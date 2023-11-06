20 Trendy Boots From Target That'll Upgrade All Of Your Outfits

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of classic ankle booties that will likely replace every pair of shoes in your closet thanks to their go-with-anything silhouette, memory foam insoles, and water-repellent design.
2. A pair of dressy boots featuring a stiletto heel and a pointed toe. Let's just say these would look *beyond cute* peeking out of your favorite trousers.
3. A pair of over-the-knee boots with a block heel, tie accents, and a sleek, pointed toe that will serve as the main focal point to any fall look.
4. A pair of totally on-trend Western booties studded with metal hardware that are guaranteed to set you apart from the crowd.
5. A pair of platform snake-print boots with a sturdy, 3.5-inch block heel for the days where you want a little extra height without wobbling on a stiletto.
7. A pair of wedged sock boots that are *so* comfortable, one reviewer said that wearing them is like "walking on clouds."
8. A pair of lace-up, combat boots with a thick, lug sole that will look equally as cute with ripped jeans as they will with your favorite dress.
9. A pair of sparkly ankle boots with a pointed toe, zip closure, and cream piping that are simply *dying* to be worn to the Era's Tour concert experience.
11. A pair of tall, stretchy boots that have been alllll over my TikTok feed — and for good reason, too! I mean, just look at 'em!
12. A pair of suede-like Chelsea boots with elastic panels, pull-up loops, and memory foam insoles to ensure both style and comfort no matter what is on your to-do list.
13. A pair of ultra-short Bearpaw booties with a wool blend lining and a sheepskin footbed so you can enjoy the latest fall trend without breaking the bank.
14. A pair of super cute, waterproof duck boots that you just might wear until spring. Who doesn't love when style mixes with function?
15. A pair of cowgirl boots for adding a little bit of Western flair to any 'fit. Plus, pardon me for thinking so far ahead, but the silver ones would be perfect to wear to a NYE party!
16. A pair of playful ankle booties featuring a cutout design for those looking to step away from traditional fall hues.
17. A pair of slouchy, vegan leather boots with an almond toe that will basically be a compliment magnet.
18. A pair of totally badass, platform boots featuring faux-leather paneling and an exposed front zipper. Laces begone!
19. A pair of cute rubber rain boots sporting an adjustable clasp to ensure the perfect fit around your legs and a fun floral design.
20. And a pair of lace-up, winter boots with a cushioned sole and a block heel that are anything but boring.
