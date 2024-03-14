Skip To Content
    Just 15 Pairs Of Shoes From Nordstrom Because It’s Time You Invested In Your Feet’s Happiness

    Your feet deserve a little bliss.

    Hanna Williams
    by Hanna Williams

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pair of On Cloud 5 running shoes that *actually* live up to their name. Made with CloudTec® cushioning molded from Zero-Gravity foam, you can basically guarantee comfort into your last mile.

    white ON sneakers
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I love these shoes! They are so lightweight and comfortable and yet give great support. Plus they are really cute." —Laurel G.

    Price: $139.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and seven colors)

    2. A pair of classic, menswear-inspired loafers for the days when you want to get a little dressed up without the feeling of pinched toes.

    black loafers with metal detailing
    Nordstrom

    Promising reviews: "Size was just right. Received compliments the first day I wore them. Very comfy, walked about eight blocks to a work event and my feet felt great! Will buy in other colors!" —Sherls25

    "I violated the unwritten rule of not wearing new shoes for a long work day, but these were great!! Cute but comfortable. I got the Platinum color, which surprisingly is pretty neutral and will be versatile with clothing. The style has a longer toe, which I was a little unsure of given my shoe size (9.5), but they didn't look too long on me." —KT145

    Price: $104.90+ (originally $150+; available in sizes 4–12 and 23 colors)

    3. A pair of ankle booties featuring a square toe, block heel, and flexible, cushioned foot soles so you can enjoy this gorg style without any discomfort.

    ankle boots in brown on model
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "These boots are absolutely stunning! The texture makes it look modern but 70s, and the gorgeous burgundy brown color is also retro/glam. They are incredibly comfortable, which i need since I broke my foot two times in the past. Talk about versatile." —VeronicaSD

    Price: $74.97+ (originally $200; available in sizes 5–11 and three colors)

    4. A pair of mini Uggs bringing truly unbelievable comfort alongside undeniable warmth all in one.

    short ugg in eve blue
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Like a big huge hug around me feet when it is cold out. Love these!" —Jenn

    "Love the boot and have gotten so many compliments on the blue — these are so comfortable!" —Hoys

    Price: $96+ (originally $160; available in sizes 5–12 and six colors)

    5. Or a pair of ultra mini Uggs for an even shorter cut with that same cloud-like cushion and faux fur comfort.

    the brown mini uggs
    Nordstrom

    Promising reviews: "Love these ulta mini classic boots. They are so soft inside and comfortable. I usually wear a 7 and had to return for a size 6. I haven't found them difficult to put on like I have read in some other reviews. I just use the little tab in the back to pull them on." —Pepper212

    Price: $90+ (originally $150; available in sizes 5–12 and nine colors)

    6. A pair of Tory Burch ballet flats because sometimes you just need to slip into something more comfortable (meaning flats). These bad boys, which are totally cute, are slim enough to store in your bag for the moment you need them.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I'm a huge Tory Burch fan of flats and the Reva flats are my favorite. These Minnie Travel flats look the same as the Revas but have a different sole and upper material which makes them so comfy and require no time to break in. Because the material is different they don't feel quite as structured as the Revas. But what they lack in structure they make up for in comfort. I guess you could say these Minnie Travel Tory flats are a close cousin to the Reva flats and certainly a must-have pair of Torys." —Torybri

    Price: $136.80+ (originally $159.60+; available in sizes 4–13 and 11 colors)

    7. A pair of slip-on Birkenstocks made with a natural cork and latex footbed designed to stimulate circulation and improve balance. Talk about a shoe working double time!

    tan Birkenstocks with buckle detailing
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I bought these shoes for my daughter, who is eight months pregnant. She found these shoes very comfortable, non-restrictive and they helped reduce the swelling in her feet." —Joan

    Price: $160 (available in sizes 5–11.5 and six colors)

    8. A pair of Mary Jane pumps fore the reason that this style never. misses. and reviewers love how comfy these are even with the block heel!

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Despite the heel, the shoe is very comfortable. The strap secures it well to your foot. Looks great with short flirty skirts with hose or hose and white socks. Sizing was perfect when doing only a sock or hose, but when I combined the two to get "the look" the front was a bit tight!" —SallyShoe

    Price: $97.96+ (originally $139.95; available in sizes 5–11 and five colors)

    9. A pair of waterproof booties crafted from soft leather so you can enjoy the added comfort of dry socks on a rainy day.

    black boots with large buckle on side
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "These are so cute and comfortable! I stand all day and had no issues at all!" —Dani_mt

    Price: $74.96+ (originally $149.95; available in sizes 5.5–11 and three colors)

    10. A pair of totally sleek, slip-on sneakers sporting a contoured footbed and hefty arch support for the days when you're going to be spending most of the time on your feet.

    the tan slip on sneakers
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I look forward to putting these on in the morning, and I wear them all day long. I need good arch support, and these provide great support. Love the quality and wearability, and the Laurel Slip-On Sneaker from Munro looks great with jeans, shorts, casual skirts and pants. Easy to slip on and off, I purchased these black sneakers to be my everyday comfort shoe, and these take me through my busy days with the support I need. I will purchase a second pair to have on hand." —Crescence

    Price: $230 (available in sizes 6–10)

    11. A pair of vintage-inspired clogs made with lightweight cushioning that absorbs impact and distributes weight for maximum comfort in every step.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "These clogs are amazing!!! Pigeon-toed with high arches and mid-foot arthritis / joint pain, I am not easy to please but these are very comfortable straight out of box...I am here to buy another pair, a third pair...maybe a fourth..." —AuxerreT

    Price: $119.95+ (available in sizes 5.5–12, including wide fits, and 10 colors)

    12. A pair of polished pumps you won't dread putting on thanks to their ultra-comfortable design and super cute look.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Very Comfortable. I just wish the pumps came in navy and brown!" —MCMC322

    Price: $69.98+ (originally $139.95; available in sizes 5–12 and four colors)

    13. A pair of trendy, block heels with a buckled strap one reviewer described as being as comfortable as wearing flats — and if that doesn't convince you, I'm not sure what else I can say.

    tan heels with open toe and buckled ankle strap
    Nordstorm

    Promising review: "I love these shoes. It's like wearing flats. The technology evenly distributes my weight and they are so comfortable." —janXknits

    Price: $139.95 (available in sizes 5–13 and four colors)

    14. A pair of slingback kitten heels that will *actually* stay put and be comfortable all night thanks to their elastic strap and cushioned footbed.

    sparkly pointed kitten heels
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I got these in two colors, black and nude, and I love them! They are really comfortable and stay on well. I have had so many compliments on them, I think because they look more expensive. Definitely a great shoe for dresses or jeans." —CaraA

    Price: $99.99+ (originally $140; available in sizes 5–11, including wide fits, and nine colors)

    15. A pair of cushioned, knee-high boots because it's quite literally made for walking, especially when the weather is still a little unpredictable. Protect as much skin as you can during those chilly semi-winter, semi-spring days.

    tall brown leather boots
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Love these boots. Very comfortable and really striking. I love Born footwear, never disappointed." —Pricetag

    Price: $176 (originally $220; available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.