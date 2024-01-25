41 Sweaters You’ll Love So Much You’ll Wish It Was Always Cold

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A versatile oversized sweater vest that'll become your go-to layering piece — it works all on its own, over a collared long sleeve top, or even over a dress. It's fabulous with a capital F.
Promising review: "Gorgeous. Very good quality material feels like a much more expensive sweater. It is longer but I bought it to tuck with trousers for work...The sides do not show your bra; the neckline is work-appropriate. " —Shelly Kuntz
Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and in 12 colors/patterns).
2. A sweater with lantern sleeves you'll be so glad you bought on the coldest of winter days when you want to burrow away inside your clothes but still look stylish.
3. A button-front cardigan for anyone who is constantly being accused of having their head in the clouds — embrace your ability to happily daydream by adding this cozy cardi to your closet.
Promising reviews: "Perfect cardigan. Soft, true to size, no smell, doesn’t shrink in wash (cold, low heat) no color transfer. Love it!" —Tiffany Byrd
"This sweater is perfect. 💙 I love everything about it. 💙 it's super cozy and cute. 💙" —clara
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes L–3X and nine colors/styles).
4. An asymmetrical wrap sweater, so unique you'll only let your sister borrow it after you've worn it and been photographed in it.
Promising review: "I don’t usually write reviews but I had to about this sweater because the clothing on Amazon can be so unpredictable! It’s perfect! Came just like the picture, nice wide knits, perfect thickness! Best purchase I’ve made in a while!" —Sarah Chun
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 14 styles).
5. A super soft V-neck sweater you won't be able to resist adding to your cart in many colors — embrace the season and make it your uniform from now through the spring.
Get it from Aerie for $35.97 (originally $59.95; available in sizes 2XS–2XL and seven colors).
6. A cable knit chunky pullover sweater you can totally get away with wearing as a dress or with leggings — add in your favorite over-the-knee boots for a fabulous lil' look.
7. An oversized pullover V-neck sweater made of a cozy waffle knit material you won't be able to get enough of — it'll look just as cute with leggings at home as it will with your fave pair of denim.
Promising review: "I ordered a size up because I wanted a really loose fit. I'm a normal medium and got a large. It is really great to wear with leggings and makes you look like a cute, cuddly, snow bunny. I've bought a second one already and I'm looking at a third." —Nikki S. Kitchen
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and in a variety of colors).
8. An oversize crewneck sweater you can comfortably wear with leggings on busy WFH mornings where you want to feel cozy but still be a little dressed in case you have to hop on a Zoom call.
I bought this sweater and it's fantastic — super stretchy but cozy at the same time. I've been wearing it with leggings (the medium is long enough on me, I'm a little over 5 feet tall) but can totally see wearing it with jeans as well! It's washed beautifully (no pilling) and I will definitely buy more colors.
Promising review: "This is a great loose fitting sweater. So comfortable. Great to lounge around the house in sweats or throw on some leggings or jeans and run errands. I wear it a lot." —Michelle S.
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 32 styles).
9. An oversize knit cardigan in an array of gorgeous colors — ideal if you're someone who *waffles* between being too hot and too cold, and loves nothing more than a go-to layering option.
Promising review: "I followed the advice of other reviews and bought up a size so that it would be baggy and comfortable, and this cardigan quickly became my favorite to wear. Perfect to wear with leggings, really comfortable material against the skin. Definitely recommend!" —Brittany Kingan
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 30 colors).
10. An open-front cardigan that's likely what inspired Harry Styles to sing "strawberriesssss, on a summer evenin." This beauty will be the perfect homage to one of your fave songs while also easily adding a sweet treat to your sweater collection.
11. An open-front blanket shawl you can claim is *~fash-hun~* but in reality we both know you're just wearing it to feel like you're actually still lying in bed watching re-runs of Seinfeld.
Promising review: "This sweater poncho is so cozy and thick. It’s perfect for the fall! I grabbed this while I went on my trip and it kept me warm on the airplane. I’m glad I grabbed it because it was freezing on the airplane! It’s super cute paired with leggings and boots." —MJ
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in 42 styles).
12. A yellow V-neck sweater that'll remind you of butter being spread across a warm piece of bread. (Is anyone else suddenly starving?) It also comes in other delightful colors to brighten up your wardrobe as we creep toward springtime.
Get it from Old Navy for $36.99 (available in sizes XS–2XL, 2X–4X and nine colors).
13. A soft sweater, so cozy you'll want to buy 10, cut 'em all up, and make a blanket out of them. But, like, don't do that.
Promising review: "I love this sweater! I bought it to wear with leggings to work and it is the perfect length to cover everything while wearing leggings. It is also very warm and soft!" —Rebecca Gerstorff
Get it from Amazon for $39.98+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 18 colors)
14. A turtleneck pullover with a unique color scheme that'll make it seem like you really *tried* to get dressed up.
Promising review: "This product is soooo cute! It is surprisingly high quality and looks high end for the price. The structure is comparable to more mid range sweaters I have! The fit is baggy and oversized, which is perfect for wearing over leggings or for tucking into jeans. Would totally recommend this product! It’s an absolute steal for the price!" —G4
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in sizes 0–10 and 12 styles).
Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
15. A knit skirt and sweater set for anyone who absolutely detests wearing pants and is forever counting down until they can let their legs breathe freely again.
Promising review: "Absolutely in LOVE with this set. It’s very comfortable and cozy as well. I always worry things will be itchy or thin. It is neither of those things. Also love the coral/red color. Highly recommend! I was able to dress this up and down on separate occasions. I think it’s completely worth it" —EJC
Get it from Amazon $52.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 15 colors).