BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    ‘Tis The Season To Grab These 30 Warm-Weather Pieces From Nasty Gal

    Longer days means more hours to wear cute clothes.

    Hanna Williams
    by Hanna Williams

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A classic, plisse button up that will look equally as cute over your favorite bikini as it will with your go-to mini skirt.

    Woman in a casual olive green shirt and matching pants, posing with one hand on her chest
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $27.20 (originally $68; available in sizes 0–14)

    2. A long-sleeve mesh cover-up adorned with glittering pearls that is bound to attract compliments all summer long.

    Person in a sheer, embellished two-piece outfit, posing against a wooden wall, for a shopping-related article
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $42 (originally $59; available in sizes S–L)

    3. A floral chiffon dress for any occasion — this piece could take you from a bridal shower to a stroll in the park with the right pair of shoes.

    Woman in a floral dress with sheer sleeves twirling, perfect for spring fashion
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $38 (originally $124; available in sizes 14–20)

    4. An eyecatching sequin shift dress so you can *bejeweled* all season long.

    Woman in a V-neck sequined dress posing for a shopping-related article
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $43 (originally $86; available in sizes 14–18)

    5. A shirtdress you will find yourself reaching for again and again thanks to its classic silhouette and fun, textured fabric.

    Woman in a striped short-sleeve dress with buttons, posing for a shopping article
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $29.60 (originally $74; available in sizes 0–14)

    6. A pair of effortlessly cool, high-waisted lace trousers to add a pop of summery style to your work wardrobe.

    Model wearing a strapless pink peplum top and matching wide-leg trousers
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $62 (originally $124; available in sizes XS–XL and two colors)

    7. A pair of denim shorts featuring star detailing on the pockets because a classic piece doesn’t have to be boring.

    Woman in a tank top and black shorts with a star design, posing to showcase the outfit
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $34.40 (originally $86; available in sizes 14–18)

    8. A long-sleeve, crochet mini dress for all of your beachside (or poolside!) needs.

    Woman poses in a white, long-sleeved, mesh bodysuit, suitable for shopping category
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $27.20 (originally $68; available in sizes XS–L and in black)

    9. A high-waisted mini skirt that perfectly combines velvet, sparkles, and florals. I mean, come ON!

    Floral patterned skirt on white background, available for purchase
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $43 (originally $86; available in sizes 14–18)

    10. A pair of tailored shorts because the TikTok crowd really popped off with this trend. Say goodbye to stiff denim, and say hello to comfort in style!

    Model wearing a black sleeveless vest and matching shorts
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $27.50 (originally $55; available in sizes 0–14)

    11. A backless paisley-print maxi dress to ensure you are the most stylish all season. Grab a pair of strappy sandals and you’re set for pretty much any summer occasion.

    Woman in a v-neck maxi dress with paisley patterns, suitable for a bohemian style
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $42 (originally $105; available in sizes S–L)

    12. A glittering button-up inspired, cutout dress that somehow effortlessly combines workwear chic with night out on the town.

    Woman posing in a sleeveless black mini dress with button details and a starfish embellishment, paired with strappy heels
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $66 (originally $132; available in sizes 2–12)

    13. A unique mesh top featuring the coolest, front-tie detailing, long sleeves, and a newspaper-inspired pattern to ensure your status of best dressed this season.

    Model posing in a graphic print cropped top with drawstring detail and high-waist jeans
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $16.80 (originally $42; available in sizes 2–8)

    14. A super cute denim button up to serve as a stylish, not-too-warm, layer when the sun starts to go down.

    Denim shirt with button-up front and two chest pockets on a plain background, suggesting a casual style
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $27.50 (originally $55; available in sizes 14–18)

    15. A floral mini dress with contrast binding that's *basically* as hot as the weather.

    Model in a floral dress paired with black cowboy boots, posing for a shopping category
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $27 (originally $54; available in sizes 0–14)

    16. A mini tank dress glittering with beaded fringe for anyone who has dancing on their calendar this summer. No, dancing *isn’t* a requirement for this piece, but how cool would the fringe look when you twirl?

    Woman in fringe dress and strappy heels poses confidently, showcasing outfit for shopping feature
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $120.80 (originally $302; available in sizes 14–20)

    17. An easy-to-wear (and even easier to style!) ruched tank top with side ties that will effortlessly pair with your existing wardrobe. It’s ALWAYS these simple pieces that you end up wearing the most.

    Person wearing a brown sleeveless cropped top with side ties, paired with denim. The focus is on the outfit&#x27;s details
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $9.60 (originally $24; available in sizes M–XL and two colors)

    18. A tie-dye dress that combines some of this season's hottest trends in one piece: an asymmetrical hemline, ruched detailing, and sheer fabric — all checked off.

    Woman in a patterned dress with a thigh-high slit and black heeled boots. She is posing for the camera
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $29 (originally $68; available in sizes 2–12)

    19. A denim mini skirt with a jaw-dropping, metallic finish for anyone who wants a unique take on a summer classic.

    Woman in a crop top and pink printed skirt with an oversized jacket, posing for a shopping article
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $29.60 (originally $74; available in sizes 0–8)

    20. A lightweight white button-up that I personally believe is a must-have staple in any summer wardrobe. It’s so versatile, so cute, and *so* easy to style.

    Woman in a casual white tie-front jumpsuit with long sleeves, standing in a garden for a fashion ad
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $12 (originally $30; available in sizes 0–14)

    21. A *gorgeous* floral maxi dress with a V-neckline, empire waist, and super fun, frilly sleeves so you can be sure to turn heads all season.

    Woman modeling a floral print dress with ruffle details, suitable for shopping category
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $42 (originally $105; available in sizes 14–20)

    22. A shimmery multicolored mini dress so you can make a statement at that party you have coming up.

    Woman in a sequined cocktail dress and strappy heels posing for a shopping article
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $80 (originally $322; available in sizes 14–20)

    23. A mesh long-sleeve with the coolest, zebra-inspired pattern and off-the-shoulder design.

    Woman in off-shoulder sheer top with zebra print and matching pants, accessorized with a studded belt
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $19 (originally $38; available in sizes XS–XL)

    24. A lace maxi dress that's perfect for those who want to stay true to their style, avoiding the classic bright colors and bold patterns of traditional summer wardrobes.

    Woman models lace midi dress with short sleeves and floral pattern, paired with black shoes
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $32 (originally $80; available in sizes 0–8)

    25. A dazzling green mini dress sporting a strappy back, teardrop beading, and a scooped neckline because looking good has never looked *this* good.

    Woman in a beaded halter-neck dress posing with her hand on her hip
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $54 (originally $264; available in sizes 14–20) 

    26. A pair of strappy, leather sandals that would look cute with pretty much every single item on this list.

    Nasty Gal

    Price: $18.40 (originally $46; available in sizes 5–10)

    27. A glittering tank top featuring a straight neckline, spaghetti straps, and tinsel detailing for anyone whose summer plans consist of attending the Eras Tour.

    Woman modeling a glittery strap crop top and matching mini skirt
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $34 (originally $68; available in sizes 8–12)

    28. A pair of on-trend striped cargo pants that I, quite frankly, added to my cart the moment I saw them.

    Woman in a white sleeveless top and striped trousers with a shoulder bag, posing for a fashion look
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $75 (originally $150; available in sizes 2–14)

    29. A pair of trendy-as-can-be chunky, white loafers if your summer consists of city living. Sandals on the subway? Never!

    Person wearing fashionable loafers with thick soles, suitable for a shopping article
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $34 (originally $134; available in sizes 5–10)

    30. A denim mini dress that is simply *dying* to be worn with your favorite pair of boots.

    Denim tank top with thin straps and a zipper front on a plain background
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $31 (originally $62; available in 14–20)

    Reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.