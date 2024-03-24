43 Wild Photos Of The Human Body That Made Me Do A Double Take

14.This is what it looks like to have a bad muscle cramp.
15.It's rare, but some people have hypertrichosis, also called "werewolf syndrome," where they grow excessive hair on parts of their body that literally makes them resemble a werewolf.
16.This is what it looks like to have Parkes Weber syndrome, where your blood vessels are malformed. Yep — those are blood vessels.
17.Here is what an eye without a pupil looks like.
18.Here's what exactly one year of hair growth looks like (a year earlier, she'd shaved her head).
19.This is what eyes look like in a super close-up.
20.Here's what it looks like even closer.
21.Here are all the nerves related to the teeth, which *might* explain their sensitivity.
22.And here's a tooth in a hydraulic press that shows how strong teeth are.
25.This is what milk ducts look like inside women's bodies.
26.Did you know that if your body produces too much keratin, your tongue can grow this?
27.One of the scariest disorders to me is fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, also called "stone man syndrome," in which skeletal muscles and connective tissue slowly turn to bone, and joints begin to fuse together.
28.Here's a photo of the disorder in a living person.
29.This person, who has hereditary multiple exostoses, aka hereditary multiple osteochondromas, also has extra bone growth — in this case, bone tumors that grow off longer bones, like the arm bones here.
30.This woman was electrocuted through her landline during a storm, and the pattern it created on her neck, known as a Lichtenberg figure, is honestly really cool (though I definitely have a new fear unlocked).