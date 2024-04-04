BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Stylish Things From Nasty Gal That Will Make All Your Friends Jealous Of Your Closet

    Including a faux leather jacket and the cutest PJ set.

    Hanna Williams
    by Hanna Williams

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A mini skater dress with spaghetti straps because well, florals for spring and all that. Made in a linen-mix fabric, this is sure to be your go-to for a sunny day picnic.

    model in floral dress holding a Coke bottle beside a vintage car
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $27 (originally $54; available in sizes 0–14)

    2. A ribbed midi dress that is totally versatile; you can rock it with sneakers for a chill look and dress it up with heels for a night out.

    model in a fitted midi dress with a cropped jacket and sneakers
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $24.50 (originally $49; available in sizes S–L and two colors)

    3. A satin, black maxi skirt that is *chef's kiss* — so glamorous yet elegant, you'll be attracting compliments wherever you go.

    model in a two-piece black ensemble with a crop top and long skirt, viewed from behind
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $24.50 (originally $49; available in sizes 2–8)

    4. A faux-leather jacket to drape over your mini skirt and crop top when you're feeling edgy but you don't want to be freezing at brunch.

    Model wearing a black leather jacket, ribbed top, and beige skirt with a buckle belt
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $52 (originally $188; available in sizes XL–3XL)

    5. A mesh, asymmetrical midi dress for keeping cool while looking hot. Did you peep the unique, neckline cutout?

    model in a fitted, printed midi dress with a high neckline and long sleeves, paired with platform heels
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $21.60 (originally $54; available in sizes XS–XL and two colors)

    6. A pair of platform sandals that are sparkly AND pink, because, well, let's continue this Barbie era, shall we?

    Close-up of a person wearing pink platform sandals with embellished details
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $15.20 (originally $38; available in sizes 5–9)

    7. A delicate, square-neck long sleeve I added to my cart the moment I saw it because, frankly, I don't want to live life without this any longer.

    model in a white lace-trimmed top and blue jeans
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $17 (originally $34; available in sizes 2–12 and in two colors)

    8. A pair of super versatile, double strap, denim clogs to add a touch of personality to any look.

    Person wearing blue jeans and brown heeled sandals with buckle details
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $68 (available in sizes 5–10)

    9. A trendy, ombre, knit top with a button-front design that will totally elevate your "jeans and a cute shirt" look.

    Model wearing a ribbed cutout sweater with unique waistline detailing
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $29 (originally $58; available in sizes S–L)

    10. A cropped, plaid button-down *so* effortlessly cool, you will find yourself reaching for it again and again.

    model in plaid shirt and denim jeans looking to the side
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $23 (originally $46; available in sizes 0–14)

    11. A unique, lace-up top featuring long sleeves and exposed seam-detailing that just might be love at first sight.

    model poses in a lace-up crop top and pleated skirt with a belt
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $19 (originally $38; available in sizes XS–L and two colors)

    12. A pair of low-rise denim jeans for dressing up or dressing down. Either way — your friends are going to ask where you bought them.

    Model wearing a cropped white top and wide-leg blue jeans
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $31 (originally $62; available in sizes 2–14)

    13. A totally beachy, three-piece set that includes a bandeau top, relaxed, wide leg pants, and a maxi length kimono for all the sunny days to come.

    model in a tropical print three-piece outfit with midriff cutout
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $56 (originally $112; available in sizes S–L)

    14. A pair of pinstripe, wide-legged pants so you can be trendy, stylish, and oh-so-comfortable.

    Person in white top and striped wide-leg pants walking
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $21 (originally $42; available in sizes 0–14)

    15. A satin pajama set so you can turn heads at your next movie night (and be comfy as can be when you get home)!

    model in black pajama set holding a rose, standing by a table with tea service
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $34 (originally $68; available in sizes S–L)

    16. A pair of denim shorts with the cutest star detailing for the days when classic blue jeans just aren't calling your name.

    model posing in star-patterned shorts, white top, leather jacket, and white boots
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $34.40 (originally $86; available in sizes 0–14 and two colors)

    17. A pair of chunky, faux leather Mary Janes because they add a touch of height alongside the cutest essence of Private School chic — and really what more could you want?

    model seated wearing a cable-knit sweater, plaid skirt, white socks, and black platform shoes
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $27 (originally $54; available in sizes 5–10)

    18. A pair of high-waisted, wide-leg cargo pants for those laid-back days where you want to be on trend without really trying.

    Model in beige cargo pants and black shoes holding a black leather jacket
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $46 (originally $118; available in sizes 2–14)  

    19. A pair of straight-leg trousers that scream ~sophistication ~ regardless of what's on the agenda, be it a networking coffee or pizza before the bar.

    Model in a sleeveless crop top with buttons and high-waisted wide-leg trousers
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $34 (originally $68; available in sizes 0–14 and three colors)

    20. A pair of platform leather flip-flops to keep your feet from becoming sweat monsters during the day without running the risk of your bare skin touching the gross floor (I'm looking at you New York subway system).

    Person wearing black platform sandals standing on tiled floor
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $31 (originally $62; available in sizes 5–10)

    21. A little black dress that is anything but boring thanks to its sparkly, rhinestone detailing and a strappy back design.

    model wearing a black mini dress with silver trim and strappy heels
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $75 (originally $150; available in sizes 0–14)

    22. A crochet, V-neck dress featuring a fitted silhouette, waistline cutouts, and spaghetti straps *perfect* for that vacation I know you've been planning.

    model in a fitted dress with wavy black and white patterns
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $37.60 (originally $94; available in sizes S–L)

    23. An underwire, feather corset because sometimes you want that perfect recipe of saucy but cool and this hits on all levels.

    model in black lace top and wide-leg trousers standing outside a tattoo parlor
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $21 (originally $42; available in sizes 4–12)

    24. A pair of denim overalls for a piece that needs minimal styling while still being as cute as can be.

    model in denim overalls over a white tee, accessorized with hoop earrings and sunglasses, standing casually
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $37 (originally $74; available in sizes 0–14)

    25. A pair of must-have, chunky, white sneakers because let's be real — we're all constantly on the hunt for the perfect pair.

    Person wearing white chunky sneakers
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $15 (originally $30; available in sizes 5–10)

    26. A glittery jumpsuit that combines sequins with snakeskin, because WHY? NOT? Beyond cute and destined for compliments, this one is too cool not to feature.

    model in a sequined halter neck jumpsuit
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $62 (originally $245; available in sizes 2–10)

    27. A pair of strappy, square-toe stilettos that are unique in silhouette but simple in color, ensuring you can wear them again and again with different looks.

    White strappy high-heeled sandals showcased on a model&#x27;s feet
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $27.50 (originally $55; available in sizes 5–10)  

    28. A pair of sequin pants featuring a cool-as-can-be moon and star pattern that are, dare I say it, out of this world. ;)

    Person wearing star-patterned flared pants and a white top
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $52.80 (originally $132; available in sizes 0–14)

    29. A floral embellished kimono for days when it's too warm for a puffer but too cold to go bare-armed. Throw this baby on and wow everybody you come into contact with.

    Model poses in a cropped top, denim shorts, fringe jacket, and cowboy boots
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $68 (originally $322; available in sizes 14–20)

    30. A pair of authentic, suede sandals with boho-inspired, coin detailing so you can feel sunny-day ready the moment the package arrives on your porch.

    Person wearing strappy sandals with embellishments, standing
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $27 (originally $54; available in sizes 5–10)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.