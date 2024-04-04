30 Stylish Things From Nasty Gal That Will Make All Your Friends Jealous Of Your Closet

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A mini skater dress with spaghetti straps because well, florals for spring and all that. Made in a linen-mix fabric, this is sure to be your go-to for a sunny day picnic.
2. A ribbed midi dress that is totally versatile; you can rock it with sneakers for a chill look and dress it up with heels for a night out.
3. A satin, black maxi skirt that is *chef's kiss* — so glamorous yet elegant, you'll be attracting compliments wherever you go.
4. A faux-leather jacket to drape over your mini skirt and crop top when you're feeling edgy but you don't want to be freezing at brunch.
5. A mesh, asymmetrical midi dress for keeping cool while looking hot. Did you peep the unique, neckline cutout?
6. A pair of platform sandals that are sparkly AND pink, because, well, let's continue this Barbie era, shall we?
7. A delicate, square-neck long sleeve I added to my cart the moment I saw it because, frankly, I don't want to live life without this any longer.
9. A trendy, ombre, knit top with a button-front design that will totally elevate your "jeans and a cute shirt" look.
10. A cropped, plaid button-down *so* effortlessly cool, you will find yourself reaching for it again and again.
11. A unique, lace-up top featuring long sleeves and exposed seam-detailing that just might be love at first sight.
12. A pair of low-rise denim jeans for dressing up or dressing down. Either way — your friends are going to ask where you bought them.
13. A totally beachy, three-piece set that includes a bandeau top, relaxed, wide leg pants, and a maxi length kimono for all the sunny days to come.
15. A satin pajama set so you can turn heads at your next movie night (and be comfy as can be when you get home)!
16. A pair of denim shorts with the cutest star detailing for the days when classic blue jeans just aren't calling your name.
17. A pair of chunky, faux leather Mary Janes because they add a touch of height alongside the cutest essence of Private School chic — and really what more could you want?
18. A pair of high-waisted, wide-leg cargo pants for those laid-back days where you want to be on trend without really trying.
19. A pair of straight-leg trousers that scream ~sophistication ~ regardless of what's on the agenda, be it a networking coffee or pizza before the bar.
20. A pair of platform leather flip-flops to keep your feet from becoming sweat monsters during the day without running the risk of your bare skin touching the gross floor (I'm looking at you New York subway system).
21. A little black dress that is anything but boring thanks to its sparkly, rhinestone detailing and a strappy back design.
22. A crochet, V-neck dress featuring a fitted silhouette, waistline cutouts, and spaghetti straps *perfect* for that vacation I know you've been planning.
23. An underwire, feather corset because sometimes you want that perfect recipe of saucy but cool and this hits on all levels.
24. A pair of denim overalls for a piece that needs minimal styling while still being as cute as can be.
25. A pair of must-have, chunky, white sneakers because let's be real — we're all constantly on the hunt for the perfect pair.
26. A glittery jumpsuit that combines sequins with snakeskin, because WHY? NOT? Beyond cute and destined for compliments, this one is too cool not to feature.
27. A pair of strappy, square-toe stilettos that are unique in silhouette but simple in color, ensuring you can wear them again and again with different looks.
28. A pair of sequin pants featuring a cool-as-can-be moon and star pattern that are, dare I say it, out of this world. ;)
29. A floral embellished kimono for days when it's too warm for a puffer but too cold to go bare-armed. Throw this baby on and wow everybody you come into contact with.
30. A pair of authentic, suede sandals with boho-inspired, coin detailing so you can feel sunny-day ready the moment the package arrives on your porch.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.