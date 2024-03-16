27 Exercise Products That Let You Get Fit While Doing Something Else

It's designed for folks from 5'–5'11" tall and comes with a classic exercise ball, materials to put together the chair, an air pump, and a desk chair exercise guide. The ball is removable from the chair, so you can also use it on its own. And if you need a taller chair, leg extenders that add 2 inches are available separately!

Promising reviews: "This chair is so much more than a punchline on Portlandia. I have used it for over a year in my office job. Funny looks? Sure. But it's not for them; it's about my health and lower lumbar strength. For the first few weeks, I had a 'regular' chair close by, to ease the transition. Now I wish that I could take my chair with me to client locations. I used to 'sit' with my chair rolled all the way under the desk, leaned back, so that my butt and shoulders were the only thing supported. This balance chair forces you to sit up straight and support yourself. It will force you to strengthen your legs, back, and shoulders. You will find yourself sitting more upright even when you are not using the chair." —Micah

"This allows me to work a little bit on my core strength just by doing what I do for 8.5 hours a day, anyway. I can also bounce around to music while I'm on the phone, which is a huge plus. If I had the money, I would buy this for everyone I know. It's very comfortable, and I don't see myself switching back to the chair I had before, which made me feel very tired and sluggish. The biggest thing I have noticed is the difference in my back pain. I feel stronger, and I don't slouch as much when I do sit in a regular chair." —Brittany Austin

