the sweater in black
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this sweater! Was as described. Love the sleeves and the color. Received many compliments on it. Looks more expensive than it was."—Mirna

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and nine colors).

    3. button-front cardigan for anyone who is constantly being accused of having their head in the clouds — embrace your ability to happily daydream by adding this cozy cardi to your closet.

    model in blue button-front v neck cardigan sweater with white clouds printed on it
    back view of same model in the cardigan
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "Perfect cardigan. Soft, true to size, no smell, doesn’t shrink in wash (cold, low heat) no color transfer. Love it!" —Tiffany Byrd

    "This sweater is perfect. 💙 I love everything about it. 💙 it's super cozy and cute. 💙" —clara

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes L–3X and nine colors/styles).

    4. An asymmetrical wrap sweater, so unique you'll only let your sister borrow it after you've worn it and been photographed in it.

    a model in the sweater in mustard yellow
    a model in the sweater in grey
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I don’t usually write reviews but I had to about this sweater because the clothing on Amazon can be so unpredictable! It’s perfect! Came just like the picture, nice wide knits, perfect thickness! Best purchase I’ve made in a while!" —Sarah Chun

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 14 styles).

    5. A super soft V-neck sweater you won't be able to resist adding to your cart in many colors — embrace the season and make it your uniform from now through the spring.

    a model in a tan sweater with white stripes
    Aerie

    Get it from Aerie for $35.97 (originally $59.95; available in sizes 2XS–2XL and seven colors).

    6. cable knit chunky pullover sweater you can totally get away with wearing as a dress or with leggings — add in your favorite over-the-knee boots for a fabulous lil' look.

    reviewer posing taking picture in a mirror wearing the burgundy sweater as a dress
    a reviewer in a long orange sweater with leggings
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this dress and man is it heavy. So it's perfect for colder days and I love the fact I can pair it with leggings if need be. For the price this dress is a steal." —Erica W

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 23 colors).

    7. An oversized pullover V-neck sweater made of a cozy waffle knit material you won't be able to get enough of — it'll look just as cute with leggings at home as it will with your fave pair of denim.

    reviewer photo of them wearing the white v-neck sweater off the shoulder
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered a size up because I wanted a really loose fit. I'm a normal medium and got a large. It is really great to wear with leggings and makes you look like a cute, cuddly, snow bunny. I've bought a second one already and I'm looking at a third." —Nikki S. Kitchen

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and in a variety of colors). 

    8. An oversize crewneck sweater you can comfortably wear with leggings on busy WFH mornings where you want to feel cozy but still be a little dressed in case you have to hop on a Zoom call.

    reviewer wearing the sweater in white
    reviewer wearing the sweater in purple
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    I bought this sweater and it's fantastic — super stretchy but cozy at the same time. I've been wearing it with leggings (the medium is long enough on me, I'm a little over 5 feet tall)  but can totally see wearing it with jeans as well! It's washed beautifully (no pilling) and I will definitely buy more colors.

    Promising review: "This is a great loose fitting sweater. So comfortable. Great to lounge around the house in sweats or throw on some leggings or jeans and run errands. I wear it a lot." —Michelle S.

    Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 32 styles). 

    9. An oversize knit cardigan in an array of gorgeous colors — ideal if you're someone who *waffles* between being too hot and too cold, and loves nothing more than a go-to layering option.

    Reviewer wearing cardigan in beige
    a reviewer in an oversized green cardigan
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I followed the advice of other reviews and bought up a size so that it would be baggy and comfortable, and this cardigan quickly became my favorite to wear. Perfect to wear with leggings, really comfortable material against the skin. Definitely recommend!" —Brittany Kingan

    Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 30 colors).

    10. An open-front cardigan that's likely what inspired Harry Styles to sing "strawberriesssss, on a summer evenin." This beauty will be the perfect homage to one of your fave songs while also easily adding a sweet treat to your sweater collection.

    an open-front pink cardigan with a red strawberry pattern
    the back view of the cardigan in black with a red strawberry print
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Every time I wear this cardigan I get so many compliments! It’s super adorable and surprisingly lightweight! Absolutely love it!" —KNP

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in Plus sizes L–3XL and six colors). 

    11. An open-front blanket shawl you can claim is *~fash-hun~* but in reality we both know you're just wearing it to feel like you're actually still lying in bed watching re-runs of Seinfeld.

    a reviewer photo of the shawl featuring a mix of prints on a hanger
    a reviewer wearing the shawl
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This sweater poncho is so cozy and thick. It’s perfect for the fall! I grabbed this while I went on my trip and it kept me warm on the airplane. I’m glad I grabbed it because it was freezing on the airplane! It’s super cute paired with leggings and boots." —MJ

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in 42 styles). 

    12. A yellow V-neck sweater that'll remind you of butter being spread across a warm piece of bread. (Is anyone else suddenly starving?) It also comes in other delightful colors to brighten up your wardrobe as we creep toward springtime.

    a model wearing a light yellow v-neck sweater
    Old Navy

    Get it from Old Navy for $36.99 (available in sizes XS–2XL, 2X–4X and nine colors).

    13. A soft sweater, so cozy you'll want to buy 10, cut 'em all up, and make a blanket out of them. But, like, don't do that.

    a reviewer in the sweater in light gray
    a reviewer in a color block version of the sweater in front of a pink brick wall
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this sweater! I bought it to wear with leggings to work and it is the perfect length to cover everything while wearing leggings. It is also very warm and soft!" —Rebecca Gerstorff

    Get it from Amazon for $39.98+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 18 colors)

    14. A turtleneck pullover with a unique color scheme that'll make it seem like you really *tried* to get dressed up.

    a reviewer wearing the sweater in white and orange color block
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is soooo cute! It is surprisingly high quality and looks high end for the price. The structure is comparable to more mid range sweaters I have! The fit is baggy and oversized, which is perfect for wearing over leggings or for tucking into jeans. Would totally recommend this product! It’s an absolute steal for the price!" —G4

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in sizes 0–10 and 12 styles).

    Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    15. A knit skirt and sweater set for anyone who absolutely detests wearing pants and is forever counting down until they can let their legs breathe freely again.

    reviewer wearing the set in tan
    different reviewer wearing the set in brick red
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely in LOVE with this set. It’s very comfortable and cozy as well. I always worry things will be itchy or thin. It is neither of those things. Also love the coral/red color. Highly recommend! I was able to dress this up and down on separate occasions. I think it’s completely worth it" —EJC

    Get it from Amazon $52.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 15 colors). 