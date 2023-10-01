20 Things From Target That Are The Perfect Mix Of Fashionable And Comfy

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A maxi, slip dress sporting a V-neckline and a side slit so you can show up *stunning* to that dinner date without even trying.
2. A sleeveless jumpsuit with a ruched waist, because, well, there's no piece of clothing that screams "I have my life together" more than a jumpsuit.
3. A stretchy, athletic skort featuring an elastic waistband and roomy pockets so you can upgrade your HGW with little to no effort.
4. A pair of go-with-anything, denim shorts because versatility is king when it comes to minimal-effort looks.
5. A pair of high-rise, woven joggers allowing you to enjoy the comfort of sweatpants while still receiving compliments from friends and coworkers.
6. A cotton-blend, denim shirtdress to transition you from late summer to early fall. Cute, profesh, and oh so stylish.
7. A spaghetti strap bodysuit you'll find yourself reaching for again and again. East to style, just slip this on with a pair of loose pants and you'll be ready to go.
8. A pair of high-rise jeans, that, to put it simply, do. not. miss. I've turned so many friends into budget-denim believers with these bad boys.
10. A classic, breathable blazer to look like you have your life figured out — even if you wish you were still in your fluffy robe.
11. A cotton-blend, front-tie sweater (with pockets!) that is *basically* the professional version of your favorite, fluffy robe.
12. A simple-to-style, button-up shirt to easily pair with shorts, and skirts in the summer and slacks and jeans as the weather starts to turn.
13. A pair of stretchy, flared leggings with a wide waistband that are as equally on trend as they are totally comfy.
14. An empire waist, maxi dress sporting spaghetti straps and a keyhole neckline so you can look put together without having to match a top and bottoms.
15. A classic, henley tunic made from a cotton blend fabric and featuring the cutest buttons crafted from coconuts. Yup, you read that right: coconuts.
16. An easy to style, distressed denim jacket for pairing with all of your favorite looks. The worn-in, oversized feel will ensure maximum comfort all day long.
17. An open-front cardigan because there are few pieces in this world comfier (and cuter!) than the humble, knitted cardigan.
18. An essential, V-neck tank top that is A.) easy to style, B.) high quality, and C.) totally compliment worthy.
20. A sweater dress for those in-office work days where you *literally* can't be bothered to put on pants.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.