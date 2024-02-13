25 Warm Target Pieces To Buy If You Are Cold, Cold, Cold All The Time

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A relaxed raincoat so you can stay dry while on-the-go, even when the forecast is warning you to stay inside.
2. A pretty-as-can-be puffer jacket that looks just a little different than your average puffer jacket because staying warm doesn't have to be boring.
3. A white trucker jacket featuring a faux-fur lining because sometimes you want warmth without the puffer silhouette.
4. A long-sleeved cropped top that, quite frankly, you won't stop wearing once you get it. It's slim enough to layer on top of, and yet roomy enough to layer beneath!
5. An oversized, zip-up hoodie that is equal parts warm, cozy, and trendy. Oh, and extra points for the thumb holes, too!
7. A thick, cable-knit sweater that isn't just warm but is *so* soft you will feel like you're still wrapped up in your favorite blanket.
8. A fuzzy, mock turtleneck sweater for staying colorful, warm AND stylish, on even the chilliest of winter days.
10. A high-pile fleece, quarter-zip sweater that features a cozy, but not suffocating, turtleneck and roomy pockets that will keep your hands warm in a pinch.
11. A puffer vest featuring a water-resistant, matte finish to ensure you have an extra layer of protection no matter what the weather may bring.
12. A three-pack of chunky crew socks because keeping your feet warm can be one of the biggest challenges (and discomforts) this time of year.
13. Or a pair of fuzzy, slip-on slippers if you find your toes are always unbearably cold, even when you're at home.
14. A three-pack of slim gloves that (trust me) will make walking your dog on chilly mornings a whole lot better.
15. A cozy, chenille robe for the chilly days when your pajamas aren't enough to keep you warm as you laze about your home, daydreaming of summer.
16. A pair of fleece-lined, footed tights if the idea of wearing a skirt this time of year seems impossible. You can also layer them under your favorite pair of jeans for extra warmth, making these a versatile winter staple.
17. A lined bomber jacket featuring a ribbed hem, zip front, and a removable, faux fur collar for a versatile look that is basically a compliment magnet.
19. A pair of faux-shearling boots with a treaded, rubber outsole for the perfect mix of cozy and durable (not to mention affordable).
20. A thermal, crewneck top made with moisture-wicking technology to ensure you stay both warm and dry on your morning run.
21. A pair of totally trendy knitted leg warmers because when you're freezing, any layer helps. I'll be honest — I added these to my cart immediately.
22. A stretchy, zip-up jacket with a ribbed design, side pockets, and thumbholes that will fit perfectly beneath your favorite coat when you hit the slopes.
23. A sweater-knit, pom beanie that will keep your head and ears toasty all season long. It's also pretty dang cute if you ask me.
24. Or an insulated thermal headband if you want to protect your ears without messing up your 'do. It's also ideal for those lazy hair days when you can't be bothered to take it out of a bun or ponytail.
25. An open-front, mid-length cardigan for some extra warmth while you're lounging around the house, meeting friends for dinner, or getting through an in-office day.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.