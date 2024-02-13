Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    25 Warm Target Pieces To Buy If You Are Cold, Cold, Cold All The Time

    A friendly reminder that it's *still* winter.

    Hanna Williams
    by Hanna Williams

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A relaxed raincoat so you can stay dry while on-the-go, even when the forecast is warning you to stay inside.

    long line black raincoat on model
    Target

    Promising review: "This coat is perfection. Stopped at my store to do some returns and stumbled upon this. Excellent quality!" —Rebecca

    Price: $45 (available in sizes XS–XXL)

    2. A pretty-as-can-be puffer jacket that looks just a little different than your average puffer jacket because staying warm doesn't have to be boring.

    Target

    Promising review: "Comfy and sooo warm. I like that it is oversized a little, feels trendy." —AryRK

    Price: $38.50 (originally $55; available in sizes S–XXL and three colors)

    3. A white trucker jacket featuring a faux-fur lining because sometimes you want warmth without the puffer silhouette.

    white trucker fur lined jacket
    Target

    Promising review: "Omg this jacket is amazing!! Soooo comfy, like wearing a blanket. The inside is also a soft material. I sized up and it fit better. Super cute look too." —Ctgirly

    Price: $42.50 (originally $50; available in sizes 1X–4X)

    4. A long-sleeved cropped top that, quite frankly, you won't stop wearing once you get it. It's slim enough to layer on top of, and yet roomy enough to layer beneath!

    a model wearing the cream top with matching skirt
    Target

    Promising review: "It’s fitted so if you want a looser fit, size up. Fabric Is incredibly soft." —Nikistew

    Price: $17 (originally $20; available in sizes XS–4X and four colors)

    5. An oversized, zip-up hoodie that is equal parts warm, cozy, and trendy. Oh, and extra points for the thumb holes, too!

    grey long sleeve hoodie with zipper on model
    Target

    Promising review: "I love the texture and warmth it gives me." —Perrypsp

    Price: $30 (available in sizes XXS–3X and four colors)

    6. A pair of high-rise, fleece pants so you can simultaneously be on trend and warm as can be.

    tan fleece pants on model
    Target

    Promising review: "Easily some of the coziest pieces of clothing I’ve put on. They’re definitely meant to be baggy, and the length is great; the pockets and drawstring are just a bonus." —lizzyclanier15

    Price: $28.90 (originally $34; available in sizes XS–XL and three colors)

    7. A thick, cable-knit sweater that isn't just warm but is *so* soft you will feel like you're still wrapped up in your favorite blanket.

    Crewneck pullover sweater
    Target

    Promising review: "PLEASE!!! Bring this back next year! I absolutely love this fit; as a petite woman, it is very hard to find a sweater like this. I have the brick red but would love all of the neutrals. Just hand wash and you’re good to go. Again, please bring this back next year Target and A New Day — these are absolutely amazing. Take all my money!!!" —nat

    Price: $27.20 (originally $32; available in sizes XS–4X and seven colors)

    8. A fuzzy, mock turtleneck sweater for staying colorful, warm AND stylish, on even the chilliest of winter days.

    pink fuzzy sweater on model
    Target

    Promising review: "Super soft. The length is perfect for me. I have a long torso so everything is too cropped these days, but this is just the right length. Not long, but not at all cropped either." —Lizzie1988

    Price: $21.25 (available in sizes XS–XXL and three colors)

    9. A pair of seamless, fleece-lined leggings to serve as the base for any cold-weather look.

    burgundy fleece lined leggings on model
    Target

    Promising review: "Super soft, warm and comfortable. I bought every color." —Summer

    Price: $17 (available in sizes S/M–2X and seven colors)

    10. A high-pile fleece, quarter-zip sweater that features a cozy, but not suffocating, turtleneck and roomy pockets that will keep your hands warm in a pinch.

    green fleece pullover quarterzip on mode;
    Target

    Promising review: "This sweater is VERY soft and comfortable! I got a size medium and feel like it has a baggier fit but is true to size. I recommend washing this prior to wearing it because it did shed A LOT. I will definitely be going back to buy more in different colors!" —Bri

    Price: $29.75 (originally $35; available in sizes XS–4X and five colors)

    11. A puffer vest featuring a water-resistant, matte finish to ensure you have an extra layer of protection no matter what the weather may bring.

    oversized vest in yam on model
    Target

    Price: $89.99 (originally $135; available in sizes XS–XXL and four colors)

    12. A three-pack of chunky crew socks because keeping your feet warm can be one of the biggest challenges (and discomforts) this time of year.

    set of black, grey, and white crew socks
    Target

    Promising review: "These socks are so comfortable. These stay up, are warm and are not too thick." —Tellsall

    Price: $8

    13. Or a pair of fuzzy, slip-on slippers if you find your toes are always unbearably cold, even when you're at home.

    tan slippers
    Target

    Promising review: "Such a comfortable house shoe that provides the perfect amount of warmth to your feet." —SJDavis

    Price: $10 (available in sizes S–XL and five colors)

    14. A three-pack of slim gloves that (trust me) will make walking your dog on chilly mornings a whole lot better.

    taupe, ivy, and rose gloves
    Target

    Price: $16.99 (originally $18; available in two colors)

    15. A cozy, chenille robe for the chilly days when your pajamas aren't enough to keep you warm as you laze about your home, daydreaming of summer.

    long grey robe on model
    Target

    Promising review: "This robe is so cozy, one of my favorite robes ever! I own Skims, Uggs, Calvin Klein, etc. and only use this one. Fave brand." —Sandra

    Price: $20 (originally $37.99; available in sizes XS/S–XL/XXL and two colors)

    16. A pair of fleece-lined, footed tights if the idea of wearing a skirt this time of year seems impossible. You can also layer them under your favorite pair of jeans for extra warmth, making these a versatile winter staple.

    footed tights in brown heather
    Target

    Promising review: "The warmest tights out there. If you live somewhere that gets cold and you need tights to wear under dresses or skirts, this will be your go-to. They are so comfy and very warm for those cold days." —Momof4

    Price: $11.05 (originally $13; available in sizes S/M–1X and four colors)

    17. A lined bomber jacket featuring a ribbed hem, zip front, and a removable, faux fur collar for a versatile look that is basically a compliment magnet.

    burgundy bomber jacket
    Target

    Promising review: "I’m in love with this jacket. It’s a rich burgundy color, good quality material, super warm and comfy. The fur inside the collar is removable which I like so that I can switch up a little. If you’re thinking about getting this jacket, I say take the leap." —Luv2dress 

    Price: $38.25 (originally $45; available in sizes 1X–4X and two colors)

    18. A seamless, long-sleeved top because every winter outfit needs to start with a good base layer.

    long sleeve seamless pink shirt on model
    Target

    Promising review: "This feels like Skims x Lululemon. Great quality and feels/looks very expensive." —TK

    Price: $16 (available in sizes XXS–4X and four colors)

    19. A pair of faux-shearling boots with a treaded, rubber outsole for the perfect mix of cozy and durable (not to mention affordable).

    chestnut tall boots with shearling lining
    Target

    Promising review: "In all seriousness, I love these so much. I bought a similar pair several years ago, which held up beautifully so I decided it was time to add another pair. They are so soft and fuzzy inside, and they keep my feet nice and toasty. Absolutely recommend!" —Clary

    Price: $29.99 (originally $59.50; available in sizes 5–11 and three colors)

    20. A thermal, crewneck top made with moisture-wicking technology to ensure you stay both warm and dry on your morning run.

    blue long sleeve top with thumbholes on model
    Target

    Promising review: "Soft, breathable and comfy! Great for wearing alone when it's chilly out or layer on cold days. One of Cuddl Duds best!" —AH

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and two colors)

    21. A pair of totally trendy knitted leg warmers because when you're freezing, any layer helps. I'll be honest — I added these to my cart immediately.

    white knitted leg warmers
    Target

    Price: $14.99 (originally $19.99; available in two colors)

    22. A stretchy, zip-up jacket with a ribbed design, side pockets, and thumbholes that will fit perfectly beneath your favorite coat when you hit the slopes.

    blue zip up jacket on model
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this jacket. Beautiful color, perfect style and great fit!" —Shay

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 14 colors)

    23. A sweater-knit, pom beanie that will keep your head and ears toasty all season long. It's also pretty dang cute if you ask me.

    Target

    Promising review: "This is a cute and cozy hat, perfect for chilly days! The material is soft." —M1020

    Price: $16.99

    24. Or an insulated thermal headband if you want to protect your ears without messing up your 'do. It's also ideal for those lazy hair days when you can't be bothered to take it out of a bun or ponytail.

    ribbed headband in buttercream
    Target

    Price: $16.99 (available in three colors)

    25. An open-front, mid-length cardigan for some extra warmth while you're lounging around the house, meeting friends for dinner, or getting through an in-office day.

    a model wearing the brown cardigan
    Target

    Promising review: "I’m obsessed this cardigan! The style, the way it fits — I’ve got three of them and if they would just go on sale AND/OR bring the black back in stock in my size, I’m getting another one! Such a great layering piece." —Emswife

    Price: $25.50 (originally $30; available in sizes XS–4X and eight colors/patterns)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.