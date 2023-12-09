Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Walmart Dresses That Are Sure To Become *That Dress* In Your Closet

    You'll be reaching for these time and time again.

    Hanna Williams
    by Hanna Williams

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A ribbed, fit-and-flare, midi-length dress that can be dressed up or down depending on your shoes, accessories and wintertime plans.

    grey long sleeve swing dress on model
    Walmart

    Promising review: "It's just as pictured and softer than I thought! Very casual but you can elevate it with a nice belt and other accessories!" —Keiry

    Price: $16.98 (available in sizes SS–3X and four colors)

    2. A ribbed knit, turtleneck dress *so* warm and cozy that one reviewer loves to wear it as a nightgown.

    red turtleneck dress on model
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Objectively it's a cute dress...I just don't wear dresses in the wild. I use it as one of my nightgowns and I enjoy it for that purpose. It's soft and warm. I washed it according to the directions and it did not shrink or bleed. Thinking about getting another one. It fits true to size so no need to size up or down." —Walmart Shopper

    Price: $19.98 (available in sizes S–XXXL and four colors)

    3. A super soft, smocked waist mini shirt dress that effortlessly combines elegance with edgy chicness.

    model wearing the plaid shirt dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "The plaid dress fits true to size, has pockets, and is a soft material. Perfect for the holiday and fall season. The black one is made of a different material as some have mentioned but the plaid version is perfect." —Ashley

    Price: $32 (available in sizes XS–3X and two colors)

    4. A soft-knit, crewneck sweater dress for those chilly days when style and comfort need to intertwine effortlessly.

    blue striped sweater dress on model
    Walmart

    Price: $21.07 (available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors)

    5. A sleek, LBD with the CUTEST feather trim because simple doesn't have to be boring.

    black dress with feather trim on model
    Target

    Price: $14.98 (available in sizes XS–3X)

    6. A puff-sleeve, midi dress featuring an empire waist to add a touch of sophistication to your winter wardrobe.

    black longsleeve dress with puff sleeves on model
    Walmart

    Price: $24.99 (originally $36; available in sizes 14–26)

    7. A unique shirt dress with a layered, houndstooth sweater vest, so you can stay warm *and* attract compliments all day long.

    shirt dress with layered sweater element on model
    Walmart

    Price: $38 (available in sizes 14–26)

    8. A flowy, maxi dress featuring a gathered waistline for those colder nights where you want to get a little dressed up.

    floral long sleeve dress on model
    Walmart

    Price: $30.60 (originally $34; available in sizes XS–XL)

    9. A long-sleeve, plissé midi dress to keep you both stylish and snug during chilly weather.

    Plisse midi dress on model
    Walmart

    Price: $24.98 (originally 0X–4X and four colors)

    10. A belted, corduroy shirt dress that can be worn on its own with boots or even over a pair of skinny jeans for a cute and versatile look.

    a model wearing the olive green dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love that this is made from 100% cotton so it's breathable but at the same time it's warm as it is thick corduroy. Nice color and really like that this comes with a belt and pockets!" —Pearlandra

    Price: $24.98 (available in sizes M–3X and three colors)

    11. A sweater wrap dress with balloon sleeves so you can start effortlessly channeling those festive, winter vibes.

    grey wrapped sweater dress on model
    Target

    Price: $30.99 (available in sizes S–2X and in two colors)

    12. A long-sleeve denim shirt dress for embracing both fashion-forward looks and winter comfort.

    a model wearing the blue denim dress
    Walmart

    Price: $41.40 (available in sizes S–L)

    13. A velvet mini dress sporting a wrap front, subtle shoulder pads, and a removable, rosette pin to elevate your winter attire with a touch of glamour.

    black velvet mini dress on model
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This black velvet dress is perfect for the season!! I love the flower detail!" —Losinghairnotheart

    Price: $29 (available in sizes XS–XXL)

    14. A henley midi dress for comfortably running errands or admiring all the Christmas lights (either from the car or the sidewalk).

    green henley dress on model
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love, love, love this dress. So comfy, soft and versatile. Would buy again in other colors." —Rachel

    Price: $19.98 (available in sizes 0X–5X and four colors)

    15. A ribbed, midi-length sweater dress with oversized, ruffled cuffs to add a playful twist to your "I'm so cold" wardrobe.

    pink ribbed dress on model
    Walmart

    Price: $30 (available in sizes XS–3X and three colors)

    16. A checkered, turtleneck maxi dress with a waist-tie and a side slit so you can make a statement with every step.

    black and white checkered dress on model
    Walmart

    Price: $19.99 (originally $38; available in sizes 14–26)

    17. A cutout mini dress designed with double layered material so you can confidently rock the latest trends without sacrificing warmth.

    black cut out long sleeve dress on model
    Walmart

    Price: $16 (available in sizes XS–3X)

    18. A faux-leather wrap dress that will look *to die for* when paired with your favorite winter boots.

    red faux leather wrap dress on model
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This dress is stunning! I have a larger bust so I sized up but it is actually way too big in the bust and shoulders so I had to return it. I would order true to size or size down! The material is synthetic so it is a little warm but perfect for a chilly evening. The red leather is so on trend!" —Abbie

    Price: $38 (available in sizes S–XL and in black)

    19. A glam pleated maternity dress donning a V-neckline and an elegant empire waist so you can master both style and comfort while you have a bun in the oven.

    gold pleated maternity dress on model
    Walmart

    Price: $26.98 (available in sizes S–XXL and in black)

    20. An A-line, button-up denim dress that will look oh-so-cute over your favorite turtleneck sweater.

    brown denim button up dress on model
    Walmart

    Price: $28.59 (available in sizes XS–XL and nine colors)

    21. A unique bodycon sweater dress that cleverly channels the look of a patterned skirt and a matching top for anyone who wants to mix things up a little (minus the effort that comes with mixing things up a little).

    sweater dress with patterned skirt on model
    Walmart

    Price: $27.99 (available in sizes M–2XL)

    22. A mock-neck midi dress that will look great with a coat and scarf yet won't leave you sweating once you make it to your destination.

    pink mockneck dress on model
    Walmart

    Price: $9.97 (originally $25, available in sizes S–XL and in black)

    23. A classic, fit-and-flare maternity dress that is so cute and so comfy you'll probably keep wearing it long after you've had your baby.

    purple fit and flare dress on model
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Nice dress and easy to wear. It's sizing runs just slightly small." —Dana

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes S–3X and four colors)

    24. A belted blazer dress that, despite its distinguished look, is so versatile it will effortlessly transition from the office to that restaurant you've been dying to try.

    belted black blazer dress on model
    Target

    Price: $38.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and three colors)

    25. A two-piece sweater dress set featuring a ribbed, tank dress and a matching, cropped cable-knit turtleneck that comes in fun colors (and neutrals!) and will surely turn heads everywhere you go.

    blue ribbed dress with sweater top on model
    Walmart

    Price: $32.09 (available in sizes M–XL and seven colors)

    26. A cold-shoulder sweater dress for those whose chilliest days don't drop below 60 degrees. I'm looking at you, CA and FL!

    a model wearing the light blue and white striped dress
    Walmart

    Price: $13+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and also in black)

    27. A cozy, yet totally bold, sweater dress that will look equally as good with a pair of platform heels as it will with your favorite white sneakers.

    green maxi dress on model
    Target

    Price: $26 (available in sizes XS–3X and two colors)

    28. A belted, long-sleeve skater dress so you can be simultaneously cozy *and* on-trend, which is essentially the theme of this post, if you haven't noticed. ;)

    a model wearing the olive green dress with a gold chain belt
    Walmart

    Price: $18.68 (available in sizes XS–3X and four colors)

    29. A sweater dress boasting an ultra-cute ruched bodice, long sleeves, side slit, and peek-a-boo cutout that's so stylish, everyone will be shocked and impressed that you got it from Walmart.

    a model wearing the tan dress
    Walmart

    Price: $43.99 (available in sizes S–XL and four colors)

    30. A turtleneck tunic-style sweater dress that's like enjoying the laid-back comfort of your oversized sweatshirt without compromising on style.

    turtleneck sweater dress on model
    Walmart

    Price: $19.98 (available in sizes 0X–4X and four colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.