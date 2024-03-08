Skip To Content
    30 Pieces From Nasty Gal That’ll Have You Counting Down The Days Until They Arrive

    *checks delivery app for the millionth time today*

    Hanna Williams
    by Hanna Williams

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A metallic mini dress giving 2012 crackle nail polish but in the best way possible.

    Woman in a metallic mini dress with thin straps, suitable for a party or evening event
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $79 (originally $158; available in sizes 0–10)

    2. A versatile, leather bomber jacket featuring a collared neckline, zippered accents, and star detailing so you'll have the ultimate go-to piece for any outfit.

    Model wearing a black leather jacket with large white star details and cinched waist. Perfect for a bold fashion statement
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $188 (originally $482; available in sizes 0–12)

    3. A longline, faux leather and fur coat basically guaranteed to attract compliments wherever you go.

    Model wears a long black and white shearling coat with black boots
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $146 (originally $292; available in sizes 4–12)

    4. A pair of straight leg, black jeans with sparkling studs because I know we've all been eyeing pieces like these since we saw Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl.

    Model in a studded black denim jacket and matching trousers, midriff exposed, hands in pockets
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $79 (originally $158; available in sizes 0–12)

    5. Or these star bum shorts if you want something with a similar feel but slightly less sparkle. These still add a pop of ~star power~ to your wardrobe and will pull everyone's eyes to your best ~ass-et~.

    Nasty Gal

    Price: $38 (originally $95; available in sizes 14–20)

    6. A ribbed, two-piece set with an oversized, button-down top and a pair of matching, elastic shorts for anyone who already has summer on their mind.

    Model wearing a white textured button-up shirt and matching shorts, accessorized with a beaded necklace
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $29.60 (originally $74; available in sizes 0–14 and two colors)

    7. A pair of wide-leg, trouser pants that will look equally as cute with sneakers and an oversized tee as they will with heels and a blazer.

    Woman in a white sleeveless crop top with button details and high-waisted wide-leg pants
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $47.50 (originally $95; available in sizes 2–12)

    8. An oversized, pinstripe blazer because who doesn't love a piece that expertly transitions from a work day to a night out on the town with friends?

    Woman in a pinstriped blazer and shorts set with a white top, black handbag, and heels
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $94 (originally $188; available in sizes 0–14)

    9. A totally on-trend knit sweater to make you feel like you're wrapped up in a cozy, bright blanket all day. If the thought of an early spring already has you planning your colorful fits, this baby is begging to be added to the rotation.

    Person in a striped sweater and pleated skirt standing in front of a door
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $52 (originally $104; available in sizes S–L)

    10. A totally unique, colorblocked mini dress sporting sparkles, slits, and a showstopping neckline so you can turn heads wherever you go.

    Model in a sleeveless mini dress and metallic knee-high boots. Dress has scalloped trim; boots have a pointed toe
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $58 (originally $145; available in sizes 0–10)

    11. A pair of patterned pajamas *so* trendy, you might be tempted to wear them out and about as actual pants — and we wouldn't judge you if you did.

    Woman in a patterned oversize blouse and matching pants standing against a neutral background
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $41 (originally $82; available in sizes S–L)

    12. A sequined, fringe jacket for all your twirling on the dancefloor night. Doesn't matter what you wear beneath it — this jacket will do all the talking.

    Woman in fringed gold jacket, red bikini top, and denim shorts
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $133.60 (originally $334; available in sizes 2–12)

    13. A sparkly, checkerboard mini dress with a straight neckline, spaghetti straps, and a fitted silhouette that is so cute, you won't want to take it off at the end of the night.

    Woman in a sequined mini dress with white cowboy boots, standing against a plain background. Perfect for a night out
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $58 (originally $145; available in sizes 0–10)

    14. A backless, boat neck top that is *basically* the 2024 version of a mullet — business in the front, party in the back.

    Nasty Gal

    Price: $21 (originally $42; available in sizes 2–12)

    15. A plunging, cowl-neck halter top because idk if you've been watching The Bachelor, but apparently halter tops are in again and here's your next fave wardrobe piece.

    Woman in a draped green top and grey jeans with a black belt poses with a hand on her hip
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $19 (originally $38; available in sizes 0–12 and two colors)

    16. A pair of relaxed, twill stripe pants so you can embrace the cargo trend while still having your own distinct flair.

    Woman in sleeveless white top and striped pants with a shoulder bag, posing for a shopping article
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $83 (originally $166; available in sizes 0–14)

    17. A colorful, scarf-inspired top featuring a tie-back for an effortlessly unique twist on festival style in your every day wardrobe.

    Woman wearing a patchwork strapless top with various patterns
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $16.80 (originally $42; available in sizes 0–14)

    18. A striped, halter mini with a V-neckline and, get ready to celebrate, pockets, because style should never sacrifice practicality.

    Woman in striped halter-neck dress and black boots, posed with hand on hip
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $108.80 (originally $272; available in sizes 0–14)

    19. An ombre, maxi cardigan for days when you're after style that turns heads but feels like you're wrapped in your coziest bathrobe.

    Woman in oversized ombre cardigan over a tee, shorts, and knee-high boots, posing for a shopping article
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $72.50 (originally $145; available in sizes S–L)

    20. A cotton, sleeveless button-up so effortlessly chic you'll find yourself reaching for it again and again even on days you don't have to go into the office.

    Model wearing a white short-sleeve button-up shirt and black leather miniskirt
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $19 (originally $38; available in sizes 0–10)

    21. A denim, colorblock bomber jacket that, quite frankly, is the coolest piece of outwear I have seen in a while and for that reason I say we should all own one. You get a bomber jacket! You get a bomber jacket! You get a bomber jacket!!

    Person in a cropped white top and two-tone jacket, paired with high-waisted trousers
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $69 (originally $138; available in sizes 0–14)

    22. A pleated, denim mini skirt with the cutest, triple buckle waistband, because, I don't know about you, but it feels like a Gen Z love letter to our millennial, early 2000s vibe.

    Woman in a black tank top, denim mini skirt, knee-high boots, and carrying a shoulder bag
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $27.20 (originally $68; available in sizes 0–12)

    23. A pair of faux leather, straight-leg pants because they strike the perfect balance of versatile, go-with-anything essentials and bold statement makers.

    Woman in oversized leather jacket, crop top, and matching pants, standing with hands in pockets
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $41 (originally $82; available in sizes 0–14)

    24. A creamy, satin maxi skirt to effortlessly mix and match throughout the seasons. Pair with a sweater for those chilly early spring days and throw on a crop top when the weather is finally warm enough for a wine tasting on the water.

    Woman in a leather jacket, white top, and satin skirt paired with sneakers, posing for a shopping article
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $27.50 (originally $55; available in sizes 0–14)

    25. A pair of breezy, drawstring pants sporting a classic, striped pattern that looks totally chic while still being stupid comfy.

    Woman in white tank top and striped pants, posing with hands clasped, wearing a cap
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $23 (originally $46; available in sizes 0–14)

    26. A denim mini dress that will leave you camera-ready no matter the occasion. Best part? It's a one-and-done outfit. Pull on, zip up, ready to go!

    Model wearing a black denim jacket with a zipper, styled with a matching skirt
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $41 (originally $82; available in sizes 2–14 and two colors)

    27. A peplum-inspired, strapless top for a fresh spin on the mid-2000s silhouette. Plus, we're still in our Barbie-core era, right?

    Model wearing a strapless, floral-patterned top with peplum detail, paired with bright trousers
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $41 (originally $82; available in sizes 0–14 and two colors)

    28. A slinky, off-the-shoulder, long sleeve top to serve as a trendy twist on a go-to piece.

    Woman in an off-the-shoulder black top and gray jeans posing with hands on hips
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $21 (originally $42; available in sizes 2–10)

    29. A tulle, tiered, strapless midi dress that channels fairy princess vibes in the best way possible (as if that could ever be bad). Honestly, if I saw you in this gem, my jaw would be on the floor.

    Woman in a strapless lilac tulle dress holding a sparkly handbag, paired with metallic pointed-toe shoes
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $83 (originally $166; available in sizes 2–10 and two colors)

    30. A pair of totally cool, black pants with an asymmetrical, skirt-style overlay so you can easily marry classic hues with edgy cuts for the perfect, compliment-worthy look.

    Model wearing an asymmetrical black top with matching pants, paired with heeled sandals
    Nasty Gal

    Price: $32 (originally $64; available in sizes 2–12)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.