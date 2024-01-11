Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Dressy Shoes From Target That Are Comfortable Enough To Wear All Day

    Target really pops off with the memory foam insoles.

    Hanna Williams
    by Hanna Williams

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A perfect pair of slingback flats with a faux-leather toe that will look just as good at the office as they will during a night on the town.

    pink slingbacks with black toe
    Target

    I have never added something to my cart so fast. 

    Promising review: "So cute!! I got these and worn [them] to Christmas Eve church and they elevated a plain outfit! I did have to size down one whole size. I’m usually an 8 but got a 7! Cant wait to buy the pink pair!!" —Rachel

    Price: $30 (available in sizes 5.5–11 and in tan)

    2. Or if you love the slingback silhouette but are looking for a different style, then these pointed-toe flats might be exactly what you need.

    black slingback flats
    Target

    Promising review: "I got the white with pearl shoes and they're going to be PERFECT for all the wedding events I have coming up this year. They're comfortable, and the pointed toe doesn't squish my feet." —Kayla

    Price: $30 (available in sizes 5–12 and in white)

    3. A pair of pointed-toe pumps with memory foam insoles because getting dressed up doesn't mean you should have to sacrifice comfort.

    pumps in color tan
    Target

    Promising review: "LOVE THESE! Bought three pairs already. They’re so comfortable!" —Jane

    Price: $32.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and three colors)

    4. A pair of black ankle boots that have a pointed toe and an asymmetrical block heel for an updated look on a total classic.

    black faux leather pointed toe boots
    Target

    Promising review: "Obviously cute! The best part is that it's also comfortable enough to wear, even while carrying a toddler. Neutral color makes it easy to pair with outfits." —Sha Sha Shopper

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and in taupe)

    5. A pair of strappy, mule heels featuring a comfortable 2.25-inch heel height that is ideal for any occasion. I call this "the sweet spot," because it allows for comfort with a little bit of a lift!

    strappy cream block heels
    Target

    Promising review: "Super cute! Like a lot of shoes in this shoe type, not the most comfortable after some time but soooo cute and comfortable for a decent amount a time before it hurts." —Lex

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes 5–12, two widths, and three colors)

    6. Or if you love a little sparkle, then these rhinestone heels are going to be a must-have.

    mule heels with sparkly straps
    Target

    Promising review: "My favorite pair of mules ever! They are so comfortable and great for any occasion!" —Betty

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes 6–11)

    7. A pair of go-with-everything, black ballet flats because this timeless, dressy yet versatile, shoe is one everyone needs in their wardrobe.

    black ballet flats
    Target

    Promising review: "I was looking for flats that did not hurt my feet and looked stylish. I found everything I wanted in these. I wear them with jeans, skirts, leggings and anything else. They truly are the most comfortable shoes I own. Do not pass on these." —Target shopper

    Price: $19 (available in sizes 6–11)

    8. A pair of slip-on mules *so* versatile, they will look just as cute with your favorite pair of jeans or LBD.

    white mules
    Target

    Promising review: "So cute and comfortable! Perfect for work!" —None

    Price: $21.24+ (originally $24.99; available in sizes 6–11 and in black)

    9. A pair of showstopping flats with the CUTEST, sparkly bow detailing that are gauranteed to get you compliments all night long.

    a pair of black ballet flats with a silver sparkly bow
    Target

    Promising review: "These shoes exceeded my expectations! They are adorable and actually comfortable. They look much more expensive than they are!" —Kelly777

    Price: $30 (available in sizes 6–10 and three colors)

    10. A pair of mid-calf booties sporting a unique, cone heel that are dying to be worn under your go-to midi skirt.

    cognac mid calf boots with pointed toe
    Target

    Promising review: "Comfy, perfect! I have a wide foot and love the way these fit! The perfect everything boot. Ordering cognac now." —Drdata 

    Price: $33.99+ (originally $39.99; available in sizes 5–12 and in black)

    11. A pair of woven mule sandals for the fraction of the price as other brands. With a comfy slip-on design, you can easily slide them on and off throughout the day.

    woven heels with two bands in tan
    Target

    Promising review: "Very comfortable and cute!! I rarely wear heels but can manage in these! I bought them in black too!" —Stacy

    Price: $34.99 (available in sizes 5–12, two widths, and in black)

    12. A pair of on-trend yet totally unique, fold-over boots featuring a pointed toe and a wedged heel for those who want their shoe to be the star of their outfit.

    black fold over boots
    Target

    Promising review: "This picture doesn't do this boot justice. These boots are stylish and comfortable." —NayNay J

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes 6–11)

    13. A pair of glittery pumps to add a touch of sparkle to any going out look. Each shoe has an adjustable ankle strap, so you can customize them for the perfect fit.

    sparkling heels with pointed toe
    Target

    Promising review: "Took these dancing and they were comfy. No blisters and received many compliments." —Saly84 

    Price: $40 (available in sizes 5–11)

    14. A pair of easy to style platform ankle boots that are sure to make any last minute styling a whole lot easier.

    white ankle boots with brown block heel
    Target

    Promising review: "My favorite boots of all time!!! So comfortable and so cute." —Abz

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes 6–12)

    15. A pair of head-turning, rhinestone-studded booties if when you go out, you like to go. all. out. A cushioned insole will also keep your heels and toes comfortable while you're traveling from place to place.

    rhinestone studded booties
    Target

    Promising review: "These are SO SHINY I love them! Gorgeous silver color. These are gorgeous in person." —Ampress727

    Price: $49.99 (available in sizes 6–11)

    16. A pair of totally compliment-worthy, strappy, square-toe sandals that you will find yourself reaching for on every special occasion.

    strappy heels in maroon
    Target

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these heels. So comfortable! Perfect height and so cute. They fit true to size." —Melmich

    Price: $28.04+ (originally $32.99; available in sizes 5–12 and three colors)

    17. A pair of '70s-inspired mules to help transition you from the colder months to the warmer ones. You'll also be very comfortable, thanks to a memory foam insole.

    beige platform mule heels
    Target

    Promising review: "LOOOOVE HOW CUTE THESE ARE! Such a wardrobe staple piece!" —Dahliab 

    Price: $17.49+ (originally $34.99; available in sizes 6–11 and in cream)

    18. A pair of in-style, clear heels with a pointed toe and a sparkly embellishment for that formal event you have on your calendar.

    beige heel with clear toe and sparkly embellishment on toe
    Target

    Promising review: "I wore these all night dancing. So comfortable and doesn't make your feet look scrunched up. Got a million compliments. KEEPERS.😍" — PJVineyard 

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes 6.5–11)

    19. A pair of open-toed, Barbie-pink sandals because that's the sort of energy we all should be walking into the new year with.

    pink mule heels with open toes
    Target

    Promising review: "Favorite heel! Not too tall and very easy to walk in!!" —ACK

    Price: $32.29 (originally $37.99; available in sizes 5–12 and three colors)

    20. A pair of faux-leather loafers with metal hardware because not every dressy occasion calls for heels.

    black mules with metal hardware
    Target

    Promising review: "I got these in the taupe. I get compliments on them all the time. I love them — wear almost every day. Can be casual or dressy." —Miranda 

    Price: $28.04+ (originally $32.99; available in sizes 5–12 and three colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.