    20 Things From Target That Are The Perfect Mix Of Fashionable And Comfy

    Never sacrifice one for the other.

    Hanna Williams

    1. A maxi, slip dress sporting a V-neckline and a side slit so you can show up *stunning* to that dinner date without even trying.

    model wearing the black maxi dress
    Target

    Promising review: "Absolutely stunning dress. I received many compliments." — Yesi 

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–4X and six colors)

    2. A sleeveless jumpsuit with a ruched waist, because, well, there's no piece of clothing that screams "I have my life together" more than a jumpsuit.

    model wearing the green jumpsuit
    Target

    Promising review: "This jumpsuit is amazing!!! The best money I’ve ever spent at target!!!" —NA23 

    Price: $25.50 (originally $30; available in sizes XS–XXL and three colors)

    3. A stretchy, athletic skort featuring an elastic waistband and roomy pockets so you can upgrade your HGW with little to no effort.

    model wearing the purple skort
    Target

    Promising review: "Great price for a great skirt. The length is not too short but not too long. The material is very nice and breathable. I love the waistband and it feels comfortable for a long time." —Shopgal 

    Price: $23.80 (originally $28; available in sizes XS–4X and seven colors)

    4. A pair of go-with-anything, denim shorts because versatility is king when it comes to minimal-effort looks.

    model wearing the light wash denim shorts
    target

    Promising review: "So comfy and stylish. I would buy these again and again" —Jaye

    Price: $18.70 (originally $22; available in sizes 00–30 and three washes)

    5. A pair of high-rise, woven joggers allowing you to enjoy the comfort of sweatpants while still receiving compliments from friends and coworkers.

    model wearing the brown jogger pants
    Target

    Promising review: "I bought these pants to try to look like professional pants at work, but have the comfort of joggers. I thought I would be barely skating by by not being in trouble for my lack of professionalism when wearing these pants. I was pleasantly surprised by the amount of compliments I got when I dressed them up with my work shoes and tops. Multiple people complement me every time I wear them and the comfort is there 100%. I should buy them and every color they were a great investment!" —J

    Price: $27.99 (available in sizes XS–4X and two colors)

    6. A cotton-blend, denim shirtdress to transition you from late summer to early fall. Cute, profesh, and oh so stylish.

    model wearing the denim dress
    Target

    Promising review: "This is SO CUTE. It’s thick, feels like such good quality and how cute will this be for fall!?? You need this." —Karime 

    Price: $35 (available in sizes XS–XXL)

    7. A spaghetti strap bodysuit you'll find yourself reaching for again and again. East to style, just slip this on with a pair of loose pants and you'll be ready to go.

    model wearing the ruby bodysuit
    Target

    Promising review: "I'm really impressed with these inexpensive tank tops. I love them more than I thought I would. The thin straps make it look more dressier to wear out paired with some heels. It was extremely comfortable and I love that it had extra coverage at the top. I wore this with just pasties and I felt great. I personally don’t like thong bottoms so this was perfect for me and so was the length." —Ness

    Price: $12 (available in sizes XXS–4X and five colors)

    8. A pair of high-rise jeans, that, to put it simply, do. not. miss. I've turned so many friends into budget-denim believers with these bad boys.

    model wearing the light wash jeans
    Target

    Promising review: "In the two years since I bought these pants, I have worn them multiple times every week and I changed my whole style around them. Not to be dramatic... but they are the greatest pants of all time. These pants are amazing, and they have held up pretty well for how much I wear them! The off-white color is AWESOME for neutral-colored outfits/style. The fit (at least for me) is perfect. These pants fit exactly how I like them (straight on legs, fitted on waist). I also appreciate that there's nothing weird going on like rips or flaire. They're classy and simple yet so, so unique in that no other jeans do what they do. They're the most reliable and versatile jeans, which is why they are a STAPLE for me and go with pretty much everything I wear. I can dress these up or down to go to virtually anything, and they're comfortable enough that I never get tired of wearing them. I have never gotten so many compliments on any other piece of clothing! I can't recommend these enough. I've looked over the past two years to buy more jeans like them, but I have not found a single jean that compares. I've started to wear mine down, and when they come back in stock, I'm buying two more at least. At this point, I actually don't know what I'd do without them." —Roseann 

    Price: $30.60 (originally $36; available in sizes 00–30, including short and long fits, and two washes) 

    9. A crisp and clean tee to replace the overworn one you've been wearing since college.

    model wearing the navy tee
    Target

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these shirts! I have them in every color! Lightweight & great price! Will definitely purchase more!" —Destanie 

    Price: $6 (available in sizes XS–XXL and seven colors)

    10. A classic, breathable blazer to look like you have your life figured out — even if you wish you were still in your fluffy robe.

    model wearing the black blazer
    Target

    Promising review: "I really like this blazer a lot. When I wanna look comfy but still a bit presentable I use this blazer a lot :)" —Samantha 

    Price: $38 (available in sizes XS–4X)

    11. A cotton-blend, front-tie sweater (with pockets!) that is *basically* the professional version of your favorite, fluffy robe.

    model wearing the brown wrap sweater
    Target

    Promising review: "So comfy and snuggly to wear!" —Louise 

    Price: $40 (available in sizes XS–4X and three colors)

    12. A simple-to-style, button-up shirt to easily pair with shorts, and skirts in the summer and slacks and jeans as the weather starts to turn.

    model wearing the white button up shirt
    target

    Promising review: "I love stylish and comfortable this shirt is! It can be easily dressed up or down, I need it in more colors!" —Valeria

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–4X)

    13. A pair of stretchy, flared leggings with a wide waistband that are as equally on trend as they are totally comfy.

    flared leggings with wide waistband on model
    Target

    Promising review: "Love these pants. Now have them in all colors. They wash and wear great. The legs are just wide enough to wear my prosthetic leg." —Sheila

    Price: $20 (available in sizes XXS–4X and three colors)

    14. An empire waist, maxi dress sporting spaghetti straps and a keyhole neckline so you can look put together without having to match a top and bottoms.

    long pink dress with spaghetti straps on model
    Target

    Promising review: "This dress is all around cute and comfy! I love it! I got a black and pink one! True to size." —Jewel

    Price: $29.75 (originally $35; available in sizes XS–4X and two colors)

    15. A classic, henley tunic made from a cotton blend fabric and featuring the cutest buttons crafted from coconuts. Yup, you read that right: coconuts.

    henley tee on model
    Target

    Promising review: "This shirt is awesome. I love the buttons, the quality of the cotton, and the length. I am tall with a long torso, and this fits beautifully." —ZoeM

    Price: $18 (available in sizes M–4X)

    16. An easy to style, distressed denim jacket for pairing with all of your favorite looks. The worn-in, oversized feel will ensure maximum comfort all day long.

    black denim jacket on model
    Target

    Promising review: "Literally the best denim jacket I’ve ever owned!! I bought my normal clothes sizing rather than usually sizing up and it still has room for movement and comfort. I love the distressing details !!! Super cute and fun for dressing up outfits. Highly recommend." —SuzyB

    Price: $32 (available in sizes XXS–4X and two colors)

    17. An open-front cardigan because there are few pieces in this world comfier (and cuter!) than the humble, knitted cardigan.

    open front cardigan on model
    Taget

    Promising review: "Love this sweater! it has pretty detailing on the sleeves. looks great with dresses and pants!" —LKE57

    Price: $30 (available in sizes XS–4X and seven colors)

    18. An essential, V-neck tank top that is A.) easy to style, B.) high quality, and C.) totally compliment worthy.

    model wearing the pink tank top
    Target

    Promising review: "Super cute top! Doesn't wrinkle." —Bri

    Price: $15 (available in sizes XXS–4X and three colors)

    19. A tube top with a sweetheart neckline to easily elevate your "cute shirt and jeans" look.

    model wearing the brown tube top
    Target

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this top!" —KVail

    Price: $12.75 (originally $15; available in sizes 1X–4X and five colors)

    20. A sweater dress for those in-office work days where you *literally* can't be bothered to put on pants.

    model wearing the green sweater dress
    Target

    Promising review: "This dress couldn’t be more perfect! It’s the perfect length. The material is breathable even though it is knit. Obsessed! Can’t wait to wear it." —Nat

    Price: $32 (available in sizes XS–4X and two colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.