There's Still Time For These 25 Engaged Couples To Cancel Their Weddings, And God I Hope They Do

This bride-to-be ignored allll the signs telling her to call off her wedding — including the groom already having called it off.
This is just a big yikes all around.
If this entitled couple thinks this is okay, frankly, I don't think they're in a place to be ready for marriage.
If this bride is this controlling with her bridesmaid, I wonder how she'll be with her partner and their potential children.
If you think your wedding is more important than a national tragedy, I think you really need to rethink your life.
This husband just sounds absolutely terrible.
This bride totally sounded calm and mature enough to deal with matrimony.
This greedy couple that wanted to steal tips from bartenders does not sound mature enough to get married, either.
This bride-to-be should NOT be marrying a homophobe — no ifs, ands, or buts about it. Call off the wedding now.
This awful bride cared more about the wedding photos than her best friend — and was also marrying someone anti-LGBTQ.
I'm pretty sure this person is marrying Meredith from the parent trap.
Although, at least the last couple was on the same page about uninviting their own child.
I have no words for this couple.
This bride sounded like a nightmare.
This bride wanted to go behind her partner's back for something important at their wedding, because that's a great way to start a marriage.
This bride low-key seemed to be bragging about kicking bridesmaids out of her bridal party, so I wonder what'll happen when she has problems with her partner.
I hope this bride — who tricked a friend into planning her wedding for her then uninvited her — has pimples on her big day.
This ungrateful bride complained about not getting $30k from her in-laws, which makes me wonder what other money she'll expect from them over time.
I sincerely hope this awful vegan couple never has children.
This bride expected her fiancé to just buy her a house — and was considering breaking up with him over it. Girl, you should break up with him either way, because this is not a healthy expectation.
This potential bride (big emphasis on "potential") definitely needs to reassess her priorities before marriage.
This woman who told her sister she couldn't be a bridesmaid because of her dress size doesn't even deserve to get married.
This couple who completely brushed off COVID safety concerns didn't deserve a happy wedding day, either.
And finally, this person, who seemed to care more about their class ranking in law school than their actual wedding, should maybe reconsider the wedding part.