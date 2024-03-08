30 Pieces From Nasty Gal That’ll Have You Counting Down The Days Until They Arrive

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
2. A versatile, leather bomber jacket featuring a collared neckline, zippered accents, and star detailing so you'll have the ultimate go-to piece for any outfit.
3. A longline, faux leather and fur coat basically guaranteed to attract compliments wherever you go.
4. A pair of straight leg, black jeans with sparkling studs because I know we've all been eyeing pieces like these since we saw Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl.
5. Or these star bum shorts if you want something with a similar feel but slightly less sparkle. These still add a pop of ~star power~ to your wardrobe and will pull everyone's eyes to your best ~ass-et~.
6. A ribbed, two-piece set with an oversized, button-down top and a pair of matching, elastic shorts for anyone who already has summer on their mind.
7. A pair of wide-leg, trouser pants that will look equally as cute with sneakers and an oversized tee as they will with heels and a blazer.
8. An oversized, pinstripe blazer because who doesn't love a piece that expertly transitions from a work day to a night out on the town with friends?
9. A totally on-trend knit sweater to make you feel like you're wrapped up in a cozy, bright blanket all day. If the thought of an early spring already has you planning your colorful fits, this baby is begging to be added to the rotation.
10. A totally unique, colorblocked mini dress sporting sparkles, slits, and a showstopping neckline so you can turn heads wherever you go.
11. A pair of patterned pajamas *so* trendy, you might be tempted to wear them out and about as actual pants — and we wouldn't judge you if you did.
12. A sequined, fringe jacket for all your twirling on the dancefloor night. Doesn't matter what you wear beneath it — this jacket will do all the talking.
13. A sparkly, checkerboard mini dress with a straight neckline, spaghetti straps, and a fitted silhouette that is so cute, you won't want to take it off at the end of the night.
14. A backless, boat neck top that is *basically* the 2024 version of a mullet — business in the front, party in the back.
15. A plunging, cowl-neck halter top because idk if you've been watching The Bachelor, but apparently halter tops are in again and here's your next fave wardrobe piece.
16. A pair of relaxed, twill stripe pants so you can embrace the cargo trend while still having your own distinct flair.
17. A colorful, scarf-inspired top featuring a tie-back for an effortlessly unique twist on festival style in your every day wardrobe.
18. A striped, halter mini with a V-neckline and, get ready to celebrate, pockets, because style should never sacrifice practicality.
19. An ombre, maxi cardigan for days when you're after style that turns heads but feels like you're wrapped in your coziest bathrobe.
20. A cotton, sleeveless button-up so effortlessly chic you'll find yourself reaching for it again and again even on days you don't have to go into the office.
21. A denim, colorblock bomber jacket that, quite frankly, is the coolest piece of outwear I have seen in a while and for that reason I say we should all own one. You get a bomber jacket! You get a bomber jacket! You get a bomber jacket!!
22. A pleated, denim mini skirt with the cutest, triple buckle waistband, because, I don't know about you, but it feels like a Gen Z love letter to our millennial, early 2000s vibe.
23. A pair of faux leather, straight-leg pants because they strike the perfect balance of versatile, go-with-anything essentials and bold statement makers.
24. A creamy, satin maxi skirt to effortlessly mix and match throughout the seasons. Pair with a sweater for those chilly early spring days and throw on a crop top when the weather is finally warm enough for a wine tasting on the water.
25. A pair of breezy, drawstring pants sporting a classic, striped pattern that looks totally chic while still being stupid comfy.
26. A denim mini dress that will leave you camera-ready no matter the occasion. Best part? It's a one-and-done outfit. Pull on, zip up, ready to go!
27. A peplum-inspired, strapless top for a fresh spin on the mid-2000s silhouette. Plus, we're still in our Barbie-core era, right?
29. A tulle, tiered, strapless midi dress that channels fairy princess vibes in the best way possible (as if that could ever be bad). Honestly, if I saw you in this gem, my jaw would be on the floor.
30. A pair of totally cool, black pants with an asymmetrical, skirt-style overlay so you can easily marry classic hues with edgy cuts for the perfect, compliment-worthy look.
