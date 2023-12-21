Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

54 Awful Design Fails From This Year That Made Me Go "MY EYES!"

"Never do your best — quit!" Pretty sure that's not what that sign was supposed to say.

Hannah Marder
by Hannah Marder

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This bookmark was given to a kid at SCHOOL. Imagine it poking out of a kid's book and just seeing "drugs proud!"

&quot;Drugs Proud to be Free&quot;
u/otgoodatusernames7 / Via reddit.com

2. This is in a pediatric dentist's office.

&quot;PEDO&quot;
u/FrankieHellis / Via reddit.com

3. I've always wanted to win diabetes!

&quot;Win Diabetes&quot;
u/BaronVonStretchmark / Via reddit.com

4. There are things that are A) aesthetically pleasing but not functional, B) functional but not aesthetically pleasing, and C) neither. Guess which this is.

an uncomfortable bench
u/DankAizawa / Via reddit.com

5. So motivating!

&quot;Never do your best, quit!&quot;
u/Bummbumm6 / Via reddit.com

6. This, too!

&quot;You are almost enough&quot;
u/Zealousideal-One-362 / Via reddit.com

7. According to OP, this is a consistent error, and I really feel like the company should've noticed by now.

&quot;rape juice&quot;
u/yay468 / Via reddit.com

8. What is this even supposed to say?

&quot;Go Win Fight Black&quot;
u/coolkidbobby / Via reddit.com

9. And this?

Every You Give Zoom More Idea&quot;
u/mirest / Via reddit.com

10. This design just makes zero sense.

&quot;This pot that only protects your finger tips&quot;
u/kolibri22 / Via reddit.com

11. Uh...closed when?

&quot;12pm-10pm&quot;
u/Gradiant_C / Via reddit.com

12. Which way is the gas valve???

Gas valves pointing to both sides of the car
u/dcmbr_ / Via reddit.com

13. Why would someone create this monstrosity, if not to torture us mortals?

a hollow handle on a jar
u/DrBonerman / Via reddit.com

14. This word search has two columns with extra letters, and it's genuinely infuriating.

a word search puzzle
u/SamTheEnderman2 / Via reddit.com

15. This garbage can could reallyyyyyy use some arrows.

the lid of a garbage can
u/twlentwo / Via reddit.com

16. The person who made this sign clearly did not understand the assignment.

&quot;ROAR&quot;
u/TheRedditornator / Via reddit.com

17. And this person did not understand acronyms.

&quot;L.I.F.E.&quot;
u/Sandsandtheirfanboys / Via reddit.com

18. Yet another unrealistic standard for women!

a poster where the bottom half of women&#x27;s bodies don&#x27;t match to the top half
u/JnK85 / Via reddit.com

19. This political ad just hurts my eyes.

&quot;Republicans take back the Senate 2024&quot;
u/jill853 / Via reddit.com

20. This shopping mall is actually specifically engineered to make people angry.

A roof with holes where people sit on benches so they get wet when it rains
u/missinglinksman / Via reddit.com

21. Am I having a stroke, or is this impossible to read?

A sign that can&#x27;t be read
u/dona1201 / Via reddit.com

22. I can't unsee this now.

&quot;KINOPLEX&quot;
u/bernardo15 / Via reddit.com

23. This has got to be a safety hazard.

stairs that go to a separate stairwell in another direction
u/Opposite_Strategy_43 / Via reddit.com

24. Why would you make an outdoor sign that's impossible to read when it's sunny?

&quot;This signage is impossible to read in the sun.&quot;
u/hockenduke / Via reddit.com

25. They could have made the "i" a guitar...

&quot;NASHILLE&quot;
u/Obl1vi0us / Via reddit.com

26. This would be nearly impossible to clean.

a cheese knife
u/bzzinthetrap / Via reddit.com

27. Great plug placement!

a plug that can&#x27;t be used
u/dbnrdaily / Via reddit.com

28. This one — in a SHOWER — is even better!

an electrical outlet in the shower
u/plantswithlingerie / Via reddit.com

29. This just makes me angry.

a design over the food, so you can&#x27;t read the dishes
u/grifeweizen / Via reddit.com

30. And this is just stupid.

a water-filled bench
u/Mrb1d / Via reddit.com

31. These bright blue trash cans DEFINITELY don't look exactly like mailboxes.

a trash can that looks like a mailbox
u/AfterDINNERMinge / Via reddit.com

32. This would stress me the heck out.

a fuel icon that looks like you&#x27;re out of fuel
u/Xeumz / Via reddit.com

33. I feel like I need a degree in rocket science just to understand this.

elevator buttons out of order
u/daveymcbride / Via reddit.com

34. And this.

a menu
u/IHateProtoss / Via reddit.com

35. I don't even want to know why there's a hole between these stalls...

a hole in a bathroom stall
u/derpygamer2142 / Via reddit.com

36. Whoever made this shirt probably should've given it a second look.

Start a suicide conversation is preventable
u/BumsEverywhere / Via reddit.com

37. Just...why?

a shower head in the ceiling
u/Anirban_Sikder / Via reddit.com

38. And again, I say more emphatically, WHY?

a walkway that leads up to a wall
u/No-Car4760 / Via reddit.com

39. Are you supposed to jump from side to side to get up this escalator?

&quot;Stand here&quot;
u/EFATO / Via reddit.com

40. What monster created this eyesore?

a toilet/sink combo
u/Snoo_90160 / Via reddit.com

41. Why would you do this???

a TV mounted to a sewage pipe
u/ImUnemployedLMAO / Via reddit.com

42. Is it just me, or does it look like this guy is pointing a gun at his head?

a man saluting but it looks like he&#x27;s pointing a gun at his own head
u/Sessa107 / Via reddit.com

43. I love to think of fresh poos when I'm cleaning.

&quot;freshing poo&quot;
u/hansolo625 / Via reddit.com

44. "Every child garbage!"

&quot;Every child garbage&quot;
u/toastisfree / Via reddit.com

45. The name of this place is apparently "Bunch of Grapes," and I cannot for the life of me figure out why they would do it like this.

&quot;Bunch of grapes&quot; written badly
u/isaac-jones / Via reddit.com

46. This is super misleading advertising.

&quot;81g carbs&quot;
u/Papa_is_Here_ / Via reddit.com

47. Problem solved!

stalls with glass doors
u/Ysisbr / Via reddit.com

48. There are a million different fonts out there that aren't Comic Sans. And are those quotation marks really necessary?

&quot;Making a Difference&quot;
u/TheSpiritmender / Via reddit.com

49. These sideways balconies are just an awful idea all around.

balconies that face each other
u/Snoo_90160 / Via reddit.com

50. This is at a school for the blind.

stairs leading up to a brick wall
u/thegunner137 / Via reddit.com

51. This is also wildly accessible!

a disability ramp that leads to a step
u/chili_pepper97 / Via reddit.com

52. As is this!

a walkway leading to grass
u/SimonSaysGoGo / Via reddit.com

53. This just makes no sense. Why four minutes???

&quot;Oven timer dial with 4 minute increments&quot;
u/MadsenUK / Via reddit.com

54. And finally, this is *definitely* what this is supposed to look like.

&quot;The Voice of Germany&quot;
u/Similar_Ad_3910 / Via reddit.com