    30 Halloween Costumes From Walmart That Are Both Easy And Fun

    You still have time to snag a fun costume.

    Hanna Williams
    by Hanna Williams

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A lightweight, Mona Lisa costume to show off that winning smile of yours.

    mona lisa halloween costume
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Absolutely loved, for first time ever received non-stop compliments during Halloween trick-or-treating this year. Heard people calling others from inside houses to come see the Mona Lisa!!!" —MK

    Price: $19.58 (originally $25.50)

    2. A no-fuss, pumpkin poncho that can easily be thrown on over your favorite trusty pair of leggings.

    model wearing orange pumpkin-shaped poncho costume
    Walmart

    Price: $27.98

    3. A pink, tulled gown and a matching, headband-crown for the little Princess Peach in your life.

    pink princess dress on kid model
    Walmart

    Promising review: "The dress was absolutely gorgeous and it fit perfect!!!" —Gg

    Price: $24.48 (originally $35; available in sizes M–L)

    4. An iridescent witch hat for those who hate dressing up. Throw up your favorite black outfit, and, voila, you're a witch!

    black witch hat on model
    Walmart

    Price: $21.10 (originally $33.50)

    5. Or if you *live* for a head-to-toe costume, then this storybook witch costume might be just what you need!

    witch costume on model
    Walmart

    Price: $29.97 (available in sizes S–1X)

    6. A pirate dress with a matching belt that will have you ready to sail the seven seas.

    pirate costume on model
    Walmart

    Price: $59.13 (available in sizes S–2X)

    7. A cow onesie for a festive costume that's as comfortable as your tiny human's favorite pajamas.

    cow costume on toddler model
    Walmart

    Price: $22.51(fits sizes 0–6 months)

    8. A Little Red Riding Hood costume, with a faux, lace-up dress and a matching capelet, that both adults and kids will be sure to recognize.

    little red riding hood costume on model
    Walmart

    Price: $52.70 (available in sizes S–L)

    9. A banana costume, complete with a bright yellow peel and a cheerful face cutout, for anyone looking to add a healthy dose of humor to their Halloween festivities.

    banana costume on model
    Walmart

    Promising review: "The best costume out there. My mom told me to wear this for Halloween and I don't regret it. This is a very excellent costume and would highly recommend." —Grady

    Price: $17.97 (originally $26.79)

    10. A Nightmare Before Christmas, microfleece onesie that is *dying* to be worn for a spooky movie marathon.

    nightmare before christmas onesie
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Better than picture. Good quality. The hood is cool with Jack's face. Looks great." —AtlWM

    Price: $20.98 (originally $29.99; available in sizes S–XL)

    11. A foam tunic depicting the worlds greatest breakfast food: the humble waffle, to show off your love for brunch this Halloween.

    waffle costume on model
    Walmart

    Price: $25.50

    12. An '80s punk costume featuring neon colors and a crossbone print because we all know one decade is better than the rest. This costume includes the patterned, lace dress and leggings.

    80s punk costume on model
    Walmart

    Price: $37.59 

    13. A puppy latte costume to take the term "puppachino" to a whole new level.

    dog in latte costume
    Walmart

    Promising review: "They fit perfectly!" —Lucy

    Price: $15.73 (originally $18.99; available in sizes 6/10 pounds–30/45 pounds)

    14. A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costume featuring a padded jumpsuit, a removable shell, and a mask so they can fight the bad guys in style.

    teenage mutant ninja turtles costume on child model
    Walmart

    Promising review: "The smile on his face was priceless!" —Ray

    Price: $17.97 (available in sizes S–L)

    15. A Christmas poncho for those who are counting down the days until their favorite holiday.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "It was very comfortable to wear and I got a lot of compliments on it." —Hun100

    Price: $24.56 (available in four styles)

    16. A Bud Light Beer Can dress featuring a pull tab headpiece that is sure to turn heads.

    a bud light can costume on model
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This costume was a hit! Fits snug but good! Great price!" —Redheadgirls

    Price: $33.64 (available in sizes S/M–L/XL)

    17. A Princess Jasmine jumpsuit and matching headband so you can see a whole new world on Halloween night.

    princess jasmin costume on model
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Very nice quality!!" —Chloe

    Price: $38.36 (available in sizes S–L)

    18. A one-piece Jessie costume so you can dress up like your favorite Toy Story character.

    jessie from toystory halloween costume on model
    Walmart

    Promising review: "True to size!" —Tami

    Price: $78.95 (available in sizes XS–XL)

    19. A Chucky-inspired, overall dress and knee-high socks so you can be the scariest person on your block.

    chucky overall dress with tall socks on model
    Walmart

    Price: $24.97 (available in sizes M–XL)

    20. A Drake the Vampire Squishmallow costume for the kid dying to dress up as their favorite stuffed animal.

    vampire squishmallow costumer
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Super soft, well-made, and extra 'squishy' — I think my daughter may wear it every day until Halloween!" —Jay

    Price: $36.97

    21. A Wednesday Addams costume that includes a sweater, skirt, jacket, and a collar and tie — all that's missing are the braids!

    wednesday addams costume on model
    Walmart

    Price: $32.88 (available in sizes S–L)

    22. An inflatable, Mr. Potato Head costume guaranteed to make you the life of the party thanks to its detachable face features.

    mr potato head blow up costume
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Perfect! My 12-year-old wore it and it wasn't too big. This made his night!" —Pbandj04

    Price: $67.58 (originally $80.54)

    23. A Star Trek uniform shirt that will make dressing up as easy as can be — just throw on a pair of black pants are you'll be ready for your next voyage!

    star trek uniform long sleeve
    Walmart

    Price: $19.95 (originally $32.95; available in sizes S–XXXL)

    24. An oh-so-cute butterfly dress with built-in wings for the furry friend in your life.

    butterfly costume on dog
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Good quality and super cute." —Ana

    Price: $18.49 (originally $20.99; available in sizes 10/12"–22/25")

    25. A Mad Hatter costume fit for a tea party in wonderland. This costume includes a printed tank dress, velvet jacket, belt, bowtie, and hat.

    madhatter costume on model
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Lovely outfit. Deep, rich colors with great details. Got lots of compliments. Fit is true to size for me. Amazing costume. Love it!" —JJSS

    Price: $49.99 (available in sizes XS–3X/4X)

    26. A kids' rainbow witch costume, which includes a dress, hat, and tights, that will have them casting spells and mixing potions all night long.

    rainbow witch costume on child model
    Walmart

    Price: $17.97 (available in sizes 2T–4T)

    27. A couldn't-be-cuter, poison ivy costume equipped with a patterned, belted dress and matching leggings.

    child model in poison ivy costume
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Great value. Would recommend to friends and family." —Oscar

    Price: $27.80 (originally $33.41)

    28. A baby Incredibles costume *so* adorable that it could inspire the entire family to join in for a superhero-themed affair.

    baby in incredibles costume
    Walmart

    Price: $29.77 (available in sizes 6/12–12/18)

    29. An easy, yet totally spooky, Freddy Krueger costume sporting the classic shirt and an ultra-scary mask.

    freddy shirt and mask on model
    Walmart

    Price: $32.98 (available in size 44-46")

    30. A spider Halloween costume to turn your pet into a creeper crawler.

    dog and cat in matching spider costumes
    Walmart

    Price: $9.97 (available in sizes XS–L)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.