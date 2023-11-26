19 Outrageously Entitled Requests That Will Make You Lose Faith In Humanity

1.This person wasn't interested in her male friend but then got mad when he started dating a different friend and they didn't "ask her permission" first.
2.This person thought it was acceptable to ask people everywhere to wait to get married because it might upset people older than them who aren't married.
3.This ex asked his former partner to keep her Netflix password the same and ask if she wants to use her own Netflix.
4.This person asked their neighbor to stop letting their kids play in THEIR OWN YARD.
5.This person fully expected an acquaintance to change the name of their dog so that it wouldn't interfere with them giving the same name to their unborn child.
6.And this person expected someone else to change their name because they didn't want anyone else to have their kid's name.
7.This person hacked someone's Gmail and stole their credit card info, then booked a flight. After the person discovered this and canceled the charge with their bank, the person who stole their credit card emailed to ask why the person they stole from canceled their flight.
8.This person left ridiculous requests in their restaurant reservation notes, as if they were a Michelin food critic and not just your average Joe.
9.This person with a ton of stuff at Trader Joe's threw a fit that she couldn't cut in front of someone with three items.
10.This person who expected a guy to leave his spot at a restaurant because her friend was coming.
11.This person who asked for a literal car in a Buy Nothing (aka donation-based) group.
12.And this person wanted a car to borrow because their parents were worried they'd wreck their car...so they seem like a super trustworthy person to take care of your car.
13.This person wanted "wealthy residences" to have better candy to hand out at Halloween.
14.This person wanted a free purebred pet.
15.This person wanted a live-in contracter to pay THEM.
16.This parent demanded a scarf a stranger was knitting in the park.
17.This person wanted a full-on free piano and harp — oh, and a wedding gown and cellphone!
18.This person thought every single mom should be able to bypass every coffee shop line.
19.And finally, this person wanted a deluxe food order and defined a choosing beggar.
