2.And you can literally stay in an ice hotel in Sweden.
3.This hotel in China has room service delivered by a robot, and I'm sorry, but is China living in the 3000s?
4.At the Incheon International Airport in Seoul, you can literally have a robot transport your bags.
5.Along with robots that help you check flight info.
6.Also, can we just take a moment to admire this airport terminal in Singapore? It looks like something out of Tomorrowland.
7.You can locate your car at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport just by typing your license plate into this kiosk. Y'all, I can't tell you how many times I have spent an hour searching for my car in a car park. This machine would've been a LIFESAVER.
8.In the Netherlands, some grocery stores have machines that can tell you if your avocado is ripe. As someone who ALWAYS guesses wrong, I need this.
9.At this market at a college in the Netherlands, you can vote on items you like or dislike and actually have a say in what the store orders more or less of.
10.This 3D park in China might be one of the coolest things I've ever seen.
Here's a gif of it in action. I think I'd pee my pants, but it'd be worth it.
11.Also in China, they have this wild 3D digital billboard that literally looks...well, three-dimensional.
12.Here's one more 3D illusion from China, this time in a digital mall billboard. Like, was no one gonna tell me China is at the forefront of 3D technology???
13.Germany has a holographic circus.
14.You can take an elevator through an aquarium in this hotel in Berlin.
15.This is apparently what movie tickets look like in Korea, and I'm kind of obsessed.
Like, look how awesome this ticket for Joker is!
16.South Korea also has highway bike paths covered with solar panels to protect cyclists from the sun AND generate clean energy.
17.In Singapore, you can have a robot make you an omelet, and y'all, I think this is the future.
18.China has snack-serving robots.
19.There's a fully robotic bar in Italy.
20.Starbucks in Singapore has a robot to collect your dishes, which is perfect for lazy people like me.
21.Singapore also has these tray return machines in food courts.
22.At Disneyland Tokyo, these are the new Beauty and the Beast animatronics.
23.In Tokyo train stations, you can rent a little workspace that has Wi-Fi and privacy.
24.And at Zhengzhou Airport in China, you can rent a nap pod.
25.Tokyo has a Louis Vuitton that literally looks like holographic waves.
26.This elevator in China has holographic numbers for floors, where you just tap the air above a button.
27.There are open-air escalators super high up in Tokyo, where you can get THIS kind of view.
28.There's a capsule mall in Kyoto where everything comes in capsules.
29.Singapore has a "floating" soccer field on the water that's pretty cool.
30.Also in Singapore, you can get these tiny little compressed napkin pods that are easy to store. Just get them wet, and they'll expand into a wet wipe.
31.Aruba has a machine that puts on your sunscreen FOR YOU. It literally rotates you around and sprays it everywhere so you don't miss spots.
32.In China, there's a McDonald's that sends down the food on a conveyer belt from the floor above.
33.In Australia, there are tunnels with lights that move at the speed limit so you can get an idea of your speed and try your best to match the limit.
34.Toronto has pay-as-you-fill grocery carts. You scan them as you go and pay right on the cart — then just walk right out of the store!
35.Iceland has geothermally heated water pipes under their sidewalks to keep them clear of snow.
36.And finally, the Guinness Museum in Dublin can print photos on beer foam.