    19 Outrageously Entitled Requests That Will Make You Lose Faith In Humanity

    Imagine stealing someone's credit card, then asking them not to cancel the charges.

    by Hannah Marder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This person wasn't interested in her male friend but then got mad when he started dating a different friend and they didn't "ask her permission" first.

    &quot;Should I tell him to end things?&quot;
    Endgame3213 / Via reddit.com

    2. This person thought it was acceptable to ask people everywhere to wait to get married because it might upset people older than them who aren't married.

    &quot;I might be generally happy for the younger people who have got married younger than me and might feel that you&#x27;ve made good choices.&quot;
    u/Inner_Antelope6724 / Via reddit.com

    3. This ex asked his former partner to keep her Netflix password the same and ask if she wants to use her own Netflix.

    &quot;You are so rude.&quot;
    u/captaincumragx / Via reddit.com

    4. This person asked their neighbor to stop letting their kids play in THEIR OWN YARD.

    &quot;I WILL CALL THE POLICE!&quot;
    u/electrodudesmith / Via reddit.com

    5. This person fully expected an acquaintance to change the name of their dog so that it wouldn't interfere with them giving the same name to their unborn child.

    &quot;I&#x27;m not going to change Tilly&#x27;s name mate.&quot;
    u/buckfasthero / Via reddit.com

    6. And this person expected someone else to change their name because they didn't want anyone else to have their kid's name.

    &quot;lady I don&#x27;t know you, your friend, or her kid.&quot;
    u/TadBitt / Via reddit.com

    7. This person hacked someone's Gmail and stole their credit card info, then booked a flight. After the person discovered this and canceled the charge with their bank, the person who stole their credit card emailed to ask why the person they stole from canceled their flight.

    &quot;Could you please respond?&quot;
    u/AshesfallforAshton / Via reddit.com

    8. This person left ridiculous requests in their restaurant reservation notes, as if they were a Michelin food critic and not just your average Joe.

    &quot;Make me feel special and make it memorable.&quot;
    u/Impossible_Cherry_76 / Via reddit.com

    9. This person with a ton of stuff at Trader Joe's threw a fit that she couldn't cut in front of someone with three items.

    &quot;Woman asked to go ahead of me at Trader Joe&#x27;s&quot;
    u/Lepke2011 / Via reddit.com

    If you can't read the text, it says: 

    "Woman asked to go ahead of me at Trader Joe's

    Just sort of an amusing, but still mildly infuriating anecdote.

    I was at the local TJ's on my lunch break from work. I usually grab a few items for lunch. This time was the Cuban wrap, the red and golden beet salad, and a can of flavored sparkling water.

    So, three items altogether. I get on line to checkout, and the woman behind me asks if she can go ahead of me, as she's in a rush. She has a whole cart entirely filled past the top of the cart. She was also wearing more jewelry than my car is worth, so I'm guessing the maid took the day off and she got stuck with having to do things beneath her status, like be held up by a pleb like me.

    I politely declined her offer of being able to wait probably 10 minutes for her stuff to be scanned and then neatly placed in her cart no doubt by the underpaid kid ringing her stuff up.

    When it was my turn to pay, she gets the cashier's attention and says, 'Can I go ahead of him? I'm in a hurry.'

    The cashier asks me if this is okay. No, no it is not. The woman says something about how ridiculous this is and bumps me with her cart (I gave her the benefit of the doubt and assumed this was accidental as it only happened once).

    That's it. I was mildly infuriated and went about my day. I just thought the story was a bit amusing in hindsight."

    10. This person who expected a guy to leave his spot at a restaurant because her friend was coming.

    &quot;So, I&#x27;ll be here for the rest of today.&quot;
    u/issafebruh / Via reddit.com

    11. This person who asked for a literal car in a Buy Nothing (aka donation-based) group.

    &quot;ISO a lightly used car for my daughter...&quot;
    u/lololaur_ / Via reddit.com

    12. And this person wanted a car to borrow because their parents were worried they'd wreck their car...so they seem like a super trustworthy person to take care of your car.

    &quot;Does anyone have a car I can borrow for the week?&quot;
    u/Loougie / Via reddit.com

    13. This person wanted "wealthy residences" to have better candy to hand out at Halloween.

    &quot;Am I wrong to suggest a wealthy residence should have better candy?&quot;
    u/eatshitake / Via reddit.com

    14. This person wanted a free purebred pet.

    &quot;I&#x27;m looking for a free miniature Shepherd&quot;
    u/PollyAnnPalmer / Via reddit.com

    15. This person wanted a live-in contracter to pay THEM.

    &quot;If it&#x27;s not for you, it&#x27;s not for you.&quot;
    u/madmaddmaddie / Via reddit.com

    16. This parent demanded a scarf a stranger was knitting in the park.

    &quot;we don&#x27;t need anything from you b****&quot;
    u/Puzzleheaded-Yak-204 / Via reddit.com

    17. This person wanted a full-on free piano and harp — oh, and a wedding gown and cellphone!

    &quot;for real??&quot;
    u/Routine_Log8315 / Via reddit.com

    18. This person thought every single mom should be able to bypass every coffee shop line.

    &quot;#sotired&quot;
    u/thr0waway0620 / Via reddit.com

    19. And finally, this person wanted a deluxe food order and defined a choosing beggar.

    &quot;Can someone bring me some food?&quot;
    u/forthebirbss / Via reddit.com

    What's the most entitled request you've ever gotten? Let us know in the comments!