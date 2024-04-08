Revive Your Home's Personality With These 27 Little Touches

1. A Golden Girls ceramic planter featuring a lil' faux succulent you can't kill (phew) and the face of an absolute icon — break out the cheesecake to welcome this lovely lady into your home for good.
Silver Buffalo is a small business that sells an array of fun pop culture–inspired home goods.
Promising review: "I got this for my dad for Christmas so he'd have something to make him smile at work (we love The Golden Girls). He loved it! It's perfect for anyone who likes the aesthetic of plants without the hassle of the upkeep, so it's great for those of us without a green thumb. Size is also good because it isn't too big for a desk." —kp_artsy96
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three styles).
2. A tabletop fire pit/s'mores maker that'll make you feel like you're on a one-on-one date on The Bachelor every time you break it out to whip up a sweet treat or add to the extra cozy vibe you've already curated in your home.
Houswise is a small business!
Promising review: "This was a little surprise for my fiancé for Valentine's Day and it was excellent! 10 minutes after opening the box and reading the directions, we had a fire going. It’s excellent quality, nice looking, and puts off a decent-sized flame with very little heat and almost no smoke. We loved it and very pleased." —R Smith
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in two styles and three colors).
3. A color-shifting mushroom light because you're a ~fun guy~ and will totally appreciate the cozy lil' cottagecore aesthetic these bring to any room.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night light in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute, and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
4. A pretty little dish to help usher your into your coquette era — place next to your sink to keep track of your jewelry instead of risking it all and leaving it all on while scrubbing your dishes.
Promising review: "This looks so expensive. I gave it to my mother for her birthday, and she was quite impressed. She uses it as a place to put her rings when she is doing things in the kitchen. It’s the perfect size, and she was very impressed. I didn’t want to tell her how inexpensive it was, but isn’t that what you want in a gift? A big bang for your buck?" —NMW
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three styles).
5. A handmade coaster with pressed flowers inside that'll look so stunning on your desk you won't be able to imagine why anyone would possibly want to stow it away in a drawer.
6. An adorable Lego watering can filled with flowers and butterflies you'll have the best time building (it's only 420 pieces) and then enjoy forever after each time you glance its way.
7. The cutest cherry toilet brush — it's leak-and-rust-proof (huzzah!) and will, of course, add some extra pizzazz to your bathroom. You might just start to hate cleaning your toilet a little bit less. 👏
Check out a review of it on TikTok!
Promising review: "This toilet brush makes me want to clean my toilet. It is so cute, exactly what I wanted, and works perfectly!! Fits nicely into my bathroom decor. It was delivered in perfect condition and I've used it three times now. If you're thinking about buying this...do it!" —Michelle Maroon
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in two colors).
8. Ceramic book vases from Chronicle Books' Bibliophile collection you'll love with the same amount of fervor as you do the ACOTAR series (which serious fans know, is A LOT).
See it on TikTok!
Promising review: "I bought all three vases in this collection and love them all. They were all securely packed and in perfect condition. The gold foil beautifully accents them. I might buy more as gifts because these are so good! The perfect home decor piece!" —Katie
Get all three vases from Amazon: Collected Curiosities for $20.12, A Compendium of Flowers for $31.46, and The Writer's Companion for $19.95.
9. Or a Secret Garden–inspired book vase that really only makes sense to fill with the most gorgeous flowers you can get your hands on — it also comes in other styles featuring other 10/10 novels such as Little Women and Pride and Prejudice. Be still, my book-hoarding heart.
Promising review: "I love this book vase. I added some silk flowers and it looks great. The size is just right on my dresser." —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five styles).
10. A darling miniature wastebasket to attach to the side of your desk — it'll happily collect your empty chip bags and granola bar wrappers while also bringing a futuristic look to your decor.
It has adhesive on the back, so no need for tools or special hardware.
Promising review: "Sticks to my whiteboard and can hold a fair bit of trash. For the price and sturdiness, I would definitely buy it again." —Justine T.
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in two colors).
11. Clover-shaped cabinet knobs with Van Cleef vibes (if you know you know) that'll add some glitz and glam to any piece of furniture with drawers.
Note: make sure you measure your current furniture to ensure you're buying the right size knobs! Cabinet pull sizes vary!
Promising review: "I love these knobs they are so cute and do the job vs spending lots of money on knobs that will break within a year." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $17.19 (available in six colors).
12. A disco ball diffuser that'll turn every day into a dance party (why not, right?!) — and she's more than just a pretty face. It features four mist functions, seven lighting options, and rotates!
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "It's more than just a diffuser; it's pure magic in a compact package. 🪩 The disco ball adds a touch of glamour to my space that I never knew I needed. The quality is outstanding — it feels solid and well-made. Setting it up was a breeze. Watching the light dance across the room, reflecting off the disco ball, is incredibly soothing and mesmerizing. The mist it emits is so refreshing! Plus, it runs whisper-quiet, so it doesn't disrupt my peace and tranquility. But the best part? It's not just a diffuser; it's an experience. My friends and family are obsessed with it, and I've even had a few impromptu dance parties because of it! It's turned my patio into a disco paradise. ✨🌈💃" —Fern's Jungle
Get it from Amazon for $33.97+ (available in two sizes and two colors).