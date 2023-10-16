31.

"My son just bought a hoodie that had a lot of tags on it. He left the tags on the countertop instead of throwing them away. About five minutes ago, my husband saw them and said, 'What are these cards? The print is so damned small I can't tell if this is important or not.' He sounded like my dad. That statement coupled with the fact that my youngest will be 25 tomorrow has kinda got me feeling old."