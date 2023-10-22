Popular products from this list
A Dungeons and Dragons Advent calendar (bet ya' didn't see that one coming) filled with dozens of items to help celebrate your love of the game and make your next quest *that* much more epic.
A Hot Wheels Advent calendar that'll impress any kiddo or collector of the classic toy — the calendar itself turns into a play mat for endless fun!
1. An ever-popular Bonne Maman Advent calendar complete with 23 mini fruit spreads and one delicious jar of honey that'll take your appreciation of toast to the next level.
2. A LEGO City Advent calendar for little ones complete with 24 mini-builds that'll keep them busy for a bit each day so you can prep for the upcoming holiday.
3. A countdown calendar from Tony's Chocolonely that most definitely isn't like the one your grandma used to buy you that was filled with treats that kind of tasted like chalk. The chocolate in this one is eons better!
My husband and I both adore this brand — and not just because the chocolate is diviiiiiine (because, it is!). Tony's Chocolonely is a small business on a mission to help end modern slavery and child labor in the chocolate industry. You can learn all about it on their website. I have this Advent calendar and it is taking A LOT of restraint not to dive into it early.
4. A New Yorker puzzle Advent calendar for the puzzler in your life who simply can't get enough! This set comes with 24 (!!!) mini puzzles for them to complete throughout the month.
5. A ChapStick advent calendar with 12 lip balms to ensure you'll have enough lip balm to keep your pout perfect all year. Don't think you need 12 ChapSticks? Share 'em with your pals!
Lip balm advent calendar features Christmas ChapStick flavors: Candy Cane, Vanilla Icing, Cake Batter, Sugar Cookie, Classic Strawberry, Vanilla Mint, Graham Cracker, Clover Honey, Milk Chocolate, Cotton Candy, Green Apple, and Classic Original
6. A Disney Funko Advent calendar complete with mini versions of your favofrite characters — it'll bolster your ever-growing collection while adding a *touch* of Disney magic to your holiday season.
7. An Elf on the Shelf Advent calendar train filled with adorable lil' trinkets to surprise and delight your tyke — each train car has a different, festive theme!
8. An Elf Advent calendar you won't be able to resist buying a handful of for you and your squad that religiously watch the classic flick year after year. It'll give you all an extra excuse to shout "SANTAAAAA! I KNOW HIIIIIM!" each day when you open a surprise.
9. A book lover's Advent calendar you'll lit-erally be so excited to open as your count down the days to Santa's visit. If you're forever scrolling BookTok, you're going to want to add this to your cart ASAP.
10. An absolutely adorable Advent calendar that's the size of a matchbox and will also double as a guessing game — pull a door out of the box and try to figure out which character lives behind it! You can also totally hang these as ornaments on a teensy tree as you open 'em.
Marvling Bros Ltd is a small business that sells teeny tiny gifts.
