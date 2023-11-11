Skip To Content
    44 Advent Calendars To Treat Yourself To This Season

    A lil' gift for yourself that'll just keeping giving and giving and giving....

    Heather Braga
    by Heather Braga

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An ever-popular Bonne Maman Advent calendar complete with 23 mini fruit spreads and one delicious jar of honey that'll take your appreciation of toast to the next level.

    bonne maman advent calendar
    Bonne Maman

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99 or Bonne Maman for $44.99.

    2. countdown calendar from Tony's Chocolonely that most definitely isn't like the one your grandma used to buy you that was filled with treats that kind of tasted like chalk. The chocolate in this one is eons better!

    tony's chocolonely advent calendar
    tony's chocolonely advent calendar
    Amazon

    My husband and I both adore this brand — and not just because the chocolate is diviiiiiine (because, it is!). Tony's Chocolonely is a small business on a mission to help end modern slavery and child labor in the chocolate industry. You can learn all about it on their website. I have this Advent calendar and it is taking A LOT of restraint not to dive into it early.

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

    3. New Yorker puzzle Advent calendar for the puzzler in your life who simply can't get enough! This set comes with 24 (!!!) mini puzzles for them to complete throughout the month.

    mini puzzles of the new yorker covers
    Anthropologie

    Promising review: "This is the best advent calendar! Can do it individually, as a couple, as a group/family. I intend to keep this forever!" —Sashita

    Get it from Anthropologie for $200.

    4. A ChapStick advent calendar with 12 lip balms to ensure you'll have enough lip balm to keep your pout perfect all year. Don't think you need 12 ChapSticks? Share 'em with your pals!

    the packaging
    Amazon

    Lip balm advent calendar features Christmas ChapStick flavors: Candy Cane, Vanilla Icing, Cake Batter, Sugar Cookie, Classic Strawberry, Vanilla Mint, Graham Cracker, Clover Honey, Milk Chocolate, Cotton Candy, Green Apple, and Classic Original

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99.

    5. A Disney Funko Advent calendar complete with mini versions of your favofrite characters — it'll bolster your ever-growing collection while adding a *touch* of Disney magic to your holiday season.

    Amazon

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99 and check out other Funko Advent calendars themed around Star Wars, Marvel, and Harry Potter!

    6. A countdown calendar from Build-A-Bear inspired by their movie Glisten and the Merry Mission complete with six mini plush toys and an array of items to dress 'em all up — so fun!

    a build-a-bear advent calendar
    Build-a-bear

    Get it from Build-A-Bear for $49.95.

    7. An Elf on the Shelf Advent calendar train filled with adorable lil' trinkets to surprise and delight your tyke — each train car has a different, festive theme!

    an elf on the shelf advent train
    Amazon

    Get it from Amazon for $39.94.

    8. An Elf Advent calendar you won't be able to resist buying a handful of for you and your squad that religiously watch the classic flick year after year. It'll give you all an extra excuse to shout "SANTAAAAA! I KNOW HIIIIIM!" each day when you open a surprise.

    an elf advent calendar
    an open elf advent calendar
    Amazon

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99.

    9. An absolutely adorable Advent calendar that's the size of a matchbox and will also double as a guessing game — pull a door out of the box and try to figure out which character lives behind it! You can also totally hang these as ornaments on a teensy tree as you open 'em.

    a tiny matchbox sized advent calendar
    Marvling Bros Ltd / Etsy

    Marvling Bros Ltd is a small business that sells teeny tiny gifts.

    Get it from Marvling Bros Ltd on Etsy for $19.16.

    10. A Disney nuiMO 12-day Advent calendar for the collector/ Disney fan in your life who will be simply delighted to reveal little outfits and accessories to dress Mickey and Minnie in this holiday season.

    a disney nuimo advent calendar
    shopDisney

    Get it from shopDisney for $149.99.

    11. Or a Disney Munchlings Plush 12-day Advent calendar, if tiny dessert-shaped creatures are more your *thing*. The calendar itself is shaped like a gingerbread house — sooooo cute.

    a disney munchlings plush advent calendar
    shopDisney

    Get it from shopDisney for $149.99.

    12. Olive and June 25 Days of Mani Magic complete with festive colors, helpful manicure tools, and playful nail stickers to help your nails have the most fun holiday yet.

    a gif of an olive & june manicure advent calendar
    Olive & June

    Promising review: "This was so fun for the holidays! A great way to try some new colors that I didn't already have. Did I mention they were mini?! So cute and fun!" —Alaina G.

    Get it from Olive and June for $65.