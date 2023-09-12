Women Are Sharing The Secrets They Can't Tell Their Parents And They Range From Heartbreaking To Straight-Up Wild

18. "They’ll never know I’m married. ... We’ve been together since we were teens. They don’t know it, but we got married on our 10th anniversary and we’re almost at 12 years together total. ... I’ve kept it from my mom for a handful of reasons. The first was that when she first heard I was dating my now-husband, she was mad he was Mexican. This was incredibly frustrating considering she’s Filipino. She often just reiterates the awful things said about Hispanic people in general from the news."

"She never wanted me to leave home. She doesn’t want me to get married, have kids, or own my own house because it means moving out. When I became an adult, I tried moving out on three separate occasions. And each time, she would berate and belittle me, and I would chicken out of moving. This went on for years. ... When I told her I was moving in with my now husband (then boyfriend), she lost it. The first thing that came out of her mouth was that I needed to hide my money from him. ... Then she said that if I left, it was going to be my fault that she and my dad would never get a house. They counted on my savings as a means to help them eventually buy a house and for me to use it as a means of starting my own life meant they wouldn’t have access to it anymore.

... Things are different with my dad. I’ve always been closer to him. I love him so, so much. And I feel guilty not telling him that I’m married. But our relationship started getting complicated in the last few years because of how tense things are with my mom. ... One day I mentioned eloping in the future, and that I didn’t want my mom there. I couldn’t stand the thought of her being present. And he had asked me that if I did get married, to not tell him about it. I asked him why. He said it was because if my mom found out that he knew that we were getting married before she did, she would get angry at him. And that if I had invited my dad to my ceremony but not my mom, things would go to hell between them. He said that if he was invited to the ceremony, my mom had to go. As much as I wanted my dad there, there was no way I was going to have my mom attend. Not after the way she spoke about my husband even though she never even tried getting to know him. It didn’t matter that we had been together for 10 years at that point. So we eloped, had a friend and a photographer as our witnesses."

—Taro_Otto





