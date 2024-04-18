    19 Wildly Toxic Mother-In-Laws Who Made Weddings About Them

    Imagine your mother-in-law wearing the dress YOU wanted to wear for your wedding...TO YOUR WEDDING.

    In-laws can be tricky, ESPECIALLY around wedding season. For some reason, it seems like mother-in-laws, in particular, have fun ruining their child's special day. There's even a term for it: "monster-in-law." And after reading these examples...I think it's a fair name.

    Screenshots from &quot;Monster-in-Law&quot;
    Here are 21 awful monster-in-laws who should've been uninvited from the wedding.

    1. This mother-in-law decided to do a ceremony to renew her vows on the same day as her son's wedding at the same location.

    The bride says her future mother-in-law scheduled a vow renewal ceremony two hours before their wedding at the same venue because &quot;she wants the day to be special for her also&quot;
    2. This mother-in-law hired someone to cover the bride's dress in paint — and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

    Text on image summarizing a story where a mother-in-law allegedly hired someone to throw red paint on the bride&#x27;s dress
    3. This awful mother-in-law stole the bride's hairstylist.

    The mother of the groom demanded that the bride&#x27;s hairstylist help her first, and it took so long that the bride couldn&#x27;t get her hair done in time for the wedding and had to wear a ponytail
    4. This MIL changed a ton of stuff in the wedding by letting vendors think they were talking to the bride.

    Image contains extensive text describing someone changing wedding plans. Summary: Person&#x27;s mother-in-law drastically alters wedding arrangements, causing conflict
    5. This woman sounds like she'd make the WORST in-law.

    The image is a screenshot of a social media post with a text expressing gratitude for friends who threw a wedding-themed party after the author&#x27;s wedding was canceled
    6. This groom sent a sweet message to his MIL after the wedding, which he thought went well — only for the MIL to decide the wedding wasn't up to her standards and refuse to wish him a happy birthday.

    Chat screen with texts discussing a surprise birthday plan and one person unsure of the date
    7. This monster-in-law tried to wear this.

    A future mother-in-law texts a photo of the dress she&#x27;s wearing to the wedding, and it&#x27;s a white wedding dress; the mother-in-law says the color is called champagne, not white
    8. This MIL somehow managed to be even worse in her outfit choice.

    A screenshot of a text post narrating an individual&#x27;s humorous story about their mother-in-law wearing a wedding dress to their wedding
    9. And this MIL tried to wear her wedding dress to her kid's wedding.

    Image contains extensive text where a person expresses frustration about their wedding planning and their mother&#x27;s interference
    10. This MIL literally canceled her child's wedding without telling them.

    Summarized text: An article explaining a situation where a person&#x27;s mother-in-law rescheduled their wedding without consulting them
    11. This MIL was just a nightmare.

    Summarization of text: A story of a wedding where the mother-in-law wore a bridal dress, causing distress to the family and leading to estrangement
    12. This MIL wanted to pull an awful "prank."

    This image contains a lengthy text message seeking assistance for a situation, reflecting urgency and appreciation for any help provided
    13. This mother-in-law completely ignored COVID restrictions, along with her child's wishes.

    The image contains extensive text, likely a personal story or article titled &quot;Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would lose my mother-in-law to COVID-19 just before my wedding.&quot; It discusses the impact of COVID-19 on personal events
    14. This mother-in-law tried to overshadow the mother of the bride's cake.

    The couple asked the bride&#x27;s mother to make a cake for their wedding because she&#x27;s a baker, and the groom&#x27;s mother responded by buying a giant cake to overshadow the homemade one
    15. This MIL was THE drama.

    The image contains a large amount of text detailing an individual&#x27;s story about their mother-in-law wearing white to their wedding
    16. This MIL tried to change the wedding venue after literally everything was booked.

    The image contains a long text message expressing someone&#x27;s distress over their wedding venue&#x27;s policies during a personal health crisis
    17. This MIL was a control freak.

    Bride upset that mother-in-law wore white to her wedding; text describes the conflict and the tradition of not wearing white to avoid overshadowing the bride
    18. This future mother-in-law was straight-up racist.

    The mother of the groom says they hate weddings and feel that her son having a wedding with a Black woman is him choosing &quot;them&quot; over &quot;us,&quot; with them and us in quotes
    19. And finally, this MIL embarrassed the bride at her own wedding.

    Text summary: An article describes conflict at a wedding caused by the mother-in-law&#x27;s dress code expectations, illustrating cultural differences
