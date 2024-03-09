25 Lululemon Pieces That Are Perfect For Working Out *Or* Relaxing

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of classic, high-rise Align pants because I SWEAR these are comfier than being naked. Seriously though, add these to your cart ASAP.
2. A pair of silky, high-rise sweats made with Softstream fabric that boasts a peach-fuzz-like softness because comfort is always king. They're a personal favorite of mine; I adore that they look a little more upscale for when my lounging days turn into errand-running days. And! These are perfect for morning low-lift yoga sessions so you can keep comfy.
3. A lightweight and breathable short-sleeve tee that was designed to move with you — not against you — no matter what your training schedule (or Netflix binge-watching schedule) may bring.
4. An Align cropped tank top because there's a reason why everyone on your FYP is obsessed with it. It's weightless, sweat-wicking, and ultra stretchy, making it the perfect piece for your next yoga sesh or relaxing day.
5. A buttery pair of breathable biker shorts that will stay put as you move through your vinyasa and switch between standing and sitting positions.
6. A sweat-wicking D/DD cup sports bra featuring trendy multi-straps and a longline silhouette so you can feel supported while on-the-move.
7. A relaxed cotton tee for an easy-to-wear look that is as comfy as it is cute. Add your favorite leggings and joggers, plus a pair of cushy sneakers, and you'll be ready for a low-key workout.
8. A ribbed, long-sleeve top with four-way stretch that personally, I have probably worn 100x since I bought it.
9. A pair of dance-inspired cargo pants that will effortlessly take you from the couch, to errands, to brunch, and finally to your nighttime workout.
10. A cropped, zip up jacket made from oh-so-soft, Nulu fabric to add an extra layer of warmth to your next run.
11. A pair of woven wide-leg pants sporting a buttery soft waistband so you can enjoy maximum comfort no matter the moves.
12. A pair of unique, ankle-length leggings with the *cutest* asymmetrical waistband for a trendy twist on a classic piece. I just bought a pair of these and can confirm they are a total compliment magnet.
14. A four-way-stretch, triangle sports bra that'll provide light support during your training days — whether that involves a barre class or leg day workout.
15. A one-shoulder, longline sports bra with added Lycra fibre stretch so it ensures a snug fit without digging in.
16. A mini dress with built-in shorts AND pockets to fully elevate your next hot girl walk. Reviewers also love how easy this pieces is to dress up or down.
17. A breathable tank designed with mesh fabric panels for extra ventilation at your next CrossFit class.
18. A pair of high-rise, mesh leggings made from Lululemon's fastest drying material ever — so you'll be more than ready to get sweaty.
19. A weightless, one-piece bodysuit for the days where you can't be bothered matching a shirt to a pair of pants.
21. A pair of high-rise, fleece-lined joggers for chasing new personal records on cold mornings without the chill.
22. A breathable tank with a relaxed fit, scoop neckline, and curved hem to layer over your favorite sports bra.
24. A pair of yoga pants — or, well, "flared leggings" — that are equal parts comfortable, trendy, and ready for a workout.
25. An oversized, funnel-neck sweatshirt with a quarter zip design and a roomy, front pocket for all your lounging or workout needs.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.