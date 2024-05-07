‘Tis The Season To Grab These 30 Warm-Weather Pieces From Nasty Gal

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A classic, plisse button up that will look equally as cute over your favorite bikini as it will with your go-to mini skirt.
2. A long-sleeve mesh cover-up adorned with glittering pearls that is bound to attract compliments all summer long.
3. A floral chiffon dress for any occasion — this piece could take you from a bridal shower to a stroll in the park with the right pair of shoes.
5. A shirtdress you will find yourself reaching for again and again thanks to its classic silhouette and fun, textured fabric.
6. A pair of effortlessly cool, high-waisted lace trousers to add a pop of summery style to your work wardrobe.
7. A pair of denim shorts featuring star detailing on the pockets because a classic piece doesn’t have to be boring.
9. A high-waisted mini skirt that perfectly combines velvet, sparkles, and florals. I mean, come ON!
10. A pair of tailored shorts because the TikTok crowd really popped off with this trend. Say goodbye to stiff denim, and say hello to comfort in style!
11. A backless paisley-print maxi dress to ensure you are the most stylish all season. Grab a pair of strappy sandals and you’re set for pretty much any summer occasion.
12. A glittering button-up inspired, cutout dress that somehow effortlessly combines workwear chic with night out on the town.
13. A unique mesh top featuring the coolest, front-tie detailing, long sleeves, and a newspaper-inspired pattern to ensure your status of best dressed this season.
14. A super cute denim button up to serve as a stylish, not-too-warm, layer when the sun starts to go down.
16. A mini tank dress glittering with beaded fringe for anyone who has dancing on their calendar this summer. No, dancing *isn’t* a requirement for this piece, but how cool would the fringe look when you twirl?
17. An easy-to-wear (and even easier to style!) ruched tank top with side ties that will effortlessly pair with your existing wardrobe. It’s ALWAYS these simple pieces that you end up wearing the most.
18. A tie-dye dress that combines some of this season's hottest trends in one piece: an asymmetrical hemline, ruched detailing, and sheer fabric — all checked off.
19. A denim mini skirt with a jaw-dropping, metallic finish for anyone who wants a unique take on a summer classic.
20. A lightweight white button-up that I personally believe is a must-have staple in any summer wardrobe. It’s so versatile, so cute, and *so* easy to style.
21. A *gorgeous* floral maxi dress with a V-neckline, empire waist, and super fun, frilly sleeves so you can be sure to turn heads all season.
22. A shimmery multicolored mini dress so you can make a statement at that party you have coming up.
24. A lace maxi dress that's perfect for those who want to stay true to their style, avoiding the classic bright colors and bold patterns of traditional summer wardrobes.
25. A dazzling green mini dress sporting a strappy back, teardrop beading, and a scooped neckline because looking good has never looked *this* good.
26. A pair of strappy, leather sandals that would look cute with pretty much every single item on this list.
27. A glittering tank top featuring a straight neckline, spaghetti straps, and tinsel detailing for anyone whose summer plans consist of attending the Eras Tour.
28. A pair of on-trend striped cargo pants that I, quite frankly, added to my cart the moment I saw them.
29. A pair of trendy-as-can-be chunky, white loafers if your summer consists of city living. Sandals on the subway? Never!
