There's Still Time For These 25 Engaged Couples To Cancel Their Weddings, And God I Hope They Do

"Should I still throw my wedding in the midst of a national tragedy in a place where thousands are still missing?" UM, THE ANSWER IS NO.

Hannah Marder
by Hannah Marder

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This bride-to-be ignored allll the signs telling her to call off her wedding — including the groom already having called it off.

&quot;I am ready to have a mental breakdown right now and freaking out.&quot;
2. This is just a big yikes all around.

&quot;At least that&#x27;s what his google maps location has been saying.&quot;
3. If this entitled couple thinks this is okay, frankly, I don't think they're in a place to be ready for marriage.

&quot;we&#x27;ve got everything ready, but we couldn&#x27;t possibly afford the rings.&quot;
If you can't read the above, it says: 

"AITA for trying to make my mother hand over her engagement rings to me and my fiancé?

Me (27 F) and my fiancé (30 M) are getting married in a few weeks. A lot of funds have been going to the wedding. Me and my fiancé have struggled a little bit. We’ve got everything ready, but we couldn’t possibly afford the rings.

My mother (54 F), has a gorgeous engagement ring: silvery with a diamond material. I've been absolutely in love with the ring ever since i was a little girl. My father has been dead for over a decade: he got into a car crash, and my mother hasn’t remarried. On Wednesday, I tried to talk to my mother about giving me and my fiancé the engagement rings, since my father is dead, and she doesn’t even need the rings anymore. My mother got upset, and said that she wouldn’t give up her ring because it reminded her of my father, and [that] she wanted to keep the rings to remember the times they spent together.

I tried to talk calmly to my mother, because we were on the phone, and I was in a public space, so I explained to her how beneficial it would be for me and my fiancé, since we could save money and not have to spend it on rings, but my mother didn’t want to hear it. She called me selfish, and hung up.

After talking to my fiancé about what happened, he took my side, because he didn’t understand why my mother wanted to keep the rings — they were useless to her, but they could be useful to me and my fiancé.

I talked to my mom’s side of the family to try and get them to convince her, but they also got mad, and they said I was being disrespectful to my mother.

After talking to my mom’s side of the family, I sort of understood where she was coming from, but I still believe that me and my fiancé would really benefit from the rings. AITA?"

4. If this bride is this controlling with her bridesmaid, I wonder how she'll be with her partner and their potential children.

&quot;I&#x27;m a blonde and she wants it to be a dark brown...&quot;
5. Ditto.

&quot;Girl calm down you literally just said if you can&#x27;t adhere then let you know.&quot;
6. If you think your wedding is more important than a national tragedy, I think you really need to rethink your life.

&quot;Any advice is so appreciated.&quot;
Here's the text if you can't read it (with a couple spelling errors fixed): 

"*Warning — kind of a rant* Do I still plan on Maui??

Hi guys! Ive been a longgggtime lurker and finally got engaged myself July 4! Yayyyy! It was beautiful but the period since has been anything but. 'When's the date?' I hear ten times a day. I was under the impression I'd be getting some type of financial help from my own dad and stepmom, but nothing. My fiancé has a huuuuge Irish Catholic family and they informed us they would be able to help, but 1) I don't feel comfortable accepting and 2) They have no idea what weddings really cost. I'm from Cape Cod, which is where they live now. Average weddings cost about 70-100k here, not even exaggerating. I was very hopeless and depressed about it. Like any girly girl I've dreamed of my wedding for so long, at least an AVERAGE one!! I lost my mother when I was 9, and I felt it bringing a lot of stuff up. Moving forward, we happened to hear about Hawaii elopements, which I kinda settled on in my head but ended up getting excited for. We spent a lot of time researching and I was really set on Maui. We are planning for next June in 2024. Would it be terrible to still plan on going there? I just read 1200 people are still unaccounted for...I feel terrible about what happened and feel like the biggest bitch to even ask this question but really looking for opinions/ideas. Should we still plan on Maui? Another island? Another place altogether? I felt like it was a sign when I chose Maui but then felt like everything going on is telling me no...

Any advice so appreciated. <3 Rest in peace to all the victims as well."

7. This husband just sounds absolutely terrible.

&quot;My Husband to be wants everyone to know I&#x27;m not &#x27;pure&#x27;&quot;
If you can't read the above, it says: 

"My husband to be wants everyone to know I’m not 'pure.'

It’s exactly what the title says. I’ve been with my fiancé for six years and engaged for the past eight months. I’ve been doing most of the wedding planning but my fiancé, let’s just call him Ryan, will give his input here and there. So about a month ago, Ryan out of nowhere said he was talking to some of his coworkers and thinks that I shouldn’t wear a white dress. This was totally weird to me. Ryan is a very artistic guy, so I figured this was more about how the photos would turn out or something along those lines, but I’m set on wearing white. I told him this and I could see that he was annoyed but he let it go. Two weeks ago I finally picked and paid for my dress and this caused a huge argument. Ryan again came to me very annoyed. He asked to see the dress I picked, but I said no because I wanted it to be a surprise for our wedding day. He asked me to at least tell him what color it was, and when I said white, he threw a fit. I honestly do not see why this was a big deal: almost everyone wears white on their wedding day. When I asked him what color he thought I’d be wearing, he told me I should wear red. Again, this was super weird to me. I asked him why I would wear red to our wedding, and he told me that brides only wear white when they are pure. For some background, Ryan and I started dating when I was 21 and he just turned 20. He was a virgin when we met, and I only had one other person who was my ex-boyfriend of four years throughout high school. This caused a lot of problems The first year of our relationship, we almost did not continue dating because of how insecure he felt. After that first year, it was never a problem again — until now I guess. He went to his mom about all of this thinking she would convince me, but she’s on my side. So two nights ago, Ryan, his mom and I stood in our living room and argued about my sex life being shown in a dress. His mom stated that he is no longer a virgin either so maybe he should wear red too, and he bursted out crying. Ryan is still stating that me wearing white would be deceiving all of the guests and that it is different for guys. This all has honestly made me question even marrying this man. I don’t know if it’s just because everything is so fresh but I’m really disgusted by him. He’s not even religious so I know this is just about him still thinking about me losing my virginity at 18 before I even knew him. I just needed to rant to anyone about his psycho this is."

8. This bride totally sounded calm and mature enough to deal with matrimony.

&quot;It had to be said&quot;
9. This greedy couple that wanted to steal tips from bartenders does not sound mature enough to get married, either.

&quot;we are choosing to cancel because this was not something we were made aware of prior to signing the contract.&quot;
10. This bride-to-be should NOT be marrying a homophobe — no ifs, ands, or buts about it. Call off the wedding now.

&quot;Please help me.&quot;
11. This awful bride cared more about the wedding photos than her best friend — and was also marrying someone anti-LGBTQ.

&quot;I&#x27;m grasping at straws at this point.&quot;
12. I'm pretty sure this person is marrying Meredith from the parent trap.

&quot;AITA For not inviting my daughter to my wedding?&quot;
Here's the text if you can't read it:

"I (46M) am getting married to my fiancée (39F), we have been together for three years. I have two daughters (18F, 9F) from previous relationships. My youngest’s mother left when she was 6.

My fiancée is a very sophisticated person and has exquisite tastes. She also does not really care for young children and this has created tension between her and my youngest daughter. While our plans have been delayed due to global circumstances, our plans to get married are finally going ahead. It’s going to be a very lavish and expensive wedding. Due to the nature of the wedding and my fiancée’s preferences, our wedding is also going to be childfree. We will, however, be inviting my oldest as she is no longer a child and because, unlike my youngest, her and my fiancée get along well.

However, I didn’t realize that my youngest expected to come to the wedding. She tried to tag along with my fiancée and oldest when they were going shopping for a dress for my oldest, because she thought she was going to need a dress too. I explained to her that the wedding was going to be for adults only and that she wouldn’t be attending. She started crying and getting mad which stressed out my fiancée.

She has been distraught about this for days and hasn’t let it go.

My parents came by to visit today and my youngest told them what had happened. When they asked for clarification on the situation I explained to them that my daughter wouldn’t be attending the wedding because the childfree rule applied to her as well. Besides, this wedding would not be suitable for a child and I don’t want my fiancée to have to deal with my daughter on the most important day of her life. My parents told me I was being a terrible father by prioritizing my fiancée over my daughter and that on the day of the wedding they would take my daughter out for a special day, which means they wouldn’t be in the wedding. I told them they couldn’t do that, even if they didn’t attend the wedding I wouldn’t let them take my daughter. This has become a bigger conflict than I intended.

My fiancée and I both think we’re in the right for wanting a childfree wedding, but it appears I may lose my parents from the wedding over this and I want to know if I’m in the right or not. AITA?"

13. Although, at least the last couple was on the same page about uninviting their own child.

&quot;He knows I love his son, I just don&#x27;t think I&#x27;m in the wrong with my feelings&quot;
u/shah_mazing / Via reddit.com

14. I have no words for this couple.

&quot;Looking forward to the wedding, all!&quot;
15. This bride sounded like a nightmare.

&quot;Call me spoiled or needy but my husband knew what he was getting into...&quot;
If you can't read the above, it says (with spelling and punctuation adjusted): 

"Call me spoiled or needy but my husband knew what he was getting into the day he told me he wanted to marry me. Now I'm super super picky when it comes to my jewelry: it all has to match. So if I'm wearing silver, it'll [all] have to be silver. If I'm wearing gold, it'll [all] have to be gold. If I'm wearing rose gold, everything has to be rose gold. So, I technically have three engagement rings. I have the first ring that he proposed to me with, which is silver with diamonds, and then I have a gold ring and a rose gold ring. Ladies, if your man doesn't love you enough to make sure your OCD isn't going crazy, then you need a new man."

16. This bride wanted to go behind her partner's back for something important at their wedding, because that's a great way to start a marriage.

&quot;Starting off marriage by secretly going against your fiance&#x27;s wishes ... yikes&quot;
17. This bride low-key seemed to be bragging about kicking bridesmaids out of her bridal party, so I wonder what'll happen when she has problems with her partner.

&quot;Good thing I have better people to replace them with&quot;
18. I hope this bride — who tricked a friend into planning her wedding for her then uninvited her — has pimples on her big day.

&quot;when did you realise your supposed friend actually hated you ?&quot;
19. This ungrateful bride complained about not getting $30k from her in-laws, which makes me wonder what other money she'll expect from them over time.

&quot;Xox anxious bride&quot;
20. I sincerely hope this awful vegan couple never has children.

&quot;VEGAN REVOLUTION&quot;
21. This bride expected her fiancé to just buy her a house — and was considering breaking up with him over it. Girl, you should break up with him either way, because this is not a healthy expectation.

&quot;is it a big deal to break up over not getting a house bore I get married?&quot;
22. This potential bride (big emphasis on "potential") definitely needs to reassess her priorities before marriage.

&quot;i knew she wanted to cry but she tried to hold it&quot;
If you can't read the above, it says (with a couple spelling and punctuation issues fixed):

"Okay, first I have to explain myself. My (22 F) significant other (23 F) of five years knows I'm all about big 'milestone' events. [I'm] the type of girl who dreamt about her wedding for days when she was little — the type of girl that tried designing her own Quinceañera dress because she wanted every single detail perfect. Some call me crazy because it's the family, friends, [and] stories, that matter, right? Wrong! I'm not superficial or materialistic, but it's important for me to create moments on places that you're never going to forget.

As I said, my girlfriend knows that. We've talked about marriage, [and] we've talked about how our future would look like. She doesn't really care about this in the way I do, but she says yes to everything because she knows it makes me happy. Keeping that in mind, we can continue to the story everyone wants to read.

I knew the day of the proposal was coming, I have this sixth sense where I know if something is happening or if a big change is coming. I was going crazy, making my nails, doing my hair, buying cute clothes just in case.

Then it happened, she proposed...in our bedroom. We were cuddling and watching my favorite show. She told me she wanted to ask me something and just did. I laughed 'cause I thought it was a joke and just said something like, 'yeah, like you'll propose to me on our bedroom,' and she grabbed a pink box from the nightstand and showed me a ring. I couldn't say anything at that moment. She asked again and I just watched her. I asked her if she was serious and she told me that she was, that she wanted to spend her whole life with me.

I quickly stood up and she noticed that I wasn't happy 'cause she quickly asked 'you are going to say yes, right?'

Of course I wanted to say yes, but I looked around our room: a McDonald's bag 'cause we just had it for dinner, our dog's toys on the floor, the laundry basket... yeah no, this wasn't how i imagined my dream proposal, and she knew this.

'Are you really proposing to me on our bedroom?', I asked. I noticed how nervous she started to get, talking about how this is our comfort place, about how safe we feel here when we are together and shit like that.

And I said no, this wasn't how I dreamed it would be so I cannot accept you here. I knew she wanted to cry but she tried to hold it. She just stood up and left the bedroom. I said that we should talk about this but she just left — I heard her grabbing her keys and leaving the house. I think she is at her mom's house. She's not texting me back nor answering my calls. This happened some days ago and still cannot get in contact with her. Her mom just told me to leave her alone to calm down. What do I do? Am I the asshole for just trying to get the proposal of my dreams?"

23. This woman who told her sister she couldn't be a bridesmaid because of her dress size doesn't even deserve to get married.

&quot;It stung hard!&quot;
24. This couple who completely brushed off COVID safety concerns didn't deserve a happy wedding day, either.

&quot;ITS A ONCE IN A FUCKING LIFE TIME EVENT!!!!!!!!!!!&quot;
25. And finally, this person, who seemed to care more about their class ranking in law school than their actual wedding, should maybe reconsider the wedding part.

&quot;Should I mention my class rank in my wedding vows?&quot;
