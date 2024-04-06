11. "They were high school sweethearts. He was her first love. They got married and had three kids. He had a well-paying job high up in tech for the government, but it required him to travel. She was a stay-at-home mom. They were married for a long time — if I had to guess, I'd say probably over 15 years. Over the years, he came back from traveling for work less and less. He seemed distant, even with the kids. She was suspicious and Googled his name — a photo came up of him at a father-daughter dance with a little girl who was not theirs."

"She came to find out that he had a whole other life — a girlfriend, a child, a house, etc. — in the city he had to travel to for work. The other woman knew about them and apparently didn't care.



She took him to court in the divorce, trying to get alimony and child support. She borrowed tens of thousands from her family members to help pay lawyer fees. This divorce process lasted years with all the appeals. In the end, very little alimony was awarded, and some child support for the one kid who was turning 18 in a year or two (the other two children over 18). It turned out he had friends in high places, including in the courts, and had a lot of money to pay for the best, most despicable divorce lawyers.

Even after the grueling proceedings were over, he simply refused to pay alimony or child support. She didn't have the money to take him to court again. She took a lot of money out of the 401k account she got from him to get by while she tried to find a job as an unskilled worker who hadn't been in the workforce in 15+ years. The two younger kids refuse to speak with their father unless they need money (which he usually doesn't provide, regardless). They hate him. The oldest has a decent relationship with him (he was around more during her childhood than theirs)."

