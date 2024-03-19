31 Things Men Say Women Don't Realize About Them That Range From Surprising To Actually Heartbreaking

3. "My ex-wife was so flabbergasted one time when she met two friends of mine, one of which I only knew his first name — the other, only his nickname. She thought I was lying because I knew them for over a decade. Their actual names never came up and weren’t necessary."

—u/Yunker27



"I worked with a guy once and my boss told me to 'Get Dave' to show me how to do something. We had both been there about a year. He was standing right next to us. I talked to him every day….I said, 'Who the hell is Dave?' I was happy when he used this as an opportunity to ask me what my name was."



—u/ISmokeWayTooMuchWeed



"I have gym bros I consider solid friends and I don’t even remember their names, and I know they don’t remember mine either. Doesn’t even matter."



—u/Captain__Obvious___



"One of my best friends growing up was introduced to me by his last name but no one told me that was his last name, so for nearly a decade I called him by his last name. And then one day one of his old friends came along and called him John. I stopped and flat out asked him what his name was, and he told me it was John. This was legitimately one of the best friends I've had in my entire life — he was in my wedding party, we vacationed together, our kids grew up together — and I didn't know his name."



—u/improbablydrunknlw

