    25 Lululemon Pieces That Are Perfect For Working Out *Or* Relaxing

    Because your go-to's should be perfect for both.

    Hanna Williams
    by Hanna Williams

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pair of classic, high-rise Align pants because I SWEAR these are comfier than being naked. Seriously though, add these to your cart ASAP.

    Model wearing black leggings
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "Love these for the gym, running, and yoga. Soft feel keeps me comfortable. :)" —Heatherb2000

    Price: $98+ (available in sizes 0–20, four lengths, and 12 colors)

    2. A pair of silky, high-rise sweats made with Softstream fabric that boasts a peach-fuzz-like softness because comfort is always king. They're a personal favorite of mine; I adore that they look a little more upscale for when my lounging days turn into errand-running days. And! These are perfect for morning low-lift yoga sessions so you can keep comfy.

    Model in light pink high-rise sweatpants
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I purchased the dark blue, they’re incredibly soft and comfortable! I wore, washed, and dried and put [them] right back on! The price is high, but I would buy again!" —Morghan

    Price: $128 (available in sizes 0–20, three lengths, and 10 colors)

    3. A lightweight and breathable short-sleeve tee that was designed to move with you — not against you — no matter what your training schedule (or Netflix binge-watching schedule) may bring.

    Model in a white lightweight short-sleeve tee
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "LOVE the soft lightweight material. Super comfortable and great for working out or just everyday wear. The color is awesome!!" —Tonia

    Price: $68 (available in sizes 0–20 and 12 colors)

    4. An Align cropped tank top because there's a reason why everyone on your FYP is obsessed with it. It's weightless, sweat-wicking, and ultra stretchy, making it the perfect piece for your next yoga sesh or relaxing day.

    Model in white Align cropped tank top and brown leggings
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "Yoga, marathon, and beach-approved. I own 10 and will keep buying every time they go on WMTM. Fits identical to the Align bras." —The running physiYOGI

    Price: $68 (available in sizes 0–18 and 13 colors) 

    5. A buttery pair of breathable biker shorts that will stay put as you move through your vinyasa and switch between standing and sitting positions.

    Model wearing purple breathable biker shorts
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I love these shorts — wear for CrossFit workouts and running. Extremely comfortable, don’t fall down with high intensity exercise." —Sarah

    Price: $64 (available in sizes 0–20, four lengths, and 13 colors)

    6. A sweat-wicking D/DD cup sports bra featuring trendy multi-straps and a longline silhouette so you can feel supported while on-the-move.

    Model wearing a brown sweat-wicking sports bra and matching leggings
    Lululemon

    This bra is also available in B/C cup sizes

    Promising review: "I love the cloud bras. I picked up my first one while on vacation as I forgot a bra suitable for hiking. The fit and comfort are perfect. It is very convenient having the built-in bra pad come wash time, and the bra stays put and also performs well during my hot yoga classes." —Ilene Fwlr

    Price: $68 (available in sizes 2–14 and six colors)

    7. A relaxed cotton tee for an easy-to-wear look that is as comfy as it is cute. Add your favorite leggings and joggers, plus a pair of cushy sneakers, and you'll be ready for a low-key workout.

    Model wearing light gray cotton T-shirt
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "Loved, loved, loved the shirt with a pair of shorts. The material is so nice and breathable. 10/10 recommend." —Callilaketapps

    Price: $58 (available in sizes 0–20 and six colors)

    8. A ribbed, long-sleeve top with four-way stretch that personally, I have probably worn 100x since I bought it.

    Model wearing ribbed taupe long-sleeve top
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "Love it bought five — two black, one brown, one red, and one white. Wear the black and brown almost every day. The red and white are still as comfy but they are a little see-through. I've seen grey on others and may buy one of those as an additional staple for everyday wear. Super soft. Just tight enough to be warm and feel snug, but not too tight to feel restrictive in any way. Great for working out as well as everyday wear." —Fitness by Theresa Raines

    Price: $68 (available in sizes 0–20 and eight colors)

    9. A pair of dance-inspired cargo pants that will effortlessly take you from the couch, to errands, to brunch, and finally to your nighttime workout.

    Model wearing blue dance-inspired cargo pants
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I AM SO HAPPY TO HAVE FOUND THESE. They are the most comfy cargo jogger ever. The sizing is def different (oversized) but they are so awesome. I typically wear a 4 or 6 and the XS fit me perfect. These would look sweet in camo print.. just saying!" —Jkm18

    Price: $128 (available in sizes XS–XL and seven colors)

    10. A cropped, zip up jacket made from oh-so-soft, Nulu fabric to add an extra layer of warmth to your next run.

    Model wearing light blue cropped zip-up jacket
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "If you're on the fence about buying this...just do it. Trust me! The fit is amazing — 😍 — you won't be disappointed."  —JennaP

    Price: $118 (available in sizes 0–14 and seven colors)

    11. A pair of woven wide-leg pants sporting a buttery soft waistband so you can enjoy maximum comfort no matter the moves.

    model wearing green woven wide leg pants
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I want these in every color. These are literally so perfect! Make more of these pleaseee!!" —Emilyb93

    Price: $148 (available in sizes XS–XL and three colors)

    12. A pair of unique, ankle-length leggings with the *cutest* asymmetrical waistband for a trendy twist on a classic piece. I just bought a pair of these and can confirm they are a total compliment magnet.

    model wearing gray ankle-length leggings with asymmetrical waist band design
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "They’re buttery soft, thick, and the nomad color is to die for. Highly recommend!" —Paige

    Price: $118 (available in sizes 0–14 and four colors)

    13. A mid-weight, cotton-blend sweater perfect for relaxed days at home or as a gym-ready cover-up.

    Model wearing a textured white sweater
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "This sweater is perfect! So pretty and soft!" —Cind

    Price: $128 (available in sizes XS–XL and two colors)

    14. A four-way-stretch, triangle sports bra that'll provide light support during your training days — whether that involves a barre class or leg day workout.

    Model wearing green four-way stretch triangle sports bra
    Lululemon

    This bra is designed for A/B cup sizes — if you would like a triangle bralette that fits A-D cup sizes, here's a similar style.

    Promising review: "Just have to say that I looove this bra." —Lisa

    Price: $48 (available in sizes 2–14 and two colors)

    15. A one-shoulder, longline sports bra with added Lycra fibre stretch so it ensures a snug fit without digging in.

    Model in a blue one-shoulder sports bra and matching leggings
    Lululemon

    This bra is also available in A/B cup sizes

    Promising review: "Comfortable, functional, versatile, stylish. Nothing is squished and everything stays in place even while skipping rope. Excellent deal when on sale." —Carmen

    Price: $58 (available in sizes 2–14 and four colors)

    16. A mini dress with built-in shorts AND pockets to fully elevate your next hot girl walk. Reviewers also love how easy this pieces is to dress up or down.

    Model in a light blue mini dress with built-in shorts
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "It is so cute and comfy! You can dress it up or down, and it is a great length. I didn't realize there were built-in shorts with pockets as well so that was a nice surprise. 😻" —Lululemon Shopper

    Price: $148 (available in sizes 0–20 and six colors)

    17. A breathable tank designed with mesh fabric panels for extra ventilation at your next CrossFit class.

    Model in sleeveless white cropped breathable tank
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I bought four in different colors. So light and airy. I got a lot of compliments. Great for pickleball as well as for barre workouts." —Gkate883

    Price: $58 (available in sizes 0–20 and four colors)

    18. A pair of high-rise, mesh leggings made from Lululemon's fastest drying material ever — so you'll be more than ready to get sweaty.

    Model wearing dark purple mesh ankle-length leggings
    Lululemon

    Price: $118 (available in sizes 0–14)

    19. A weightless, one-piece bodysuit for the days where you can't be bothered matching a shirt to a pair of pants.

    Model wearing brown sleeveless short bodysuit
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I get so many compliments on this. I will be ordering a second one...probably as soon as I send this review. True to size." —Moon Goddess

    Price: $128 (available in sizes 0–20 and three colors)

    20. Or, if you prefer some added warmth, then this bodysuit with pants might be just what you need.

    Model wearing brown sleeveless bodysuit
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "The Align bodysuit is a GAME-CHANGER! I was skeptical of the whole bodysuit trend, but this buttery soft Align bodysuit fits like a glove and is so comfortable! I need it in more colors because I may never take this one off!" —Lululemon Shopper

    Price: $148 (available in sizes 0–20, two lengths, and four colors)

    21. A pair of high-rise, fleece-lined joggers for chasing new personal records on cold mornings without the chill.

    Model wearing gray high-rise, fleece-lined joggers
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "Most comfortable joggers I've ever owned." —Girlontherun

    Price: $89 (originally $128; available in sizes 0–14 and three colors)

    22. A breathable tank with a relaxed fit, scoop neckline, and curved hem to layer over your favorite sports bra.

    Model wearing light purple sleeveless workout tank
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "Favorite tank for work as a massage therapist. Stays tucked in, wicks sweat, looks professional, love everything about this tank."  —Crys

    Price: $38 (available in sizes 0–20 and eight colors)

    23. A pair of soft-as-can be ribbed shorts that were quite literally *made* for lounging.

    Model wearing light gray lounge shorts
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I always struggled to find shorts that fit my waist and butt and these are finally it!! The fabric is amazingly soft and comfortable. I am sad they are sold out because I would buy in every colour. PLEASE bring these back. I live in these and need more. I’m obsessed please restock." —Stephaniealine

    Price: $88 (available in sizes 0–14 and two colors)

    24. A pair of yoga pants — or, well, "flared leggings" — that are equal parts comfortable, trendy, and ready for a workout.

    model wearing flared purple high-rise leggings
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "These are the softest leggings ever! I'll keep buying them until I can't." —Aneatcat

    Price: $118 (available in sizes 0–14, two lengths, and seven colors)

    25. An oversized, funnel-neck sweatshirt with a quarter zip design and a roomy, front pocket for all your lounging or workout needs.

    Model wearing light purple funnel-neck sweatshirt
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I'm a big fan of all things 'high necked' — turtleneck, mockneck, funnel neck. Also a big fan of full-length sweatshirts over cropped sweatshirts. I own the Scuba hoodie crop (use it primarily for the gym) and liked the quality of the product, so decided to give this one a try. Same great quality and same comfy, oversized (but not sloppy) fit. I am contemplating ordering another." —Michelle K

    Price: $128 (available in sizes XS/S–XL/XXL and six colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.