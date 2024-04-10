23 Wildly Toxic Couples That Should Notttt Be Getting Married This Year

1.
This person didn't want her fiancé's brother to be the best man because a medical condition would ruin the "uniform look" of those in the ceremony.
2.
This bride was angry at her fiancé's personal (and justified) choice to change his last name because she wanted it.
3.
This person was super ungrateful and judgmental about the bridesmaids that SHE CHOSE.
4.
The greedy couple this guest complained about was having no less than EIGHT different wedding-related showers.
5.
This awful bride wouldn't let their fiancé do a sweet tribute to their late friend.
6.
This couple thought it was fine to invite their closest friends to their wedding but not their closest friends' spouses.
7.
This bride expected a bridesmaid to go without their walking stick — y'know, the one they need to WALK.
8.
This bride was angry she had to pay her own way at her bachelorette party.
9.
This couple expected wedding guests to pay for their move and new car.
10.
This poor woman had a bridezilla of an in-law forcing her to wear a dress she wasn't comfortable with.
11.
This bride did the same.
12.
The same bride also scammed her bridesmaids.
13.
This couple charged guests to attend their wedding.
15.
This bride wanted a guest to create content at her wedding for free.
16.
This bride just had a wild number of ridiculous rules.
17.
This bride wanted a guest to change up a hairstyle that took them SEVEN YEARS to grow.
18.
This couple was just cheap, cheap, CHEAP.
19.
This influencer wanted a local band for free.
20.
This bride was completely unreasonable about a guest's outfit.
21.
And the couple this vendor complained about just straight-up had an unauthorized reception at a local business without even thinking about the workers or the other patrons.
22.
This couple invited two coworkers to their international wedding...only, they kind of didn't.
23.
And finally, this bride was just ~the drama~.