20 Dressy Shoes From Target That Are Comfortable Enough To Wear All Day

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A perfect pair of slingback flats with a faux-leather toe that will look just as good at the office as they will during a night on the town.
2. Or if you love the slingback silhouette but are looking for a different style, then these pointed-toe flats might be exactly what you need.
3. A pair of pointed-toe pumps with memory foam insoles because getting dressed up doesn't mean you should have to sacrifice comfort.
4. A pair of black ankle boots that have a pointed toe and an asymmetrical block heel for an updated look on a total classic.
5. A pair of strappy, mule heels featuring a comfortable 2.25-inch heel height that is ideal for any occasion. I call this "the sweet spot," because it allows for comfort with a little bit of a lift!
7. A pair of go-with-everything, black ballet flats because this timeless, dressy yet versatile, shoe is one everyone needs in their wardrobe.
8. A pair of slip-on mules *so* versatile, they will look just as cute with your favorite pair of jeans or LBD.
9. A pair of showstopping flats with the CUTEST, sparkly bow detailing that are gauranteed to get you compliments all night long.
10. A pair of mid-calf booties sporting a unique, cone heel that are dying to be worn under your go-to midi skirt.
11. A pair of woven mule sandals for the fraction of the price as other brands. With a comfy slip-on design, you can easily slide them on and off throughout the day.
12. A pair of on-trend yet totally unique, fold-over boots featuring a pointed toe and a wedged heel for those who want their shoe to be the star of their outfit.
13. A pair of glittery pumps to add a touch of sparkle to any going out look. Each shoe has an adjustable ankle strap, so you can customize them for the perfect fit.
14. A pair of easy to style platform ankle boots that are sure to make any last minute styling a whole lot easier.
15. A pair of head-turning, rhinestone-studded booties if when you go out, you like to go. all. out. A cushioned insole will also keep your heels and toes comfortable while you're traveling from place to place.
16. A pair of totally compliment-worthy, strappy, square-toe sandals that you will find yourself reaching for on every special occasion.
17. A pair of '70s-inspired mules to help transition you from the colder months to the warmer ones. You'll also be very comfortable, thanks to a memory foam insole.
18. A pair of in-style, clear heels with a pointed toe and a sparkly embellishment for that formal event you have on your calendar.
19. A pair of open-toed, Barbie-pink sandals because that's the sort of energy we all should be walking into the new year with.
20. A pair of faux-leather loafers with metal hardware because not every dressy occasion calls for heels.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.